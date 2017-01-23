 Skip to content
(The Takeout)   This can not be real   (thetakeout.com) divider line
61
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1183 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 12 Sep 2022 at 4:35 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it is real, subby. Also real...roasted salted peanuts in RC Cola, Salt on fresh watermelon. Sometimes savory and sweet really compliment each other well. I often eat smoked cheddar or gouda on slices of pear...that's not that much different from it being on apple pie.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was needlessly dramatic.

Apples and cheese are good together. This is known.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
masalaherb.comView Full Size


And

d3mvlb3hz2g78.cloudfront.netView Full Size


/ducks and runs after posting that last one.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Well, that was needlessly dramatic.

Apples and cheese are good together. This is known.



Yeah, this.

Geez, it's not like advocating pineapple on pizza.

No, just don't.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, have you ever had high-quality jam or preserves with a very sharp cheddar on a cheese plate? It sort of works. You probably want a small amount of good cheese though; The thought of putting American cheese product on an apple pie is very disheartening.

markie_farkie: /ducks and runs after posting that last one.


A well-wrought Hawaiian pizza is one of the best pizzas. An undercooked Hawaiian pizza is possibly the worst pizza.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: /ducks and runs after posting that last one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought Dippin' Dots were the future of ice cream?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of it, but never tried it

/No plans to
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Well, that was needlessly dramatic.

Apples and cheese are good together. This is known.


I've known several people who would slice an apple in half, put cheese on it and them bake it in the oven.  Never tried it myself, but they really liked it
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [masalaherb.com image 600x900]

And


I've been doing mine in one of those small cast iron skillets and I pair it with my home made wild plum.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meehaw: Actually, it is real, subby. Also real...roasted salted peanuts in RC Cola, Salt on fresh watermelon. Sometimes savory and sweet really compliment each other well. I often eat smoked cheddar or gouda on slices of pear...that's not that much different from it being on apple pie.


I remember back in college, we'd periodically have days with people making weird food dares at the food court.  Sometimes they were gross, other times not so much so.

One day, the food dare was bacon bits and vanilla ice cream.  Everyone was completely weirded out by the idea of it, but we all agreed afterwards that it was really damn tasty.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: meehaw: Actually, it is real, subby. Also real...roasted salted peanuts in RC Cola, Salt on fresh watermelon. Sometimes savory and sweet really compliment each other well. I often eat smoked cheddar or gouda on slices of pear...that's not that much different from it being on apple pie.

I remember back in college, we'd periodically have days with people making weird food dares at the food court.  Sometimes they were gross, other times not so much so.

One day, the food dare was bacon bits and vanilla ice cream.  Everyone was completely weirded out by the idea of it, but we all agreed afterwards that it was really damn tasty.


You should have upped your game, pal..

Roquefort
Tuna
Sauerkraut
Toothpaste
Served on a glazed cherry-filled donut.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in Washington state--THE Apple State--and I've never heard of putting cheese on a pie. And I've been around every kind of apple pie, crumble, bake, bar and every other apple concoction. I'm not saying cheese would be bad, it might be good, but it's strange that nobody did that in any of the places I've been.

Apparently, it isn't new, so I'm just un-hip, I guess.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharp cheddar and fresh apple pie is fantastic.
So is prosciutto wrapped around pieces of honeydew melon.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I grew up in Washington state--THE Apple State--and I've never heard of putting cheese on a pie. And I've been around every kind of apple pie, crumble, bake, bar and every other apple concoction. I'm not saying cheese would be bad, it might be good, but it's strange that nobody did that in any of the places I've been.

Apparently, it isn't new, so I'm just un-hip, I guess.


I think that says more about Washington cheese than about you.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: i thought Dippin' Dots were the future of ice cream?


they're the future of ice cream tomorrow.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just picked up an apple pie from the cider mill this afternoon.

Vanilla ice cream is going on a slice after dinner.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Combustion: I've never heard of putting cheese on a pie.


...Starts at 1:05

Men In Black 3 (2012) - Need Pie scene
Youtube 1lX7EuWOi5M


/I apologize for posting MIB3.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Apple pie + ice cream. And maybe a little chocolate syrup. Done. I've solved this problem forever.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is a thing. I don't like it myself, but it exists.

The real question is how sheltered is subby that they're just discovering this?
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's real, and it's spectacular!


Actually it's disgusting, but I wanted to make the reference.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
as long as it isnt melted im pretty OK with cheddar on apple pie
 
assjuice
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's farking gross
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: NewportBarGuy: i thought Dippin' Dots were the future of ice cream?

they're the future of ice cream tomorrow.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What about peanut butter, sardine and mayonnaise sandwiches?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet Subby eats cheesecake without a second thought about how ludicrous that is.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Combustion: I grew up in Washington state--THE Apple State--and I've never heard of putting cheese on a pie. And I've been around every kind of apple pie, crumble, bake, bar and every other apple concoction. I'm not saying cheese would be bad, it might be good, but it's strange that nobody did that in any of the places I've been.

