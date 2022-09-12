 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Pot of Gold buried in backyard not included
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
A barely 1000 square foot house on well under a quarter acre of dirt right on the corner of an intersection. For almost $600,000. Fark the hell off.
 
Somaticasual
38 minutes ago  
Fun fact: They actually filmed several segments from "Rocko's Modern Life" in there...
 
Walker
5 minutes ago  
I'd need to wear sunglasses 24/7 to live there.
 
MurphyMurphy
3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
2 minutes ago  
Fabulous?
 
xanadian
2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A barely 1000 square foot house on well under a quarter acre of dirt right on the corner of an intersection. For almost $600,000. Fark the hell off.


And the "zestimate" is ~$400k anyway.

wat
 
xanadian
1 minute ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Fabulous?


I'm gay. I know fabulous.  That's not fabulous.  That's a train wreck in Technicolor.
 
RoboZombie
less than a minute ago  
OK, well that's just being LAZY. I mean, they didn't paint the ceiling fan in rainbow colors??
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
