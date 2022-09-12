 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Gravity 'unusually strong in Russia' say experts (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Russia, Ivan Pechorin, leader Vladimir Putin, Gazprom, Gazprom-linked company, Vladimir Putin, high-ranking Russian industrialist, latest senior official  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One way to cut the payroll.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mysterious plunge from a boat"?  Ever been out on a boat?  You didn't go swimming?  Was Christopher Walken there?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy may be better than the Clintons.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: This guy may be better than the Clintons.


Man, you just signed your own death warrant.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People fall off the boats all of time. Why do make such big deal for this farking guy?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: One way to cut the payroll.


Or, increase your own wealth cos you know you're mentioned in the will.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Night of the Long Knives in slow motion.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone else hearing 'Layla' playing in the background?


Goodfellas - Layla Scene - HQ
Youtube 1Z6MJIjCJ20
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ukraine should claim responsibility so Russia can counter with "No you didn't, we watched him drown"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think we all owe at least a moment's silence for the tragic loss  of so many belt buckles....
<pulls off hat>
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's just the extra gravity being generated by Zelensky's ginormous brass balls. ;)
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This year's rash of mysterious deaths among Russia's elite continued...

"Mysterious"

"Mysterious"

"MYSTERIOUS"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Two is coincidental. Three is a pattern. Seven... seven, you've lost control of the situation.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Russia gravity stronk!  Make best gravity!  American gravity weak and gay!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The question is, are these people being killed by Putin? Or by people seeking to weaken Putin?

/whynotboth i suppose
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds ork-estrated
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, that Natalie Wood fan club has a hardcore initiation.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Putin and Russia give new meaning to the term "fall guy."
 
