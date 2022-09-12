 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KY3 Springfield)   Walmart TV thief caught selling stolen items in the parking lot of the same Walmart. Walmart customers were simply happy to find a cashier   (ky3.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Copyright, All rights reserved, Tennessee, Donald Kirkland, Walmart manager, Gray News, English-language films, Knoxville, Tennessee  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can't even be mad at that.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: not Florida.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, being efficient is a good thing.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local big box hardware store has multiple cashier lanes permanently boarded up now.  Instead, a single bored teen stands near the self-checkout to ensure you don't just walk through.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If buying a television from a man with neck tattoos in the parking lot outside of the store for 20% of the price inside the store isn't just plain old capitalism, then I don't know capitalism.

The cops are mad because tax wasn't collected.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With a name like his, he should have done it at Costco
 
NevynFox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know, knowing full well it was stolen from a Walmart, I just can't feel really bad about buying one from him.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We heard rumors a kid we knew was robbing cabins while they were closed up for winter.

The rumors were confirmed when he tried to sell a guy his own couch and tv.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I actually like the self checkouts when you can find one without a line.  I'm quite capable of scanning something, bagging if needed and paying for something much faster.  I did have a grandpa check my receipt one day at the door and point to something in the buggy.  "what did this cost?" he asked. I just said it's on that piece of paper in your hand and confused him.  Sorry that 36 pack of beer doesn't fit in your little plastic bag.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pssst: Hey, buddy, wanna buy a
TV?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: If buying a television from a man with neck tattoos in the parking lot outside of the store for 20% of the price inside the store isn't just plain old capitalism, then I don't know capitalism.

The cops are mad because tax wasn't collected.


Ya..I mean you could stand in line for a half-hour for a girl with neck tattoos to check out that TV inside..
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Skinhead in the front, party in the back.

gray-ky3-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Skinhead in the front, party in the back.

[gray-ky3-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 328x184]


That's a skullet...
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It takes two con artists for a scam to work.  One's just better at it than the other.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.