(CNN)   For most people, auctioning off all the crap you kept from that old college relationship that ended decades ago would raise, at most, some loose change. But then again, your college ex probably wasn't Elon Musk   (cnn.com) divider line
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much for the NFTs
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark would I want any of that crap?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised it hadn't all just burned up on its own
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on the spiffy printer.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this poster of Mars all crusty?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla superfans can place a bid on a piece of Musk-orabilia until Wednesday, when the auction closes.

The author can fark themselves with a 10 carat pear cut emerald fat end first.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article was an ad

fark you chris licht
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: The stuff I had from my last ex I boxed up. I called it the box of stuff no one should have. Then I took it to work and threw it in the dumpster of elephant sh*t.

Next best thing to setting it on fire. And I didn't get charged with attempted arson!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jmr61: Why the fark would I want any of that crap?


It's not you who's expected to want it. It's the people who are Apu in that meme taking a bullet for a short-term cashier. There's more than enough of them to make it worth quite a bit.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Elon was so broke back then, that if you gave him a handjob, he would buy you a My Little Pony figure.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zeroman987: The article was an ad

fark you chris licht


Fark the admin who keeps greening CNN clickbait
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ew.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone ever been to "one of those museums" where they have a chair, a desk, some reading glasses, ... once owned by or slept in by Poe, Twain, Ford, or Jim Bowie?

Same thing. These are not even relics. These are things left behind by someone who obviously did not need them. I am so glad that there are more interesting things in the world. For me if for nobody else.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: CSB: The stuff I had from my last ex I boxed up. I called it the box of stuff no one should have. Then I took it to work and threw it in the dumpster of elephant sh*t.

Next best thing to setting it on fire. And I didn't get charged with attempted arson!


You're under arrest for elephant shiat abuse, Mr. Fuzzypawns
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: Why the fark would I want any of that crap?


You don't want the used condoms and beer cans? Obviously you are not a true Musker.

/snicker
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: CSB: The stuff I had from my last ex I boxed up. I called it the box of stuff no one should have. Then I took it to work and threw it in the dumpster of elephant sh*t.

Next best thing to setting it on fire. And I didn't get charged with attempted arson!


So you farked up a big batch of compost because you are a big baby?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mr. Fuzzypaws: CSB: The stuff I had from my last ex I boxed up. I called it the box of stuff no one should have. Then I took it to work and threw it in the dumpster of elephant sh*t.

Next best thing to setting it on fire. And I didn't get charged with attempted arson!

So you farked up a big batch of compost because you are a big baby?



Know how I know you don't know sh*t?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmr61: Why the fark would I want any of that crap?


you might not but there are a ton of mouth-breathing morons who'll pay any amount of money for shiat that idiot has touched.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, finding out that elon was an econ major explains so much about that dipshiat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is Musk's ultimate legacy.
 
