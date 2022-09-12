 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Pray for Stow, MA
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't he do something similar about Market Basket?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunkin Donuts - SNL
Youtube FSvNhxKJJyU

Farkin Love Dunkin!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Didn't he do something similar about Market Basket?


Yeah, just as good.

/we Massholes are weird
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doze byastids."
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can barely be considered donuts
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Metastatic Capricorn: Didn't he do something similar about Market Basket?

Yeah, just as good.

/we Massholes are weird


I was a Masshole 1982-2022
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: They can barely be considered donuts


But they have the best burnt coffee...

/Honeydew is the better chain coffee
//Always go with your mom and pop coffee shops though
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Didn't he do something similar about Market Basket?


Same guy.  Yes, there's now more Dunkin's than there are Market Basket.  And one Panera and one Starbucks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dunkin Donuts has the worst coffee on the planet. It's piss in a cup.

"Yes, I'll have a large hot regular cup of weak coffee that tastes like ass please. Thanks so much!"

These people have been liberated. Praise be!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What brave news reporting
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do they at least have a Tim Hortons???

God help them.
 
Bondith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stoma

Well, OK, but I'm not sure that it's going to accomplish anything.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Starbucks they have a good product or polite they're too slow.  I to have coffee in the morning where I can't talk my first cup can't be Starbucks I'd be dead by the time I got to the front of that line.  You've got a coffee back there? Yeah?  Well you should drink some of that so you're moving. I have to stop at Dunkin Donuts and get coffee to stand in line for coffee and people are staring like I should have done that.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: They can barely be considered donuts


They still have donuts? I thought they were a discount Starbucks now.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [YouTube video: Dunkin Donuts - SNL]
Farkin Love Dunkin!


This sketch > Manchester By The Sea
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: somedude210: Metastatic Capricorn: Didn't he do something similar about Market Basket?

Yeah, just as good.

/we Massholes are weird

I was a Masshole 1982-2022


Once a Masshole, always a Masshole
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boston suburb without a Dunkin' Donuts?

hometheaterforum.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh just go to Cumby's you lazy farks.
Dunkin's is horrible.

/Stow VT is the best Stow
 
Monocultured
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: somedude210: Metastatic Capricorn: Didn't he do something similar about Market Basket?

Yeah, just as good.

/we Massholes are weird

I was a Masshole 1982-2022


Glad to hear you got better. 😊
 
Running a-puck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
farkin dunkies kid.

There was a time where they deserved the loyalty.  Now they have bad coffee and nasty so called donuts. Still a decent breakfast sandwich though.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Boston suburb without a Dunkin' Donuts?

[hometheaterforum.com image 300x192] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is that a suburb? It's kinda far away from Boston by travel standards.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Metastatic Capricorn: somedude210: Metastatic Capricorn: Didn't he do something similar about Market Basket?

Yeah, just as good.

/we Massholes are weird

I was a Masshole 1982-2022

Glad to hear you got better. 😊


Went to Northeastern and didn't leave MetroWest  'til nieces and nephews started getting married and having kids. So, moved back to a place between Mrs Capricorn's kin and mine.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Boston suburb without a Dunkin' Donuts?

[hometheaterforum.com image 300x192] [View Full Size image _x_]

Is that a suburb? It's kinda far away from Boston by travel standards.


It's inside the 495 so close enough.
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is there a general lack of good donut shops and bakeries now serving full breakfast now open to 3pm seven days a week in massawhateverthefark or is dunkin actually better up there?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Starbucks they have a good product or polite they're too slow.  I to have coffee in the morning where I can't talk my first cup can't be Starbucks I'd be dead by the time I got to the front of that line.  You've got a coffee back there? Yeah?  Well you should drink some of that so you're moving. I have to stop at Dunkin Donuts and get coffee to stand in line for coffee and people are staring like I should have done that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I miss Caribou Coffee, yeah I said it
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nothing to do in Stow? Move to Stowe. There is plenty to do there.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They should open up one of those bikini coffee joints like they have in Oregon. Really fit in. That kid would be like oh guy that's wicked I don't have to go to another state.
 
eKonk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wooden_badger: They can barely be considered donuts


I seem to remember them having good (not great, but genuinely good) donuts when I was a kid. Any time I've had one in the past couple decades they've been basically warmed-over stale cake in the shape of a donut.  Absolutely horrid, and it came as no surprise when they dropped the "donuts" part of the name.
 
