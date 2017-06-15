 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Apparently with no fear for Russian reprisal, Azerbaijan has opened fire along the Armenian border   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?


Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey because there's no way the Turks would ever defend Armenians

There's no good side in this conflict. But it provided great Intel for how shiatty Russia was prior to the Ukrainian invasion
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?


Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Myrdinn: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.


Tell me you live in your parents basement without telling me you live in your parents basement.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fat_free: Myrdinn: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.

Tell me you live in your parents basement without telling me you live in your parents basement.


Only when the series was on.
Because I was a teenager then ;-)

Homeowner since 2002.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are the political links here? Armenia a Russian client, or Azerbaijan? Both?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: What are the political links here? Armenia a Russian client, or Azerbaijan? Both?


Azerbaijan is a aligned with Turkey while Armenia is in the Russian sphere of influence but Russia doesn't love their current government

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-11/russia-seethes-after-velvet-revolutionary-strikes-at-old-foes

In the last major flare up the Azerbaijan forces demolished the Armenians using Turkish Drones, Israeli loitering munitions, and a mix of  electric countermeasures

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/azerbaijan-armenia-russia-israel-suicide-drones-destroy

Russia tried to blame it on lack of training but clearly post Ukraine that argument no longer holds, Russian equipment has failed to keep pace with the world

Russian peacekeepers were deployed on the border but it appears the Azerbaijanis don't care any more

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peacekeeping_operations_in_Nagorno-Karabakh
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armenia should be able to prevail just by flaunting its machismo, gold medallions, and flashy sportscars.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean I'm gonna have to add another flag to my Twitter bio?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered when something like this was going to happen.

The countries in Russia's gravity well must have been watching their inept invasion and thought "We need to rethink a couple of things here."
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?


Just find out if the US supports either side of the conflict, and buy defense contractor stocks accordingly.  Might as well make a little money off of death and destruction.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?


All sides are equally good and bad.
That's the important thing to always remember.
Make sure that when you're sitting on the fence, not to sit up too high, otherwise you can't bury your head in the sand at the same time.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Does this mean I'm gonna have to add another flag to my Twitter bio?


Mostly it's all victims this time around, I think.  And a-holes with explosives and guns in a contest to see who can kill the most civilians?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit that I've only really heard one side of this conflict.... And as they're the ones who were attacked, I'm going to have to side with Armenia until I can research this further.

System Of A Down - Protect The Land (Official Video)
Youtube XqmknZNg1yw
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey because there's no way the Turks would ever defend Armenians

There's no good side in this conflict. But it provided great Intel for how shiatty Russia was prior to the Ukrainian invasion


F1 is gonna have seven races in the US at this rate
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey because there's no way the Turks would ever defend Armenians

There's no good side in this conflict. But it provided great Intel for how shiatty Russia was prior to the Ukrainian invasion


I won't claim to know much about either country, but it doesn't help that this is the second time in the last couple years that Azerbaijan has been the aggressor.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BSAB, so vote We're All Going To Die
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.


Sounds like something Patton Oswalt would say
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Armenia should be able to prevail just by flaunting its machismo, gold medallions, and flashy sportscars.


I want to sympathize with the Armenians because of the genocide at Turkeys hands and all

But every Armenian I've ever met had been a world class piece of shiat, and your description is not wrong

Even got into business negotiations with one of them, decided he wasn't acting professionally and client engagement would be a bad idea. When I informed him I was passing on the deal, he made all manner of threats to try to compel me to engage against my will. Real turdmeister, definitely made the right call
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: somedude210: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey because there's no way the Turks would ever defend Armenians

There's no good side in this conflict. But it provided great Intel for how shiatty Russia was prior to the Ukrainian invasion

F1 is gonna have seven races in the US at this rate


Sweet!  Nelson Ledges has a new owner and has been repaved, they should see about getting one of the races there.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and the people who kept complaining about the Ukraine war / therapy thread being labeled WW3... this is what happens when you destabilize the world order.

As russia falls, I expect a few more of these sorts of things as countries make some attempts to take back contested land that's been claimed or propped up by russia (Transnistria, those islands in Japan, etc)
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WW3 is proceeding according to schedule.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Oh, and the people who kept complaining about the Ukraine war / therapy thread being labeled WW3... this is what happens when you destabilize the world order.

