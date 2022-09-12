 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as an "ambush," as investigators attempt to determine a motive and how a man Orts in the first place   (kiro7.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
orted around, ound out

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was it Mort from Ort?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure only a woman can ort.  It requires a she/her pronoun.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of those kids was missing for a while and Facebook was all lit up with notifications about that.

I'm guessing a lot of those people want their thoughts and prayers back.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I'm pretty sure only a woman can ort.  It requires a she/her pronoun.


You're thinking of orking, & you can only do that with cows.
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I'm pretty sure only a woman can ort.  It requires a she/her pronoun.


Subby's mom orts, but she charges extra for that.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

andrewagill: I May Be Crazy But...: I'm pretty sure only a woman can ort.  It requires a she/her pronoun.

You're thinking of orking, & you can only do that with cows.


I'm pretty sure orking requires some mushrooms and a goat.  Did someone figure out a cow version?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phishrace: I May Be Crazy But...: I'm pretty sure only a woman can ort.  It requires a she/her pronoun.

Subby's mom orts, but she charges extra for that.


I once saw her ort a ping pong ball all the way across the stage into a fish bowl.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trolling is a ort.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: andrewagill: I May Be Crazy But...: I'm pretty sure only a woman can ort.  It requires a she/her pronoun.

You're thinking of orking, & you can only do that with cows.

I'm pretty sure orking requires some mushrooms and a goat.  Did someone figure out a cow version?


Please visit the Jargon file or similar resource; we'll wait.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why I Orta...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I believe it has to be cloudy to properly ort.
 
just one comment
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The way this article is written makes me fear for the future. Yikes.
 
