(MPR News)   Don't get injured or seriously ill in Minnesota this week
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Narrowly averted a strike here in Wisconsin.
https://www.nbc15.com/2022/09/12/uw-health-strike-averted-eve-walkout/
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over in North Dakota our local hospital is so short staffed that my 77 year old mother had to stay in the emergency room about 24 hours waiting for a bed to open up. COVID lung 6 weeks post infection.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The collapse of our healthcare system is going to be fun
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they even striking? I was assured the Minneapolis was burned to the ground a few years ago.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: My cousin's kid is at college in Minnesota. He was going to become a nurse, but to complete the coursework, he would have had to give up playing college football . . . which is what his scholarship is based on.

Good job with priorities there, AAA school!
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or anywhere in America, at any time.
USA USA USA!!!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: How are they even striking? I was assured the Minneapolis was burned to the ground a few years ago.


Antifa rebuilt it so they could burn it down again when 'health-care' crisis actors completed Soros Order #66.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vikings have their own medical staff, so I think everything is gonna be OK.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get injured or seriously ill...

bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's wild watching corporations treat "pay people more money" as an absolute non-starter. They will offer most everything else other than a higher wage.

Serfdom shouldn't be the f*cking norm.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.


Someone doesn't care enough about hospital and insurance execs annual bonuses
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in Healthcare, public hospital.  They seem to bending over backwards as much as they can to make it tolerable for the line - level staff.  We are turning away transfer patients and trying to keep census down, to match our stafffing.

My daughter works for a for-profit hospital as Nurse.  She is in the ICU and should be 1 on 1, maybe 1-2.  She has been as high as 1-4.   Hospital can make more money with Beds filled.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Don't get injured or seriously ill...

pretty apt actually

your best chance of getting medical care is to be in a plane crash on a magical island
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: The collapse of our healthcare system is going to be fun


I'd like to avoid dying of easily preventable causes, thank you very much.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.


From what I've heard it's not even the money so much as it is the ridiculous working conditions. Hospitals have been turned into corporations where efficiency and profit is the end all, patient care be damned. Rather than treating them as the important assets that they are, these medical professionals are being run into the ground as nothing more a means to increase shareholder value. This has been an ongoing issue for a long time - Covid finally brought it to the forefront.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.


But but but, muh profit margins!

*weeps openly*

Wont someone thing of the shareholders!!!
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Karma Chameleon: The collapse of our healthcare system is going to be fun

I'd like to avoid dying of easily preventable causes, thank you very much.


best get abroad friend :(
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: It's wild watching corporations treat "pay people more money" as an absolute non-starter. They will offer most everything else other than a higher wage.


CSB- When I worked at the hospital they made a big deal to make sure the CEO would come around each May and deliver cheap ass $1 sundaes (the kind you get 30 in a tube with wooden half popcicle sticks to eat them with) and personally squeeze 1 cc of Hersheys on top to make you feel special.

Except I worked on the psych floors and 3rd shift. The CEO wasn't coming near there.

There was the one October where they gave everyone a pink headband and then told us in psych we couldn't actually wear them since they might be a safety hazard.

Also all the raises I missed because I wouldn't join a committee, and disciplined for daring to call off sick when I had the flu and stuff. Then all the times the staff who would show up were threatened to be fired or have their license removed because they couldn't do the state required things due to short staffing but someone had to be punished so that the hospital itself wouldn't be fined. But hey, monthy pizza party. (or leftovers- again 3rd shift)

/Good times
//I am a school nurse now, different problems.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Weaver95: Karma Chameleon: The collapse of our healthcare system is going to be fun

I'd like to avoid dying of easily preventable causes, thank you very much.

best get abroad friend :(


Or we could just start punching Republicans until money falls out....
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't pay enough to retain or draw in new workers, you get to be the ones coming up short.  Now remember that everyone is in the same tight spot, so half a mil for a nurse isn't unreasonable anymore.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the article does say "sticking points."
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.