As russia falls, I expect a few more of these sorts of things as countries make some attempts to take back contested land that's been claimed or propped up by russia (Transnistria, those islands in Japan, etc)


I'm surprised France hasn't moved on them in Africa
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: fat_free: Myrdinn: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.

Tell me you live in your parents basement without telling me you live in your parents basement.

Only when the series was on.
Because I was a teenager then ;-)

Homeowner since 2002.


Yeah, now you live in your own basement.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: Bootleg: What are the political links here? Armenia a Russian client, or Azerbaijan? Both?

Azerbaijan is a aligned with Turkey while Armenia is in the Russian sphere of influence but Russia doesn't love their current government

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-11/russia-seethes-after-velvet-revolutionary-strikes-at-old-foes

In the last major flare up the Azerbaijan forces demolished the Armenians using Turkish Drones, Israeli loitering munitions, and a mix of  electric countermeasures

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/azerbaijan-armenia-russia-israel-suicide-drones-destroy

Russia tried to blame it on lack of training but clearly post Ukraine that argument no longer holds, Russian equipment has failed to keep pace with the world

Russian peacekeepers were deployed on the border but it appears the Azerbaijanis don't care any more

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peacekeeping_operations_in_Nagorno-Karabakh


Which suggests Erdogan is done kissing up to Putin and trying to play him off the west for more power.
 
I know a guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.


I'm trying to figure out which of Kosh's statements you're thinking of.

"Yes."
"IN FIRE!"
"The avalanche has started. It is too late for the pebbles to vote."
"...?"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only have the mental capacity to follow one war, so this one has to go global in order for me to care.
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know a guy: Myrdinn: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.

I'm trying to figure out which of Kosh's statements you're thinking of.

"Yes."
"IN FIRE!"
"The avalanche has started. It is too late for the pebbles to vote."
"...?"


Probably "your side, their side, and the truth." But that's not a Kosh quote. It's a Sheridan quote answering the saying "understanding is a three edged sword."
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Oh, and the people who kept complaining about the Ukraine war / therapy thread being labeled WW3... this is what happens when you destabilize the world order.

As russia falls, I expect a few more of these sorts of things as countries make some attempts to take back contested land that's been claimed or propped up by russia (Transnistria, those islands in Japan, etc)


Good. I would enjoy munching on popcorn as I watched Russia devolve into a clusterfark of regional conflicts and burn to the ground

Nothing like the smell of BBQ'd Orc in the morning
 
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I only have the mental capacity to follow one war, so this one has to go global in order for me to care.


Slow down big guy...
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?


Well Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey, so that should tell you something.
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I only have the mental capacity to follow one war, so this one has to go global in order for me to care.


Too bad, cuz that's how it's gonna go. Just like a few small wildfires end up merging into one big one.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Well Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey, so that should tell you something.
[static01.nyt.com image 850x530]


They like steamy baths?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: Which suggests Erdogan is done kissing up to Putin and trying to play him off the west for more power.


Which is extra ironic since his purchase of a S-400 created the major falling out with the West
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is sort of a situation where both sides are pretty bad..And you know,where literally
Norm McDonald "I hope they all die" kind of applies..

I am sympathetic to the Armenians for the past genocide by Turkey..But they sucked up to Russia for
protection and Armenia is also pretty much a Mafia like state of corruption and kleptocracy..

Azerbaijan is just being aggressive a-holes and taking advantage of the situation, probably for no other
reason than, "because we can"...And that never is a good look..
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Well Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey, so that should tell you something.
[static01.nyt.com image 850x530]


Yes, but Armenia isn't supported by russia?

So as both sides are supported by bastards, I still kinda leaning to support the country that got attacked.

At least until we find out it's like the Israel thing, where they biatch that Palestine attacked them, but then you find out all of the shiatty things they've been doing to the Palestinians that provoked the attack
 
pre-chewed dirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hating Armenians is okay on fark I guess. Maybe you've met a few Armenian American versions. I've been to Armenia. It was amazingly beautiful and the locals were lovely.
 
tolallorti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?


Azerbaijan is the aggressor in the conflict and in the last Azeri-Armenian war they did stuff like behead civilians and place their heads on pigs, destroyed graveyards and churches and generally just did every awful genocidal thing they could.

