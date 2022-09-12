 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Putin is far too busy to attend meetings on Ukraine war with his top military brass, many of whom are currently opening high-rise windows or brewing cups of tea   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
38
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too busy.  Far, far too busy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is Sochi in range?

Just asking....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm curious who he is bringing as his plus one for Queen's funeral.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russian state TV has begun a narrative that Putin was lied to by his advisors and this is all their fault.  They're figuring out how to sell the defeat.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I imagine he's sitting in the farthest corner of his palace by the Black Sea with the lights off, listening to a copy of R.E.M's "Everybody Hurts" on repeat.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ugly crying to Morrissey songs is a kind of busy.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When this is over, will Ukraine be allowed to join NATO?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably too busy packing his "bug out bag" and warming up his getaway sub
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm curious who he is bringing as his plus one for Queen's funeral.


Tucker? David Duke? Glenn Greenwald?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: When this is over, will Ukraine be allowed to join NATO?


Yes, but Erdogan will first have to be appeased with more US F-22s and a battalion of Ukrainian Tactical Tractors
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Russians have an unbeatable air combat system. None of the SU-57s have ever been shot down.

Because none of them can fly in combat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: DuneClimber: When this is over, will Ukraine be allowed to join NATO?

Yes, but Erdogan will first have to be appeased with more US F-22s and a battalion of Ukrainian Tactical Tractors


It's smunny because it's true.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Russian state TV has begun a narrative that Putin was lied to by his advisors and this is all their fault.  They're figuring out how to sell the defeat.


I would be very concerned if I was a middle-to-high level Russian politician these days. They'll be looking for a scapegoat.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The Russians have an unbeatable air combat system. None of the SU-57s have ever been shot down.

Because none of them can fly in combat.


You can tell that an air system is top notch when the actual introduction comes 10 years after first flight....
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's bailed to whatever foreign country will take him and his ill-gotten billions.

FTFA: "...misled by his advisors" my ass.  He wanted this war.

Putin is like a school-yard bully.
When someone fights back--they run away crying.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If anybody wants to make good money 10 years from now, fly yourself and your buddies to argentina, scope out all the airports, and just start photographing every bald white guy you see come in.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ukraine fell into Russia's trap, and they're going to spring it any minute now. Or maybe they'll wait until Ukraine has reoccupied all of its former territory. Putin's strategic genius makes that a strong possibility.
 
ValisIV
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Rapmaster2000: Russian state TV has begun a narrative that Putin was lied to by his advisors and this is all their fault.  They're figuring out how to sell the defeat.

I would be very concerned if I was a middle-to-high level Russian politician these days. They'll be looking for a scapegoat.


Yep, start selling the stories about how Putin isn't involved in the war, then have him end it, blaming his general staff. Only way he can save face and not die.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Ukraine fell into Russia's trap, and they're going to spring it any minute now. Or maybe they'll wait until Ukraine has reoccupied all of its former territory. Putin's strategic genius makes that a strong possibility.


That... puts them on the border of Finland.

Would YOU want to deal with all the issues in Moscow and St. Petersburg?

Wait, which version of their former territory.  That (literally and figuratively) covers a lot of ground.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like I need to update your farkie to "Defends Enemies of America at any cost".

Fark user imageView Full Size
jjorsett: .
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x577]


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!
That's the country some American idiots want to emulate.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Russian state TV has begun a narrative that Putin was lied to by his advisors and this is all their fault.  They're figuring out how to sell the defeat.


You would promote that narrative, too, if someone was pointing a gun at your head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: DuneClimber: When this is over, will Ukraine be allowed to join NATO?

Yes, but Erdogan will first have to be appeased with more US F-22s and a battalion of Ukrainian Tactical Tractors


it might be time to let Ukraine in and kick Turkey out...and then maybe offer a seat to a United Kurdistan
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 .... and writing two letters.

Write Two Letters
Youtube N96am1D4Yyg
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Ukraine fell into Russia's trap, and they're going to spring it any minute now. Or maybe they'll wait until Ukraine has reoccupied all of its former territory. Putin's strategic genius makes that a strong possibility.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putin is just trying to sucker them into Volgograd so when winter rolls around they can go nuts on them like they did when the nazis were there.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

physt: Looks like I need to update your farkie to "Defends Enemies of America at any cost".

[Fark user image 850x126]jjorsett: .


I just have "On the wrong side of things".
It covers all the bases well.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: jjorsett: Ukraine fell into Russia's trap, and they're going to spring it any minute now. Or maybe they'll wait until Ukraine has reoccupied all of its former territory. Putin's strategic genius makes that a strong possibility.

That... puts them on the border of Finland.

Would YOU want to deal with all the issues in Moscow and St. Petersburg?

Wait, which version of their former territory.  That (literally and figuratively) covers a lot of ground.


Details, details. [waves hands in mild exasperation]
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Russian state TV has begun a narrative that Putin was lied to by his advisors and this is all their fault.  They're figuring out how to sell the defeat.


He was 'taking a personal hand in ensuring things went well.'  So if anyone goes out a window I hope he starts with himself.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

physt: Looks like I need to update your farkie to "Defends Enemies of America at any cost".

[Fark user image image 850x126]jjorsett: .


I'm pretty sure that's snark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
angryjd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: When this is over, will Ukraine be allowed to join NATO?


Immaterial. Ukraine won't get unanimous approval to join. Probably wouldn't be wise for NATO, either. NATO is currently demonstrating NATO membership is not necessary to curtail Russia.
 