Pay more money to the people actually caring for patients and slash the salaries of Administrators.

It was the salaries of the upper echelon which led to the near bankruptcy of the hospital back home.
The money they were receiving in the last twenty years was obscene-- large multiples of the taxpayers in the area.

There were enough of us to object and bring in our representatives, both state and federal --to get them trimmed
back to a reasonable level.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Karma Chameleon: Weaver95: Karma Chameleon: The collapse of our healthcare system is going to be fun

I'd like to avoid dying of easily preventable causes, thank you very much.

best get abroad friend :(

Or we could just start punching Republicans until money falls out....


Ah yes. Piñata Economics.  My personal favorite economic system.  Take a bat and hit rich people until money falls out.  Then do things that are good for everyone with that money.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.


While pay is the go-to push, it's really not the issue among most floor and ICU nurses in hospitals.  Many unions are leaning on that as the compensation for the problem, but it's not the core issue.  From the half a dozen nurses I know, the issue is almost entirely working conditions - overtime requirements, covering 2x the beds they were before, and then not getting reasonable training/advancement opportunities.

Basically, they're working too much in a meatgrinder environment that's just spread too thin.  Money is the tradeoff for remaining in the job a little longer, but it doesn't deal with the unreasonable daily grind since Covid started.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tobcc: She is in the ICU and should be 1 on 1, maybe 1-2.  She has been as high as 1-4.   Hospital can make more money with Beds filled.


I sympathize. Used to work in a hospital that had a psych ER. Since psych were not the big buck makers there was never a need to have more than x beds, though the folks waiting for one packed the room. One locked room. with 60+ patients running around freely. Ratios for the nurses could go 16 to one with required 15 minute checks for each of them and all the funny business the mentally ill or mean bastards faking it could get up to.

/still have some scars.
//Hope your daughter avoids burnout and continue to finds joy in the actual nursing she can do...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Or anywhere in America, at any time.
USA USA USA!!!


Ya, I would suggest never needing to use the 'healthcare' system in the US.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: How are they even striking? I was assured the Minneapolis was burned to the ground a few years ago.


Same. People should have told me -- here I am walking around my structurally-sound home in the Minneapolis area. I must look like such a fool!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khellendros: bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.

While pay is the go-to push, it's really not the issue among most floor and ICU nurses in hospitals.  Many unions are leaning on that as the compensation for the problem, but it's not the core issue.  From the half a dozen nurses I know, the issue is almost entirely working conditions - overtime requirements, covering 2x the beds they were before, and then not getting reasonable training/advancement opportunities.

Basically, they're working too much in a meatgrinder environment that's just spread too thin.  Money is the tradeoff for remaining in the job a little longer, but it doesn't deal with the unreasonable daily grind since Covid started.


This is it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Harry Wagstaff: How are they even striking? I was assured the Minneapolis was burned to the ground a few years ago.

Same. People should have told me -- here I am walking around my structurally-sound home in the Minneapolis area. I must look like such a fool!


I have it on the best authority--the best-- that Minneapolis is a smoking crater, overrun by roving bands of petty criminals, antifa, and disaffected Bernie supporters.

Just this morning, as I was walking in to work at my office downtown, stepping over piles of still-smoldering rubble, I was accosted by a small gang of shiatlib thugs (all wearing masks, of course) forced me to put on a Mao jacket and took away my pronouns.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khellendros: bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.

While pay is the go-to push, it's really not the issue among most floor and ICU nurses in hospitals.  Many unions are leaning on that as the compensation for the problem, but it's not the core issue.  From the half a dozen nurses I know, the issue is almost entirely working conditions - overtime requirements, covering 2x the beds they were before, and then not getting reasonable training/advancement opportunities.

Basically, they're working too much in a meatgrinder environment that's just spread too thin.  Money is the tradeoff for remaining in the job a little longer, but it doesn't deal with the unreasonable daily grind since Covid started.


