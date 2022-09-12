 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   So just asking questions, and there's no real reason I'm asking, but what happens if Russia's President Putin 'suddenly' dies?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

741 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Open warfare among the oligarchs.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Open warfare among the oligarchs.


Followed by someone worse.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.makeagif.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


*Shakes tiny fist*
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
<bender_and_the_pharaoh.jpg>
 
Broktun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
new boss same as the old boss?
 
balthrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rapid onset of lead poisoning perhaps?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't he already set up one of his kids as his successor?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With any luck all of his kompromat gets released upon his death, and we get to watch the full-scale destruction of the Republican Party as all of their various pederasties and grotesqueries are exposed to the world.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Open warfare among the oligarchs.


See here's is the problem with Russia. They've never been free. At no time in their history have the Russian people known liberty, equality or brotherhood on say, the French model. They don't know how to be free. I see no hope for them.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"So just asking questions, and there's no real reason I'm asking, but what happens if Russia's President Putin 'suddenly' dies?"

I'd guess that Russia television commentators would crap their pants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Didn't he already set up one of his kids as his successor?


The designated successor will have an entire gauntlet of elevators with bullets at the bottom to run.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait a few days, we'll all find out.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blondambition: dionysusaur: Open warfare among the oligarchs.

See here's is the problem with Russia. They've never been free. At no time in their history have the Russian people known liberty, equality or brotherhood on say, the French model. They don't know how to be free. I see no hope for them.


They'll make a perfect client state for China. I mean, aside from their government's whole "non-Han Chinese are to be subjugated and used as labor" thing.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: dionysusaur: Open warfare among the oligarchs.

Followed by someone worse.


Perhaps, but hopefully with an understanding of what lines they can't cross and survive the crossing.

Russians can deal with their own internal problems... But they have to stay internal.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: dionysusaur: Open warfare among the oligarchs.

Followed by someone worse.


It'll make the Stalinist Purges look like a children's tea party.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: OtherLittleGuy: dionysusaur: Open warfare among the oligarchs.

Followed by someone worse.

Perhaps, but hopefully with an understanding of what lines they can't cross and survive the crossing.

Russians can deal with their own internal problems... But they have to stay internal.


They haven't stayed internal in like 200+ years.
 
phildurt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It think the film "Death of Stalin" is probably a good prognostication on how it might go.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ding dong!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Broktun: new boss same as the old boss?


Or the new boss might be just as nasty but may also be competent.

Srsly, during WWII British intelligence services cooked up a credible plan for a commando raid that would off AH.   After they considered what the aftermath would be, they realized that a Hitler successor may be just as ruthless as Hitler but this time he would probably be competent.  They decided that since Hitler was doing such a good job of losing the war, they wouldn't interfere.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know who will replace Putin but Tucker Carlson will remain his spokesman.
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll finally cremate Stallin and dump his ashes into the ocean and then in 20 years get a bit better.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There have been a few brief moments in time when it looked like things would get better, but alas, Russian history can almost always be summed up in just a few words: "and then it got worse."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Russians would embalm him like Lenin, and then tell everyone he's not dead, just resting....and when he wakes up, you'll all be sorry you doubted him.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know what happened when Darth Vader threw the emperor down a Death Star hole?
You thought it was over
But then, another guy came along with basically the same shiat.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: blondambition: dionysusaur: Open warfare among the oligarchs.

See here's is the problem with Russia. They've never been free. At no time in their history have the Russian people known liberty, equality or brotherhood on say, the French model. They don't know how to be free. I see no hope for them.

They'll make a perfect client state for China. I mean, aside from their government's whole "non-Han Chinese are to be subjugated and used as labor" thing.


At this point, they're headed to being a client state of North Korea.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But so far, no doctor's note has been produced.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whoever takes over after Putin snuffs it will be far worse.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
" "elections would be held" "
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.