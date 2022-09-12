 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   CPB officers find $11.9 worth of meth. Gov. Abbott expected to announce he has put it on a bus and sent it to Washington DC   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: PSA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, United States Department of Homeland Security, Commercial item transport and distribution, Special agents, Border Protection officers, U.S. Customs, largest ever seizure of the drug, shipment of methamphetamine  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who knew the Corporation for Public Broadcasting had that in their job description?  Hopefully they'll share it with Viewers Like You...
 
LionHound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What just under $12 worth of meth might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Customs and Porder Batrol?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, some logistics operation in some small town didn't pay their dues to the local hillbilly police dept./officals so they got arrested and spilled the beans on their schedule.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DC doesn't have a meth shortage any more; that moved to Mar-A-Lago a couple of years ago.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$12 doesn't even cover the cost of my amphetamines for a month even after i hit my deductable
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the literal goddamn fuck hasn't Abbott been arrested on human trafficking charges yet?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden caught another shipment ..
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A canine and non-intrusive inspection uncovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, the CBP said.
"This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience," Port Director Liliana Flores said in the statement.

Meanwhile, several tons of meth have slipped past unnoticed over the last six months.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
put it on a bus and sent it to Washington DC

Just in time for the next GQP sex orgy!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Why in the literal goddamn fark hasn't Abbott been arrested on human trafficking charges yet?


white/male/christian/republican
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A canine and non-intrusive inspection uncovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, the CBP said.
"This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience," Port Director Liliana Flores said in the statement.

Meanwhile, several tons of meth have slipped past unnoticed over the last six months.


But those were Biden's fault.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Million!

that's enough for 800,000 teef to go missing
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for another round of "look at all the drugs that didn't make it into the country!  Biden's border policies are somehow a colossal failure!"
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LionHound: What just under $12 worth of meth might look like.[Fark user image image 425x398]


12 seems like a lot of meth. It's like a dozen.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I only have a ten on me.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Biden's border is catching the bad guys.  Why are the repubs biatching?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A canine and non-intrusive inspection uncovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, the CBP said.
"This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience," Port Director Liliana Flores said in the statement.

Meanwhile, several tons of meth have slipped past unnoticed over the last six months.


Wait how much did the drug mule weigh in total?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Why in the literal goddamn fark hasn't Abbott been arrested on human trafficking charges yet?


Biden is the one letting them in them in, Abbott just helps them relocate to places that love and want them.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: kb7rky: Why in the literal goddamn fark hasn't Abbott been arrested on human trafficking charges yet?

white/male/christian/republican


...of course...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: kb7rky: Why in the literal goddamn fark hasn't Abbott been arrested on human trafficking charges yet?

white/male/christian/republican


New York and Illinois are planning on filling the empty buses returning to Texas with some special surprises!
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPB? $11.9?

Can subby smell toast?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: LionHound: What just under $12 worth of meth might look like.[Fark user image image 425x398]

12 seems like a lot of meth. It's like a dozen.


Minus one dime bag.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Why in the literal goddamn fark hasn't Abbott been arrested on human trafficking charges yet?


Four people smarted this.  JFC.  Here's how human trafficking is defined:

the unlawful act of transporting or coercing people in order to benefit from their work or service, typically in the form of forced labor or sexual exploitation

He's not benefiting from their work or service.  In fact, he's expending tax dollars to relocate them to cities who have proclaimed they will take in the people and provide them services.

If you want to call yourself a sanctuary city, act like it.  It's a pretty small number of people in the grand scheme of things.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: Sounds like Biden's border is catching the bad guys.  Why are the repubs biatching?


Because they're incapable of anything else. They sure as fark can't govern.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FLMountainMan:
If you want to call yourself a sanctuary city, act like it.  It's a pretty small number of people in the grand scheme of things.

it seems like a no-brainer to me... Texas should not shoulder the burden of national policy, the nation either should step up or shut the fark up.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Why in the literal goddamn fark hasn't Abbott been arrested on human trafficking charges yet?


i see why you've been a Technician for a decade.
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're trying to drive American meth labs
Outta business!
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is that a typo in the original post or is it referencing something?
 
