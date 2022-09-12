 Skip to content
Kraken-themed corn maze to benefit Ronald McDonald House, no doubt in response to threats to unleash the Grimace
    McDonald's, National Hockey League, Anaheim Ducks, Ice hockey, corn rows, Stocker Farms corn maze, Snohomish farm, Ronald McDonald House charities  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
damnit, i thought this would be about rum, traced out in corn, which would have had a kind of weird, cool irony.....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, everything is indeed butt stuff.

images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 minute ago  
d1ryv5bogsxua4.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

luna1580: damnit, i thought this would be about rum, traced out in corn, which would have had a kind of weird, cool irony.....


I would have called it the Amazing Maze of Maise
 
