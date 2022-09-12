 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Unlike what happens in a video game or movie, intentionally accelerating your car to 130mph does not mean you can safely "shoot the gap" through intersection traffic   (jalopnik.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup, Orange County, California, Los Angeles County, California, The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Times, Ventura County, California, Involuntary commitment, nurse Nicole Linton, Mental disorder  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 7:12 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hopefully she will get multiple "lifes", just like in a video game
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
JFC.

J.
F.
C.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She sounds hot.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can do 130 in la traffic?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alechemist: You can do 130 in la traffic?


Only once
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alechemist: You can do 130 in la traffic?


Depends.

That's what you want to be wearing even just to witness this from a safe distance.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

alechemist: You can do 130 in la traffic?


Not for long.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can you imagine what being her patient was like?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, fark this biatch. I hope she gets life in prison.

If we made more people who kill people in traffic do hard time, maybe most of us would drive better or at least less homicidally.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: JFC.

J.
F.
C.


That's just the article.  The video of the crash has been posted before.  Her car just rockets into the intersection and then there's a fireball as she hits other cars.  The only car accident I've ever seen that's more "WTF" is an old one from Formula 1 where somebody was standing on the track...and then he no longer existed.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas, is accused of speeding through a red light at the crossing of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue"

So not only that, she clearly didn't stop at the Slauson cutoff, get out then cut off her Slauson.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe it does not "necessarily" mean you can safely "shoot the gap" through intersection traffic; -but YOLO Sk8er!

                                               
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Cmon brah, you got this. Don't be a p*ssy
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Few cars can accelerate to 130 mph in less than a quarter mile. Are they seriously claiming that she was able to do nothing but floor it for more than a quarter mile in LA traffic?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People with severe mental health issues like hers should lose their right to drive, operate heavy machinery, own a gun, and a few other things that require full mental capacity.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From other articles --

She was involved in 13 wrecks before this one.  She is bipolar and was in treatment.  My guess is that she had a valid and not a suspended license.   Somehow she "slipped through the cracks"?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Can you imagine what being her patient was like?


She might have been a great nurse, but she was bad at the traveling part.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Few cars can accelerate to 130 mph in less than a quarter mile. Are they seriously claiming that she was able to do nothing but floor it for more than a quarter mile in LA traffic?


I don't know, are you stupid? They have the telemtry.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Oncoming!!!" Crazy high guy in a stolen car
Youtube RFjzzyG3Rfg

/classic
 
Bslim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: From other articles --

She was involved in 13 wrecks before this one.  She is bipolar and was in treatment.  My guess is that she had a valid and not a suspended license.   Somehow she "slipped through the cracks"?


According to TFA that info waa debunked. She does however have a history of mental health deterioration that can be documented since 2018ish
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: derpes_simplex: Can you imagine what being her patient was like?

She might have been a great nurse, but she was bad at the traveling part.


Yeah she just conused mL with MPH
 
PvtStash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
here i am to say it again

we get to this when we pretend way more of us than is true, are all ok and sane.
NOPE.

We fail to be real about just how off the rocker so many of us are, because it'd be real fooking scary to admit it.

If enough of us are this kind of true anti-socail dangerous looney ready to nutts'o on the public once our veneer of stable breaks.
Tell us again about all the vote voices that need to be taken seriously.

I mean what harm can a 25-40% nutter's vote really do anyway, right?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

deadsanta: People with severe mental health issues like hers should lose their right to drive, operate heavy machinery, own a gun, and a few other things that require full mental capacity.


The issue is, people suffering from serious issues, who may be perfectly treatable and can go on to live full lives, may really value one of he above, and refuse to consider treatment because of the concequences.

Your licensed mental healthcare professional would like to keep it that way, with of course the immediate danger caveat.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: Serious Black: Few cars can accelerate to 130 mph in less than a quarter mile. Are they seriously claiming that she was able to do nothing but floor it for more than a quarter mile in LA traffic?

I don't know, are you stupid? They have the telemtry.


I'm sure they do. I'm simply impressed that their data shows she had at least a quarter mile of clear space on LA streets to accelerate to 130 mph before hitting the first vehicle.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Few cars can accelerate to 130 mph in less than a quarter mile. Are they seriously claiming that she was able to do nothing but floor it for more than a quarter mile in LA traffic?


She was in a Mercedes. Some of them have quite a bit of "go".

I agree on the quarter though. Even an AMG is doing 12+ second quarters.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She was just mentally ill so didn't need to be incarcerated in any form. That would just be cruel! Blame Reagan
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You're not the boss of me subby!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Few cars can accelerate to 130 mph in less than a quarter mile. Are they seriously claiming that she was able to do nothing but floor it for more than a quarter mile in LA traffic?


She was already going 122 and accelerated to 130 from 122 in the last 5 seconds, she did not go from a standstill to 130, or even from 60 to 130.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed it but I didn't notice a model name of the Merc.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Serious Black: FlippityFlap: Serious Black: Few cars can accelerate to 130 mph in less than a quarter mile. Are they seriously claiming that she was able to do nothing but floor it for more than a quarter mile in LA traffic?

I don't know, are you stupid? They have the telemtry.

I'm sure they do. I'm simply impressed that their data shows she had at least a quarter mile of clear space on LA streets to accelerate to 130 mph before hitting the first vehicle.


Well, she'd did live her life a quarter mile at a time.

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Disaster Transport [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Serious Black: Few cars can accelerate to 130 mph in less than a quarter mile. Are they seriously claiming that she was able to do nothing but floor it for more than a quarter mile in LA traffic?

She was in a Mercedes. Some of them have quite a bit of "go".

I agree on the quarter though. Even an AMG is doing 12+ second quarters.


I believe some farkers who were familiar with this intersection noted it's at the bottom of a hill.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [YouTube video: "Oncoming!!!" Crazy high guy in a stolen car]
/classic


And only a 4 year sentence? WTF
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Traveling nurse".  Ok, that makes sense. Back in my 30's single days was considering dating on the traveling nurse circuit as they are usually only in town for a couple months and frequently go out in groups, but waaay too high a percentage were in the wrong quadrants of the crazy/hot graph (usually in the hot ones though).
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Slauson is like ten lanes in places ( four and a turn lane on each side) This isn't some little hick street in Sister F*cker Corners or wherever you people are getting your frame of reference.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone blames video games. I blame those stupid Fast and Furious movies. Ffs when that actor died -- in a car wreck, wasn't it? -- it was like every bro bro douche bro was in mourning for weeks. I see so many little street racer cars around it's stunning. Around here folks have bigass 4WDs, old classics or dipstick street racers with amplified mufflers, an oxymoron if there ever was one. F&F is the favorite movie of the last group and they love their sideshows and burnouts. As a kid you bet I did dumb car things but I wasn't trying to be Vin D&Diesel. Nor did I do donuts with a hundred people standing around just begging for an out of control car to run them down.

/ The Cloak of Stupidity has fallen over America.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Slauson is like ten lanes in places ( four and a turn lane on each side) This isn't some little hick street in Sister F*cker Corners or wherever you people are getting your frame of reference.


All I know about the Los Angeles street grid is what Dr. Dre taught me.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Police released this photo of a person of interest in the case:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.