Apparently, it isn't new, so I'm just un-hip, I guess.


Lived in WI my entire life.  (THE Cheese state, etc.)  I've never seen cheese on apple pie.  I'm not against it, just never seen it in my experience...
 
Volts5000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: Combustion: I've never heard of putting cheese on a pie.

...Starts at 1:05

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1lX7EuWOi5M?start=65]

/I apologize for posting MIB3.


Don't apologize.  It's a good movie.  Not as good as the first, but waaaay better than the second.

If you posted MiB: International, you'd have to beg for forgiveness and do three Hail Marys.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
goes together like mayo and bologna.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby, it's real and has been forever. My grandma made apple pies with cheese 50+ years ago.

/I don't personally like it, but it's not some new thing
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Combustion: I grew up in Washington state--THE Apple State--and I've never heard of putting cheese on a pie. And I've been around every kind of apple pie, crumble, bake, bar and every other apple concoction. I'm not saying cheese would be bad, it might be good, but it's strange that nobody did that in any of the places I've been.

Apparently, it isn't new, so I'm just un-hip, I guess.


I'm from Seattle and I still live near there. I've seen it on restaurant menus for years.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: /ducks and runs after posting that last one.


<chases after you w an assault rifle shooting hundreds of rounds and screaming wildly>
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If memory serves, I think Johnny Rockets serves apple pie with cheddar on top.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought it was apple pie and american cheese, not cheddar.
The Americans from around the Great Lakes that came to camp would always ask for cheese whiz or american cheese to top their pie.

I like mascarpone on berry pies.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fig jam with cheese a big thing down here.  Delicious.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not me. I don't like chocolate covered bacon either.

A bit of Vanilla ice cream and maybe a sprinkle of cinnamon. À la mode, or "pie in the current fashion" as they say.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've never had this, or heard of it, but I usually enjoy salty/sweet food combinations and will try almost any new food item.
(See: Salt on watermelon, salted chocolate, fries in chocolate shake, jam on brie, and so on etc.)

Certainly going to try this next time I have apple pie.

What's the risk? Looks like you don't cook/melt it... so if it's bad you're out like... 1 bite of apple pie?
If you don't like it, don't put the topping on?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Much like sex with subbys mom, I'd be open to trying it.

But it would depend on the cheddar. Would have to be a good crumbly Irish English one, with the little ctystaps of salt.... not some crappy Tillamook or Kroger brand orange bs one step above craft singles
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's great.  I've heard about it ever since I was a kid.  Never really interested in trying it.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Combustion: I grew up in Washington state--THE Apple State--and I've never heard of putting cheese on a pie. And I've been around every kind of apple pie, crumble, bake, bar and every other apple concoction. I'm not saying cheese would be bad, it might be good, but it's strange that nobody did that in any of the places I've been.

Apparently, it isn't new, so I'm just un-hip, I guess.

Lived in WI my entire life.  (THE Cheese state, etc.)  I've never seen cheese on apple pie.  I'm not against it, just never seen it in my experience...


Lived in Maine for way to many of my younger years and this was common. Actually really good with nice sharp cheese and a well made pie.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Weird food combo thread? Sure, I'll start...Hershey's chocolate and 805 beer. Bite of chocolate, sip of beer, enjoy. I have no idea how the hell it works, but it does.

/you could use probably any chocolate, but Hershey's is easy to find
//tried it with other beers, but it wasn't the same
 
patowen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's good!  Apples and cheese go together well - how is it a stretch to think apple pie might work too?   I first had it in Minnesota.  My grandma gave it to me and I didn't think twice.  She always gave me yummy things.

While there I also tried corn fritters dipped in mustard, salt in beer, ketchup on eggs and lots of pickled things.  It was all yummy !
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Grilled pears and cheese also really delicious together. A smoked gouda or a really sharp cheddar.

HomerSimpsonDrooling.jpg
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And with vanilla ice cream on the side.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Well, that was needlessly dramatic.

Apples and cheese are good together. This is known.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: cally have days with people making weird food dares at the food court.  Sometimes they were gross, other times not so much so.

One day, the food dare was bacon bits and vanilla ice cream.  Everyone was completely weirded out by the idea of it, but we all agreed afterwards that it was really damn tasty.


An old girfriend''s parents gave me an ice cream maker for Christmas.  Minty Bits O'Bacon was by far the best flavor we came up with the following summer. Much better than Tuna-Cheddar Chunk Swirl
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Fig jam with cheese a big thing down here.  Delicious.


FIGJAM is something altogether different, though.

https://www.liveabout.com/phil-mickelson-a-hated-man-3971652
 
invictus2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who gives a shiat.

/ I prefer ice cream on top via Keroauc
/ Yet, I  curse via a  culinary  preferance
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh, I'll eat hog head cheese on garlic bread.
/i got to learn how to make hog head cheese, because that shiat is hitting $8 a pound for the good stuff
 
