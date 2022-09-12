 Skip to content
(AOL)   King Charles III's coronation requires England to import some blood sucking parasites, because they're all out   (aol.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should be careful. One of his ancestors died from eating too many of those things.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, remind me never to swim in the Great Lakes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, TFG nor his minions are going.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, isn't the coronation the installation of a blood sucking parasite?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they're coronating one.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I mean, isn't the coronation the installation of a blood sucking parasite?


This may be the most appropriate British tradition I've ever heard of.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
horny teeth
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: He should be careful. One of his ancestors died from eating too many of those things.


Looking at that wiki briefly:  dang , that dude's pull-out game was weak.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it...Britain is out of lawyers?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take half of our politicians. Please.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense, they still have plenty of Tories.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These traditions are farking weird.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May his reign be short and boring
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this is an invasive species that causes seven billion dollars in losses a year and we could get rid of it by putting up dams on the incoming rivers to the great lakes and we just don't?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: He should be careful. One of his ancestors died from eating too many of those things.


Um....the Plantagenets took the crown from the descendants of The Conquerer. And the last Plantagenet died 500 years ago. The current royal family are "cousins" of the Stuarts. Hell George 1 was from Hanover.

Saying they are related....is less than accurate.
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: horny teeth


I love that movie!
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: So, this is an invasive species that causes seven billion dollars in losses a year and we could get rid of it by putting up dams on the incoming rivers to the great lakes and we just don't?


Um, I don't think we can dam the Saint Lawrence Seaway.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I Ate Shergar: He should be careful. One of his ancestors died from eating too many of those things.

Um....the Plantagenets took the crown from the descendants of The Conquerer. And the last Plantagenet died 500 years ago. The current royal family are "cousins" of the Stuarts. Hell George 1 was from Hanover.

Saying they are related....is less than accurate.


They can all trace their lineage back to William I (unless you get picky about Edward IV or Henry VII) and while the Hanoverians might have been 50 odd people down the lists the other Stuarts were crossed off because they were either overtly Catholic or hadn't been vocal enough about being Protestant.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: So, this is an invasive species that causes seven billion dollars in losses a year and we could get rid of it by putting up dams on the incoming rivers to the great lakes and we just don't?


Or we could just eat them.

If I could get a 10lb bag of "fresh Michigan lamprey" at Costco, I'd fry those farker right up.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear King Charles I think of that line in the Monty Python song "Oliver Cromwell":  Poooor King Charles, laid his head, on the block...
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as limpits first instead of lampreys and thought man are British weird.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't hemophilia run in that family?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Who is Jack the Ripper?
Youtube xDuDZXxhDpo


/First thought
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen lampreys in streams connecting to the Great Lakes, and have seen them attached to a lake trout and other game fish. They are not a pretty sight.

I can't imagine eating one, but then "British Cuisine" , eh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I mean, isn't the coronation the installation of a blood sucking parasite?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: So, this is an invasive species that causes seven billion dollars in losses a year and we could get rid of it by putting up dams on the incoming rivers to the great lakes and we just don't?


Dams cause more trouble than the lampreys. They block the migration and change the habitat for native fish.
 
Theeng
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

buster_v: These traditions are farking weird.


shiat, that's the best summary of Europe yet.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: iheartscotch: I Ate Shergar: He should be careful. One of his ancestors died from eating too many of those things.

Um....the Plantagenets took the crown from the descendants of The Conquerer. And the last Plantagenet died 500 years ago. The current royal family are "cousins" of the Stuarts. Hell George 1 was from Hanover.

Saying they are related....is less than accurate.

They can all trace their lineage back to William I (unless you get picky about Edward IV or Henry VII) and while the Hanoverians might have been 50 odd people down the lists the other Stuarts were crossed off because they were either overtly Catholic or hadn't been vocal enough about being Protestant.


I feel like that statement needs a lot more asterisks. Asteriski. Astereese.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The age of monarchs should be put firmly in the past.  It's overdue for retirement.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

doremifaq: Doesn't hemophilia run in that family?


Runs in families world-wide and can also crop up in families with no prior history, because it is caused by a mutation and is then heritable.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I Ate Shergar: He should be careful. One of his ancestors died from eating too many of those things.

Um....the Plantagenets took the crown from the descendants of The Conquerer. And the last Plantagenet died 500 years ago. The current royal family are "cousins" of the Stuarts. Hell George 1 was from Hanover.

Saying they are related....is less than accurate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigxnyc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this one of those foods that used to be considered a delicacy because compared to starving it was most delicious thing ever?  Or is it actually tasty? Anyone ever tried it?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ken VeryBigLiar: iheartscotch: I Ate Shergar: He should be careful. One of his ancestors died from eating too many of those things.

Um....the Plantagenets took the crown from the descendants of The Conquerer. And the last Plantagenet died 500 years ago. The current royal family are "cousins" of the Stuarts. Hell George 1 was from Hanover.

Saying they are related....is less than accurate.

They can all trace their lineage back to William I (unless you get picky about Edward IV or Henry VII) and while the Hanoverians might have been 50 odd people down the lists the other Stuarts were crossed off because they were either overtly Catholic or hadn't been vocal enough about being Protestant.

I feel like that statement needs a lot more asterisks. Asteriski. Astereese.


Those are the two big glaring ones, apart from 1688 which was more business and government leaders scared James II would use his armies on the Continent to fight with Louis XIV and Catholic France. Really the Stuarts were coming to a reckoning of absolute monarchy needing to go away but the men in that family were too dumb to see it. After that the biggest hiccup is Eddie VIII but he probably would gave died without issue which still puts Elizabeth on the throne in the early 70s (providing he doesn't get murdered in 1940 for trying to work out a surrender with Hitler behind Churchill's back).
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bigxnyc: Is this one of those foods that used to be considered a delicacy because compared to starving it was most delicious thing ever?  Or is it actually tasty? Anyone ever tried it?


In the Pacific Northwest, smoked lamprey is a cherished food.

This is a really cool.

Pacific lamprey harvested at Willamette Falls
Youtube Sc8VGyY5Hf4
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Well, TFG nor his minions are going.


This may get him that invite after all.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The aristocrats
 
