(CBC)   New Crunchy Frog salad found to lack crunchiness   (cbc.ca)
19
    More: Weird, Management, Chantel Scott, quality assurance, CBC News, sealed lettuce container, manager Chris Boufford, respectful conversations, last names  
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screw the frog; you tell me: is it her neck or her shoulders that are proportionally weird?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess finding a whole live frog in your salad is better than finding half a dead one...
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's a model.  But a model of what?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't you even take the bones out?

If we took the bones out, it wouldn't be crunchy now, would it?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 Who passes up a free frog
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So you're saying I shouldn't buy "spring mix" from this salad company?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: She's a model.  But a model of what?


Computer software. Something's seriously off, like uncanny valley AI generated.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Don't you even take the bones out?

If we took the bones out, it wouldn't be crunchy now, would it?


The problem is that it wasn't treated right - served a live frog instead of a lightly killed frog? The shame.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Screw the frog; you tell me: is it her neck or her shoulders that are proportionally weird?


Its been 'shoped. I can tell by the pixels.

IMHO: Looks like she might be a heavier girl who smushed-in the sides of her neck.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: So you're saying I shouldn't buy "spring mix" from this salad company?


Depends on taste. What portion of amphibian level do you want in the mix?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I guess finding a whole live frog in your salad is better than finding half a dead one...


if you don't care about all the frog poop.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Screw the frog; you tell me: is it her neck or her shoulders that are proportionally weird?


I look like an Uncle Fester stunt double going to a Stone Cold cosplay event - I'm in no position to judge.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Were they dew-picked and flown in from Iraq?
Monty Python hollywood bowl - Whizzo Chocolates
Youtube mK3B0gjEjTs
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: theknuckler_33: Don't you even take the bones out?

If we took the bones out, it wouldn't be crunchy now, would it?

The problem is that it wasn't treated right - served a live frog instead of a lightly killed frog? The shame.


And they even neglected to garnishiat with larks' vomit.

Disgraceful, just disgraceful.

/ Constable Clitoris et one of those.
// He thought it was an Almond Whorl.
/// WARNING: LARK'S CONSTABLE'S VOMIT!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: garnishiat


Fillterpwn gold, there.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: She's a model.  But a model of what?


A modern major-general.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: "At least he had food with him, she said. "

You ignorant slut. Frogs don't eat lettuce. Have you ever been outside the "modeling" studio?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Screw the frog; you tell me: is it her neck or her shoulders that are proportionally weird?


Tl;Dr scapular dyskinesis
 
solcofn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


We use only the finest baby frogs, dew picked and flown from Iraq, cleansed in finest quality spring water, lightly killed, and then sealed in a succulent Swiss quintuple smooth treble cream milk chocolate envelope and lovingly frosted with glucose.
 
