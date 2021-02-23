 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   We've heard of being 3 or 4 times the legal limit. This guy .blew a .418, 5 times the legal limit in Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FLORIDA tag passed out in the server room.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
.418? That's an impressive batting average, not a BAC.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, boy
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do a Shot right before blowing into the whistle.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.418 is quite a small penis, no matter what the legal limit for blowing one is.

The story here, really, is that such a limit exists.

*reads TFA*

ah...right. carry on.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't see big-block displacement numbers often.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pffft. amateur.  when i worked in a hospital lab we had an leader board for all the drug/booze/antidepressant tests.   This guy wouldn't have even made the wildcard round.

IIRC the top blood OH was up to 0.91; you could smell the booze when you opened the draw tube.  to be fair that guy had beaten his own record a couple of times.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies said he had a blood alcohol level of 0.418 on the first test and .0417 on the second

This smells like fuzzy math
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand how this person is not dead. Where I live if you blow .199 or higher, the police take you to the hospital, not jail, as you potentially have alcohol poisoning.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if nothing else he should get some credit for his dedication.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: I don't understand how this person is not dead. Where I live if you blow .199 or higher, the police take you to the hospital, not jail, as you potentially have alcohol poisoning.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor, poor liver....
and kidneys.
probably stomach.
ok, most of the GI tract.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for his liver.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: I don't understand how this person is not dead. Where I live if you blow .199 or higher, the police take you to the hospital, not jail, as you potentially have alcohol poisoning.


life long boozer

while, yes, 0.199 would probably do in a freshman sorority chick or frat bro for your hard core, OG drunks 0.2 won't even steady the shakes.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be a serious alcoholic to be functional at that level. I've intubated people at that level for Christ sakes.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  In Florida, you can be five times the legal limit of stupid and still be an elected official.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Pray for his liver.


Shut up liver
Youtube lH5yotw0oLk
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark handle?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That poor, poor liver....
and kidneys.
probably stomach.
ok, most of the GI tract.


varices, varices as far as the scope can see.
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Meh.  In Florida, you can be five times the legal limit of stupid and still be an elected official.


Can be? You sure that isn't a requirement?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His piss could start a car.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Years ago I was on my school's disciplinary committee.   We had a girl arrested for DUI after illegally parking her Jeep.  Half way up the steps of her dorm.  The cops found her passed out at the wheel.  If memory serves, her BAC was something like .430.  The number stuck with me as I'd never known you could survive that.
 
freidog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Being Florida, I'm required to ask: 5 times above, or 5 times below the limit?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a good thing breathalyzers are built on sound science, always properly calibrated, and both the code and hardware is available for peer review.  I hate to think what would happen if any of these things were not true.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I don't understand how this person is not dead. Where I live if you blow .199 or higher, the police take you to the hospital, not jail, as you potentially have alcohol poisoning.


You'd think they'd take him to the hospital. If he's that much of an alcoholic, the withdrawals alone could be fatal.
 
ansius
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The legal limit in FL is 0.08? Explains a lot.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The guy who rammed his truck into the back of my parked car several years ago blew a 0.29. Another driver was behind him, called 911, and followed him until the police showed up.

I'm thankful that it happened, rather than the guy continuing to drive and hitting something/someone that matters. Even though I never collected my deductible from the guy, who was, of course, uninsured. I heard he died a couple of years ago.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Uranus: .418 is quite a small penis, no matter what the legal limit for blowing one is.


what if that was in meters?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anyone try lighting that guy's BO on fire?
 
eagles95
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From Wisconsin, impressive.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: pffft. amateur.  when i worked in a hospital lab we had an leader board for all the drug/booze/antidepressant tests.   This guy wouldn't have even made the wildcard round.

IIRC the top blood OH was up to 0.91; you could smell the booze when you opened the draw tube.  to be fair that guy had beaten his own record a couple of times.


0.91?  It would take a lot of rapid drinking to get it that high.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I don't understand how this person is not dead. Where I live if you blow .199 or higher, the police take you to the hospital, not jail, as you potentially have alcohol poisoning.


So.....apparently I tested at .44 once, and they (AA people, those sneaky farks) wanted to take me to the detox, and I got really mad and said that I wasn't going, I'd been this drunk a lot of times.
So I didn't go and i was fine, except for that little alcoholism problem.
 
EJ25T [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: You don't see big-block displacement numbers often.


"Whoo baby! Four fiddy four!
Dies
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Henry Earl unavailable for comment.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Uranus: .418 is quite a small penis, no matter what the legal limit for blowing one is.

what if that was in meters?


In Florida!? mmmf!
 
Kirkenhegelstein [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't believe this hasn't been said yet, but:

Farkin' amateur.  Those are rookie numbers.
 
Gustopia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He looks pretty clear-eyed all things considered... I bet he could have kept going for a few more hours.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: vilesithknight: I don't understand how this person is not dead. Where I live if you blow .199 or higher, the police take you to the hospital, not jail, as you potentially have alcohol poisoning.

So.....apparently I tested at .44 once, and they (AA people, those sneaky farks) wanted to take me to the detox, and I got really mad and said that I wasn't going, I'd been this drunk a lot of times.
So I didn't go and i was fine, except for that little alcoholism problem.


Preach.

My one and only, I blew a .40. The trooper couldn't believe it, as I passed the field test. Even let me grab a bite to eat on my way to the barracks to try and give me time before he retested me.

I still failed abysmally. Not my best day ever.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He looks like the Heat Miser
clickamericana.comView Full Size
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
HERO tag choked on its own vomit
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's still over in the pol tab.
 
