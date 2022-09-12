 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Authorities seek help locating two escapees from county jail, but if their mugshots are any indication these master criminals will blend seamlessly into society   (krtv.com) divider line
21
    More: Awkward, Felony, 31-year-old Cody Flesch, aggravated assault, escaped inmates, Sheriff Mike Linder, felony conviction, county jail, Yellowstone County jail  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pronounced, flesh and fist her
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The internet has been around long enough and both of those gentlemen are young enough to know that marking your face with readily identifiable tattoos does not bode well for a criminal. I don't mind tattoos, but it's got to be the stupidest thing you can possibly do if you are planning on a life of crime.

"I know! I'll get something that makes me stand out from any other guy on the street! Then I'll go and do something that requires multiple people to identify me using something unique!"
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says there isn't racial unity
 
mikalmd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh come on subby , they could put on a hat ..
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A lifetime of poor personal choices.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I have an idea, we should shave our beards, then no one will recognize us !"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn straight, Subby. Like Keyser Söze limping down the sidewalk.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

2wolves: A lifetime of poor personal choices.


pedantically, two lifetimes.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Has there ever been a person with face tattoos whose life wasn't a complete shiat show?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dude on the left looked relatively normal before the head and face tattoos.

Other dude is derpy looking no matter what.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The website's cancer is keeping it from giving me the image. Someone hook a friend up?
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OMG!  THAT'S MY BANK MANAGER AND LOAN OFFICER, I SWEAR IT!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Has there ever been a person with face tattoos whose life wasn't a complete shiat show?


Here's one
th.bing.comView Full Size


/ ask a Maori
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Magnanimous_J: Has there ever been a person with face tattoos whose life wasn't a complete shiat show?

Here's one
[th.bing.com image 680x425]

/ ask a Maori


I... forgot about the Maori.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OMG! The second one is a dead ringer for Post Malone!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Article stated they have already been caught.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How low does your IQ have to be for you to tattoo your face? I imagine pretty fukin low!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The shapes of their heads scream fetal alcohol syndrome
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now I want to know what the Maoris think of white people with face tattoos.
 
