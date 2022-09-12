 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Want to score an easy $100,000? The FBI is looking for the founder of GirlsDoPorn, Michael James Pratt   (arstechnica.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still, he  had a great cameo as edgar in the original Men in Black movie....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI doesn't usually pay out for Pratt falls.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stupid FBI, it's not sex trafficking if you film it and sell it!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a Pratt.
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But like, how do they want him delivered?
Can I, as a civilian, simple walk up to someone on the most wanted list, maybe knock them out with a 2x4, and cuff em? Then just deliver them in a bow?

Because I don't think my local LE would give AF.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have they checked the basements of pizza parlors?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just rat on Pratt stat and that's that, you're a fat cat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


let me guess, this is a front for GirlsDoPorn...
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well I'm no Sherlock Holmes, but it seems this Pratt guy is a senior IT reports for Ars Technica:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a very generic white guy. I'd suggest they translate and run this in Thailand, but they'd get too many false leads because he's very generic, too many white guys look like him.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Well I'm no Sherlock Holmes, but it seems this Pratt guy is a senior IT reports for Ars Technica:

[Fark user image image 222x266]

[Fark user image image 338x145]


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Up next (hepefully): MichaelJamesPrattDoesTime
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wasn't the Girls Gone Wild guys charged with something similar?

I wonder if the guys who filmed Tracy Lord's were ever charged ...
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll be in my bunk doing research looking for clues in the aforementioned video series. Knock loudly and wait for a response before entering.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: What a Pratt.


What an a$$hole.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's facing 20-30 years in jail.
He's a New Zealand national with a decent cash stash.
He's probably already chilling in a non-extradition country
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Well I'm no Sherlock Holmes, but it seems this Pratt guy is a senior IT reports for Ars Technica:

[Fark user image 222x266]

[Fark user image 338x145]


He looks like Ben Affleck trying to be a badass.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great. I just started searching for girls do porn, and got fired. Thanks FBI
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't they just ask Matt Gaetz?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: snowybunting: Well I'm no Sherlock Holmes, but it seems this Pratt guy is a senior IT reports for Ars Technica:

[Fark user image 222x266]

[Fark user image 338x145]

He looks like Ben Affleck trying to be a badass.


Reindeer Games meets Boiler Room.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh WTF in the day and age of girls putting everything online almost nude for Instagram etc, why do you have to be a shady criminal fark about porn. Do it legit.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did they check with Chris?
 
