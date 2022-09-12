 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Costco helps you find a 48 pack of willing Kirkland brand soulmates to go with the 20,736 pack of Kirkland condoms   (sfgate.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/jillreports/status/1233870486670495745
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only buy prophylactics at BJ's Holesale
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how Costco is generally chill with parody
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and Costco maxi-pads are on sale too.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodka makes condoms?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better buy two boxes
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How has Costco not sued them?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No tea bagging on premises?
 
Campanula
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kb7rky: How has Costco not sued them?


According to TFA, it says Costco sent a cease and desist, sent someone out to investigate it, decided it was cool, and went about their corporate business.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Campanula: kb7rky: How has Costco not sued them?

According to TFA, it says Costco sent a cease and desist, sent someone out to investigate it, decided it was cool, and went about their corporate business.


They also basically gave them a plug saying Costco doesn't necessarily suck now.  High praise from Thunder.
 
