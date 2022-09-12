 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man dead after shooting near Seattle's Denny Triangle. Particle Man wanted for questioning   (kiro7.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't the Denny Triangle that mysterious area where IHOPs and Waffle Houses disappear without a trace?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Isn't the Denny Triangle that mysterious area where IHOPs and Waffle Houses disappear without a trace?


No, it's the mysterious area where a guy owns one race car but drives a different one for a different owner.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's he like?
 
pancakethepug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Isn't the Denny Triangle that mysterious area where IHOPs and Waffle Houses disappear without a trace?


Nah it's where the confluence of tech bros and junkies mix together to form one of the world's most exciting though unpalatable atmospheres.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Named after the Denny party that first settled the Seattle area.

The first winter was so bad, they had to resort to eating cold Dick's.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denny Triangle sounds like a Victorian euphemism for lady parts.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moons over my blammy.
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told on good authority that Particle Man lost that fight.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't order the Rooty Tooty Fresh and Shooty.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person man walks away whistling innocently.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: What's he like?


That's not important right now.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Like most politicians on the left, Seattle has learned that defunding the police wasn't really thought out that well.

"The Seattle City Councilovercame opposition from three of its members and has signed off on Mayor Bruce Harrell'splan to grow the number of Seattle Police officers on the city's streets by nearly 50% over the next five years."

https://www.capitolhillseattle.com/2022/08/seattle-approves-hiring-bonus-plan-to-grow-its-police-force-nearly-50-by-2027/

Not to be fond with the ACAB idiots
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - Particle Man (Tiny Tunes)
Youtube LsAiCs66l40
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Like most politicians on the left, Seattle has learned that defunding the police wasn't really thought out that well.

"The Seattle City Councilovercame opposition from three of its members and has signed off on Mayor Bruce Harrell'splan to grow the number of Seattle Police officers on the city's streets by nearly 50% over the next five years."

https://www.capitolhillseattle.com/2022/08/seattle-approves-hiring-bonus-plan-to-grow-its-police-force-nearly-50-by-2027/

Not to be fond with the ACAB idiots


"I heard there was a shooting in a city, once; so liberals are idiots and cities are shiatholes"

Unfortunately for your argument, the statistics aren't in it's favor.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't fork with someone's moons over my hammy.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KCinPA: Like most politicians on the left, Seattle has learned that defunding the police wasn't really thought out that well.

"The Seattle City Councilovercame opposition from three of its members and has signed off on Mayor Bruce Harrell'splan to grow the number of Seattle Police officers on the city's streets by nearly 50% over the next five years."

https://www.capitolhillseattle.com/2022/08/seattle-approves-hiring-bonus-plan-to-grow-its-police-force-nearly-50-by-2027/

Not to be fond with the ACAB idiots


I thought your side thought that Seattle was a smoking, irradiated stalker wasteland.
 
