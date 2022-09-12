 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Common Dreams) Hero 15,000 Minnesota nurses launch strike to "put patients before profits"   (commondreams.org) divider line
7
    More: Hero, Hospital, Minnesota, Patient, Health care, largest private sector nurses, state-level officials, Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association, hospital executives  
•       •       •

39 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 10:55 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But not, evidently, before paychecks. </snark>

/Jkg, I'm generally pro-union
//and pro-nurse
///and pro-triplicate
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the nurses really cared about the patients, they would do it for free
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmmm
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Management has offered a pay cut
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A nurses strike is not good for patients, ever!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Simply not possible in a for-profit healthcare system.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.