Europe/US aren't going to do anything about Azeri aggression cause Europe needs their despot-ran gas station.

Essentially Armenia is in the same situation as Ukraine, but because of where they are situated on the map no one is going to intervene.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Billy Bathsalt: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Well Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey, so that should tell you something.
[static01.nyt.com image 850x530]

Yes, but Armenia isn't supported by russia?

So as both sides are supported by bastards, I still kinda leaning to support the country that got attacked.

At least until we find out it's like the Israel thing, where they biatch that Palestine attacked them, but then you find out all of the shiatty things they've been doing to the Palestinians that provoked the attack


I think Russia stepped in relying on politics with Turkey to keep it calm and using the situation to try and hide their intentions toward Ukraine behind, "we are responsible peace keepers and mature rational members of the international community" propaganda sort of nonsense.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: somedude210: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey because there's no way the Turks would ever defend Armenians

There's no good side in this conflict. But it provided great Intel for how shiatty Russia was prior to the Ukrainian invasion

F1 is gonna have seven races in the US at this rate


Idk, F1 with a TB2 drone hellfireing the race would be extra exciting

Give them flares but DRS style rules for them
 
zbtop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are no good sides, this is Russia's weakness being exploited, openly.

It's in the Azerbaijani's interests to escalate. They have a huge new O&G slush fund, their Turkish backers can operate with a largely free hand without anyone being in a position to tell them "stop", the Russian's can't provide proper support to their Armenian clients, and world attention is distracted. If they have the will and means, they could get away with...a lot.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kitsuneymg: I know a guy: Myrdinn: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.

I'm trying to figure out which of Kosh's statements you're thinking of.

"Yes."
"IN FIRE!"
"The avalanche has started. It is too late for the pebbles to vote."
"...?"

Probably "your side, their side, and the truth." But that's not a Kosh quote. It's a Sheridan quote answering the saying "understanding is a three edged sword."


All I know is we need hot red-headed genetically enhanced telepaths.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 Help me please and keep this simple. Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought before and in that conflict, Azerbaijan troops were brutal torturers of the Armenians. However Armenia is a friend of Russia?  And if they are fighting each other... well?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are we on like World War XVII at this point?
 
1015or50
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pre-chewed dirt: Hating Armenians is okay on fark I guess. Maybe you've met a few Armenian American versions. I've been to Armenia. It was amazingly beautiful and the locals were lovely.


Wish I had more than one smart to give.
 
I know a guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

noitsnot: kitsuneymg: I know a guy: Myrdinn: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Ever watch Babylon 5?
The Vorlons have an opinion expressed in there which more or less applies.

I'm trying to figure out which of Kosh's statements you're thinking of.

"Yes."
"IN FIRE!"
"The avalanche has started. It is too late for the pebbles to vote."
"...?"

Probably "your side, their side, and the truth." But that's not a Kosh quote. It's a Sheridan quote answering the saying "understanding is a three edged sword."

All I know is we need hot red-headed genetically enhanced telepaths.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Corn_Fed: Armenia should be able to prevail just by flaunting its machismo, gold medallions, and flashy sportscars.

I want to sympathize with the Armenians because of the genocide at Turkeys hands and all

But every Armenian I've ever met had been a world class piece of shiat, and your description is not wrong

Even got into business negotiations with one of them, decided he wasn't acting professionally and client engagement would be a bad idea. When I informed him I was passing on the deal, he made all manner of threats to try to compel me to engage against my will. Real turdmeister, definitely made the right call


Counterpoint: Raffi.
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inner ted: somedude210: Warthog: Can someone remind me which side is good, which side is bad, and whether I should plan to enjoy war porn from this conflict or no?

Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey because there's no way the Turks would ever defend Armenians

There's no good side in this conflict. But it provided great Intel for how shiatty Russia was prior to the Ukrainian invasion

F1 is gonna have seven races in the US at this rate


How many GOP-controlled states have Grade 1 circuits besides Texas and Florida?

/and how much would it cost to upgrade Road America?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pre-chewed dirt: Hating Armenians is okay on fark I guess. Maybe you've met a few Armenian American versions. I've been to Armenia. It was amazingly beautiful and the locals were lovely.


They're a little too tanned for western media's sympathy.
 
