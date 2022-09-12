 Skip to content
(9 News)   Apparently, the City of Denver has a secret warehouse that stores lost and found items. Any of you Farkers lose some Rolex watches or vintage comics?   (9news.com) divider line
10
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simpsons: Garage Sale Junk
Youtube 6adZ7jQFLJw
 
replacementcool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only $5k for a mail sorting machine? Score!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They were not kidding about the Megalodon teeth. Multiple even.

govdeals is a thing apparently
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if they have five Lombardi trophies somewhere in there
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I lost some weed at the Denver Airport decades ago. I wonder?

/ Not really plus weed in this century is much better.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if they found a Microsoft Zune?

/just kidding
 
djZorbof
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My genuine Romex watch is safe and sound.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

milkandcheese: [Fark user image image 850x565]


Top. Men.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
/CSB on

Back when I was working at Mile High in my last quarter of culinary school (2013) I found a really nice camera on the light rail back from a playoff game.  Because of a long story that I've talked about a bunch, I've found reasons to be a good person, so I called the RTD lost and found.  I gave them permission to give my number out to anybody who called about the camera.

They called me the next day, and we set up a meeting at a coffee shop near me where they could pick up the camera.  A bunch of my friends joked that I was being set up for a mugging, but I'm too optimistic for that.  In the end, we met at the coffee shop, they were *super* happy to get it back since it was a wedding gift, AND they brought me a bottle of wine...what I called my "karma wine". :)

/CSB off
 
