(Twitter)   Customer: I paid for an emergency row WINDOW seat. Ryanair: We have heard your complaint, and decided to laugh at you   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I bought a ticket on an ultra-low cost airline and am outraged that I wasn't treated like a premium customer."
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The leg room is worth ten times more than any view.
Especially when considering it's Ryanair..
Aren't they the ones who submitted a patent for semi standing passenger seats? And then got laughed out of town after someone noted the injuries a standing passenger would receive if the jet ever went down.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When did Ryanair start offering seats??
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The point of the window seat isn't the window. It's not having people bump into you repeatedly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: The leg room is worth ten times more than any view.
Especially when considering it's Ryanair..
Aren't they the ones who submitted a patent for semi standing passenger seats? And then got laughed out of town after someone noted the injuries a standing passenger would receive if the jet ever went down.


Oh, they're horrible.

They were going to charge people to use the onboard toilets. Then when people complained they were like "F*ck you then, we'll remove two of the three lavatories on each plane and replace them with seats to make the money that way"

https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/ryanair-unveils-its-latest-plan-to-save-money-remove-toilets-from-the-plane-2369232.html
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've flown Ryanair a few times and they're fine. It's cheap, they try to sell you sandwiches and they land at airports miles away from the city they claim to serve but if you know what you're signing up for you get a good deal.
Flying from an airport that has three departures a day, and they're all Ryanair, is a nice relaxed change from some airports.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Deregulating the industry was a mistake
 
Bukharin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: When did Ryanair start offering seats??


Standing room, only

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what ?? you got your wish !
 
knbwhite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I've flown Ryanair a few times and they're fine. It's cheap, they try to sell you sandwiches and they land at airports miles away from the city they claim to serve but if you know what you're signing up for you get a good deal.
Flying from an airport that has three departures a day, and they're all Ryanair, is a nice relaxed change from some airports.


It's been a long time since I flew them, but we loved it. How many toilets does one need for a 70 minute flight?  Cut down on the preflight booze you louts.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The point of the window seat isn't the window. It's not having people bump into you repeatedly.


Nah, it's the window, and the wall I can lean against. I can watch passing scenery, or even clouds, for a long time without boredom. On a less than two hour flight I usually don't even read a book or anything, I just look out the window and think.

It would be nice if in the seat selection for airplanes they would always show which rows are emergency exit rows. Sometimes they do, but I recently got stuck in one of these windowless window seats and was mildly irritated. The extra legroom was nice though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought the first rule of Ryanair is to get so bloody drunk you don't care WTF happens during the flight?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I once booked a completely free flight in Ryanair - literally €0,00. You don't pay much and you don't expect much.
 
