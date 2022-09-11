 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Hunter in Huntington in unbearable pain after fashion faux pas
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Officials say none of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange safety equipment."

Grumpy cat good.
I hope the shooter is worried about prison and the shot worried about dying. Neither deserves to die for this (IMO) but they both deserve some serious discomfort and regret.

Maybe next time they'll wear orange.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when he was shot in the abdomen by another hunter, who claims that he mistook the victim for a bear.

Now they're trying to SHOOT gay men in red states!!!  WTF??!?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Surely you meant "faux paw"
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Naido: when he was shot in the abdomen by another hunter, who claims that he mistook the victim for a bear.

Now they're trying to SHOOT gay men in red states!!!  WTF??!?


Yes, that famed conservative stronghold of (checks notes) Vermont.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good "ear shot".

As explained to me: you hear in your ear something over there, so you shoot your load in that general direction.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sitting in a deer stand is not hunting. Bet he had a salt lick nearby, too.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i couldn't imagine hunting in an area that there was other people.
especially farkers that shoot at "things" moving in the brush
even if it was a bear, how in the fark would that dipshiat know, with 100% certainty, that it was a legal bear.
jfc people make it difficult to justify owning firearms for practical uses
 
muphasta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if the victim was shot by someone trespassing on his private property where he didn't think he'd need hunter's orange as no one else should be out there hunting?

The ONE time I went deer hunting on my grandfather's 100 acres I heard a slug go sailing past my head. I was between a trespasser and a buck, and I was wearing an orange hunting vest. 

My uncle came a running thinking I'd taken a shot and when he saw me flat on the ground he asked what happened and I told him. 

He yelled out that whomever it was had better get to running because if he saw him, he'd not miss. 
He wouldn't have missed either... bow, rifle, shotgun... all my uncle wanted to do was hunt. Not saying he would have shot the person, but if he wanted to, he could.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I read the headline I thought this was going to be a beans-and-franks sort of fashion accident.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "Officials say none of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange safety equipment."

Grumpy cat good.
I hope the shooter is worried about prison and the shot worried about dying. Neither deserves to die for this (IMO) but they both deserve some serious discomfort and regret.

Maybe next time they'll wear orange.


They'll end up suing each other.

"WhyTF weren't you in Blaze Orange?"

"How many bears do you see walking upright with a rifle?"

Not wearing blaze orange should be a 5-year ban on any hunting permit. Confiscate their weapons as well.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He wasn't out there strictly for the hunting.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

muphasta: I'm wondering if the victim was shot by someone trespassing on his private property where he didn't think he'd need hunter's orange as no one else should be out there hunting?

The ONE time I went deer hunting on my grandfather's 100 acres I heard a slug go sailing past my head. I was between a trespasser and a buck, and I was wearing an orange hunting vest. 

My uncle came a running thinking I'd taken a shot and when he saw me flat on the ground he asked what happened and I told him. 

He yelled out that whomever it was had better get to running because if he saw him, he'd not miss. 
He wouldn't have missed either... bow, rifle, shotgun... all my uncle wanted to do was hunt. Not saying he would have shot the person, but if he wanted to, he could.


I would see the occasional trespasser on my parents' farm. I kept some large bottle rockets on hand and would fire them to explode over the heads of the trespassers.

If there was anything worth hunting in that area, the bottle rockets put them on the run.

Last few years I was caring for my Mom at her farm, I never saw a deer. There were a bunch years before, but had all been killed.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was expecting a laptop to be involved!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

indy_kid: muphasta: I'm wondering if the victim was shot by someone trespassing on his private property where he didn't think he'd need hunter's orange as no one else should be out there hunting?

The ONE time I went deer hunting on my grandfather's 100 acres I heard a slug go sailing past my head. I was between a trespasser and a buck, and I was wearing an orange hunting vest. 

My uncle came a running thinking I'd taken a shot and when he saw me flat on the ground he asked what happened and I told him. 

He yelled out that whomever it was had better get to running because if he saw him, he'd not miss. 
He wouldn't have missed either... bow, rifle, shotgun... all my uncle wanted to do was hunt. Not saying he would have shot the person, but if he wanted to, he could.

I would see the occasional trespasser on my parents' farm. I kept some large bottle rockets on hand and would fire them to explode over the heads of the trespassers.

If there was anything worth hunting in that area, the bottle rockets put them on the run.

Last few years I was caring for my Mom at her farm, I never saw a deer. There were a bunch years before, but had all been killed.


whats real fun is when you go to use your shooting range and inbetween magazines hear a trespassing turkey hunter scream "STOP! STOP! STOP SHOOTING!"
 
