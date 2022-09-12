 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   When picking a fight on a vulnerable looking teen you'd better make sure he's not a 16-year-old junior Jiu-Jitsu world champion   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1730 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 5:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the Taco Bell Take Down:
WHACKO BELL Dramatic moment Taco Bell worker POWER SLAMS raging customer who took a swing at him in
Youtube G6FDhb6XYe8

Always fun to watch people get what they deserve.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fafo
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, you're picking a fight with someone half your age. That's f*cked
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Ju-jitsu the fighting style of Jesus?

He learned it learned when he did that 13 year walking tour of Asia and Japan.

/Lamb
//by Christoper Moore
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Reminds me of the Taco Bell Take Down:
[YouTube video: WHACKO BELL Dramatic moment Taco Bell worker POWER SLAMS raging customer who took a swing at him in]
Always fun to watch people get what they deserve.


Dude. You really shouldn't ever mess with Taco Bell ever, for any reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Isn't Ju-jitsu the fighting style of Jesus?

He learned it learned when he did that 13 year walking tour of Asia and Japan.

/Lamb
//by Christoper Moore


A) excellent book;

B) classic internet:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ramen Pride!
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lamb is such a great novel. It's probably done more to interest new generations of readers in Christianity than the hordes of evangelists thumping their bibles out there. It's a shame it's fiction and there isn't actually a Gospel of Biff... Or is there? ;) It's also a shame that by its very premise there will probably never be a film adaptation, because boy howdy, that would sure kick a wasp nest in this country these days.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Reminds me of the Taco Bell Take Down:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/G6FDhb6XYe8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
Always fun to watch people get what they deserve.


Maybe the guy's buddy should have done a better job of holding him back.
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Now, that's someone who thinks his dark blue PUMA tracksuit is formal wear.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kid's gonna get a card from Evander Holyfield for the ear.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Like that guy that tried to carjack a van from a judo school on their way to a brown belt competition.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Like that guy that tried to carjack a van from a judo school on their way to a brown belt competition.


Hahahaha, that'd be one Mr Tyrone Hogan:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.voanews.com/amp/a-13-a-2002-08-20-21-thief-66293842/541465.html

Oh, Tyrone, YOU SO CRAZY!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: maxandgrinch: Isn't Ju-jitsu the fighting style of Jesus?

He learned it learned when he did that 13 year walking tour of Asia and Japan.

/Lamb
//by Christoper Moore

A) excellent book;

B) classic internet:
[Fark user image 425x284]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ramen Pride!: Lamb is such a great novel. It's probably done more to interest new generations of readers in Christianity than the hordes of evangelists thumping their bibles out there. It's a shame it's fiction and there isn't actually a Gospel of Biff... Or is there? ;) It's also a shame that by its very premise there will probably never be a film adaptation, because boy howdy, that would sure kick a wasp nest in this country these days.


I'm a big fan of science fiction, but the Bible is a step too far for me.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In high school I got to watch a 14-15 year old Somali girl kick the living shiat out of a senior who had been harassing her.

Most of the Somalians in my town are refugees, so I don't know why he thought a refugee from a wartorn country was an easy target for him, but he never came back to school after that
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen last year?

Speaking of the attack on September 14, 2021

Yeah, that's what I thought.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did the person taking the video strap their phone to an oscillating fan?
 
Koodz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The hardest part for me of trying to shoot for a single or double on a hard surface is the drop. Starting the fight with your opponent standing while you sit on a park bench is luxury.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: Dude, you're picking a fight with someone half your age. That's f*cked


Weirdly, the kind of person who picks fights with random strangers on park benches isn't somehow drawn to the "person who can obviously defend themselves" or "person who is obviously armed" demographics, but instead prefers the "person who I think I can easily beat" demographic. Underage, elderly, or disabled targets who aren't obviously armed are likely this guy's pick-me-up.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Did the person taking the video strap their phone to an oscillating fan?


It's hard to keep a phone steady while masturbating, no matter how well-practiced your body isolation.
 
SquareBear73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: maxandgrinch: Isn't Ju-jitsu the fighting style of Jesus?

He learned it learned when he did that 13 year walking tour of Asia and Japan.

/Lamb
//by Christoper Moore

A) excellent book;

B) classic internet:
[Fark user image 425x284]


A Dirty Job is one of my favorite books. Minty Fresh is such a great character!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a solid takedown.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pretty sure you're supposed to ask "Do you want ju-jitsu?" prior to engaging. Thought that was a rule.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Did the person taking the video strap their phone to an oscillating fan?

It's hard to keep a phone steady while masturbating, no matter how well-practiced your body isolation.


Then why don't they bother to mention it in the manual when you get a new phone?!
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: maxandgrinch: Isn't Ju-jitsu the fighting style of Jesus?

He learned it learned when he did that 13 year walking tour of Asia and Japan.

/Lamb
//by Christoper Moore

A) excellent book;

B) classic internet:
[Fark user image 425x284]


Christ, not that asshole. A Kuk Sul Won player who claims that his family preserved the fighting arts of Ancient Israel. Amazingly, they look like .... Kuk Sul Won
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x497]

Now, that's someone who thinks his dark blue PUMA tracksuit is formal wear.


Been sad ever since Burberry stopped selling its really cheap line
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Kalyco Jack: maxandgrinch: Isn't Ju-jitsu the fighting style of Jesus?

He learned it learned when he did that 13 year walking tour of Asia and Japan.

/Lamb
//by Christoper Moore

A) excellent book;

B) classic internet:
[Fark user image 425x284]

[Fark user image 618x412]


Just got a copy of Razzmatazz. Very Weird. Very Christopher More. Lots of fun
 
dk47
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

replacementcool: In high school I got to watch a 14-15 year old Somali girl kick the living shiat out of a senior who had been harassing her.

Most of the Somalians in my town are refugees, so I don't know why he thought a refugee from a wartorn country was an easy target for him, but he never came back to school after that


That's funny, on first read I thought you meant an old person.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

replacementcool: In high school I got to watch a 14-15 year old Somali girl kick the living shiat out of a senior who had been harassing her.

Most of the Somalians in my town are refugees, so I don't know why he thought a refugee from a wartorn country was an easy target for him, but he never came back to school after that


Many years ago a lot of my Vancouver Island high school liked to spend part of their vacations "P**i bashing" - beating up people of South Asian ancestry just because. They found out that trying to beat up the ones in blue turbans and wearing bracelets was ... not a perfect decision.

sorry more of the little bastards didn't get shanked.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dk47: replacementcool: In high school I got to watch a 14-15 year old Somali girl kick the living shiat out of a senior who had been harassing her.

Most of the Somalians in my town are refugees, so I don't know why he thought a refugee from a wartorn country was an easy target for him, but he never came back to school after that

That's funny, on first read I thought you meant an old person.


I mean, if she'd kicked the shiat out of an old racist dickhead it still would have been funny too but he was one of the schools notorious assholes and she kicked his ass right outside the school shop so everyone saw
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.