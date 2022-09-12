 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   Waterfalls? In MY Death Valley? It's more likely than you think   (8newsnow.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Precipitation, Weather, Death Valley National Park, LAS VEGAS, Flood, Water, National Park Service, active monsoon season  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't go chasing them.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another "left eye" thread?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Don't go chasing them.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*News Flash*! Water Flows Downhill! More At 11!!!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Waterfall" is what someone who has never seen a mudslide calls a mudslide.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waterfalls in Death Valley?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darwin_Falls
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: "Waterfall" is what someone who has never seen a mudslide calls a mudslide.


Please, don't go down that road
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: foo monkey: "Waterfall" is what someone who has never seen a mudslide calls a mudslide.

Please, don't go down that road


1 Part Kahlúa,
1 Part Absolut Vodka,
1.5 Parts Irish Cream Liqueur

Is that so bad?

... unless you're an Alky-holik
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was going to suggest we fill it with sea water, but I remembered you can't do a siphon if the initial rise is more than 32 feet.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I was going to suggest we fill it with sea water, but I remembered you can't do a siphon if the initial rise is more than 32 feet.


Remember the last time we tried to do something similar?

The Salton Sea remembers.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dramatic landscapes are dramatic for a reason.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Dramatic landscapes are dramatic for a reason.


AWs the lot of them.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Desserts being dry is a result of climate change. Waterfalls in desserts are also a result of climate change.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I was going to suggest we fill it with sea water, but I remembered you can't do a siphon if the initial rise is more than 32 feet.


You could put a hydroelectric turbine in the valley and run wires to power a pumping station on the coast.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uberalice: *News Flash*! Water Flows Downhill! More At 11!!!


It's not just that, there are long dead rivers in Nevada.  It wasn't always a desert.  They even put drainage tunnels underneath parts of the roads where they cross over them.  On the rare occasions it does rain, that's where the water goes.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
<CSB>
My wife and I went to visit Death Valley the first year it had enough rain for Lake Manly to reappear after 70+ years of absence. (I believe it was March, 2005.)

I brought an inflatable mattress because I wanted to tell people how I went boating in Death Valley. ((Inflatable mattress == boat) if (poor == True))Ended up having vehicle trouble (a much longer story) so I was never able to try it. The wildflowers that year were incredible though!
</CSB>
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This monsoon season has seen the entire southwest hit with torrential downpours causing flooding, from Las Vegas to Phoenix, all the way over to Dallas

Hasn't done shiat to alleviate the drought, and the Rio Grande is near dried up
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't go chasin' waterfalls.
Please stick to the deserts and the wastes that you're used to.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Farking Rain....How does it work?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's run off
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.