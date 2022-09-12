 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Old & Busted: Nostradamus poems repurposed for foolish purposes. New hotness: Uh, the same actually (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Unlikely, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Charles, Prince of Wales, King Charles's reign, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William of Wales, bombshell suggestion Prince Harry, Princess Diana, Diana, Princess of Wales  
•       •       •

568 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 5:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Author Mario Reading, a leading expert on the 16th Century astrologer, claims that the then-Prince Charles's divorce from Princess Diana would lead to widespread disapproval that will force the new king to abdicate.

I'd like to know what's involved in becoming a leading expert on Nostradamus' predictions. I mean, do you actually have to go to school and study and take classes in making words mean whatever you want them to mean in order to fit the interpretation you're trying to sell? Or can you just read some random predictions online and then declare yourself an expert? If you are a Nostradamus expert, and you interpret one of his predictions to be X but Y happens instead, is there a demerit program? Like, you can only four predictions wrong before the International Association of Nostradamus Experts (IANE) revokes your leading expert credentials? Or is it like being a CNN pundit where you get to be wrong almost every time and still keep your job? I think there could be some interesting retirement options down the road here.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nostradamus predicted BTS is going to split up, creating a schism in K-Pop culture for the next thousand years!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's me. We were going to wait until Friday to make the announcement and then party all weekend. I just couldn't wait.
I wanted you farkers to hear the news first.
I swear I will reign with an iron fist and show mercy to few.  God bless.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nostradamus predicted that Meghan Markle would turn me into a newt!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Nostradamus predicted that Meghan Markle would turn me into a newt!


African or European?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Author Mario Reading, a leading expert on the 16th Century astrologer, claims that the then-Prince Charles's divorce from Princess Diana would lead to widespread disapproval that will force the new king to abdicate.

I'd like to know what's involved in becoming a leading expert on Nostradamus' predictions. I mean, do you actually have to go to school and study and take classes in making words mean whatever you want them to mean in order to fit the interpretation you're trying to sell? Or can you just read some random predictions online and then declare yourself an expert? If you are a Nostradamus expert, and you interpret one of his predictions to be X but Y happens instead, is there a demerit program? Like, you can only four predictions wrong before the International Association of Nostradamus Experts (IANE) revokes your leading expert credentials? Or is it like being a CNN pundit where you get to be wrong almost every time and still keep your job? I think there could be some interesting retirement options down the road here.


International Nostradamus Association of Notable Experts

INANE
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: anfrind: Nostradamus predicted that Meghan Markle would turn me into a newt!

African or European?


Gingrich?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prediction already came true, although the replacement wasn't very good

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's just as well he's not really related to the previous King Charlies. The "Royal" family has been nothing but a bunch of sausage and sauerkraut suckers for a few hundred years.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This book title is probably not in the correct thread but here you go.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The prediction already came true, although the replacement wasn't very good

[Fark user image image 425x425]


You shush, he puts on a damn good live show.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So are we going to see what words of Nostradamus are being interpreted that way, with a translation?

Or maybe it's somewhere in TFA, buried under all those pictures, links, pop-ups and other ads. Hard to tell.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That 56 year old guy thinks he's the illegitimate child of Charles and Camilla? He's a few years older than he should be since they met in 1970.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People sure have a thing for predicting that a guy who waited a long farking time to be king would give up the chance.

I expect his corpse will be fighting off attempts to remove it for days after he expires.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.