To add 2 cents: The metrics of who gets admitted are a lot harder now- people who are admitted (Including Nursing Homes and LTC, are by average much sicker than they were 10 years ago. Pin that to whatever reason, but much like in the 80's when care of the mentally ill was 'given back to the communities" (ie sack the families and make them pay for everything) it's the same with all illnesses now.

Hospitals (in NY anyhow) have a midnight to midnight bed rule (meaning if you are admitted at 11:55pm at night, your butt will be discharged to somewhere else by midnight the next day and count it/bill it as 2 full day stay. They also allocate how much a poor patient can be allotted for care before making their "community" take over and have the cheapest ass supplies to care for the ones who are there unless you are wealthy.

And it will continue as such until the wealthy voters making the big donations to politicians are affected.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going on strike and then telling everyone when it's going to end seems kind of stupid.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.


One of the excuses is that it would reduce their profits. Not lead to loses just reduce profits.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: Going on strike and then telling everyone when it's going to end seems kind of stupid.


I believe the intention is as a kind of warning shot to make the consequences real for those in charge - and people in the community.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: Going on strike and then telling everyone when it's going to end seems kind of stupid.


Perhaps, but from the inside I can sort of see why it has to be done. The State can usually revoke your license if they find that you somehow 'abandoned' your assignment, which includes if someone else doesn't show up to relieve you, say when the strike starts. But also same rules will not allow someone to be made to work a 72 hour shift. Gives notices of when some places will be in the deepest ish if no one is there to cover, and that responsibilty will be on the hospital to avoid fines AND they wouldn't be able to say the nurses abandoned their posts.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hobnail: bluejeansonfire: Harry Wagstaff: How are they even striking? I was assured the Minneapolis was burned to the ground a few years ago.

Same. People should have told me -- here I am walking around my structurally-sound home in the Minneapolis area. I must look like such a fool!

I have it on the best authority--the best-- that Minneapolis is a smoking crater, overrun by roving bands of petty criminals, antifa, and disaffected Bernie supporters.

Just this morning, as I was walking in to work at my office downtown, stepping over piles of still-smoldering rubble, I was accosted by a small gang of shiatlib thugs (all wearing masks, of course) forced me to put on a Mao jacket and took away my pronouns.


That's ridiculous.

If they made you a communist they aren't "my" pronouns. They're the people's pronouns.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: FDR Jones: Going on strike and then telling everyone when it's going to end seems kind of stupid.

Perhaps, but from the inside I can sort of see why it has to be done. The State can usually revoke your license if they find that you somehow 'abandoned' your assignment, which includes if someone else doesn't show up to relieve you, say when the strike starts. But also same rules will not allow someone to be made to work a 72 hour shift. Gives notices of when some places will be in the deepest ish if no one is there to cover, and that responsibilty will be on the hospital to avoid fines AND they wouldn't be able to say the nurses abandoned their posts.


Nursing strikes generally do not shut down services. The "cost" is the healthcare system having to pay double or triple to bring in outside workers to cover the gap.

Nursing strikes are not so much "walking off the job" as they are "negotiate with us or you will pay through the nose."  They are communicated well in advance and are a surprise to no one.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Billionaires are getting tastier by the day.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BafflerMeal:
Nursing strikes generally do not shut down services. The "cost" is the healthcare system having to pay double or triple to bring in outside workers to cover the gap.

Nursing strikes are not so much "walking off the job" as they are "negotiate with us or you will pay through the nose."  They are communicated well in advance and are a surprise to no one.

I may or may not agree with you depending on the state you are in. The ones I have seen in NYS, shut down of services does happen, since the gap isnt even covered with the travel nurses.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Hallows_Eve: FDR Jones: Going on strike and then telling everyone when it's going to end seems kind of stupid.

Perhaps, but from the inside I can sort of see why it has to be done. The State can usually revoke your license if they find that you somehow 'abandoned' your assignment, which includes if someone else doesn't show up to relieve you, say when the strike starts. But also same rules will not allow someone to be made to work a 72 hour shift. Gives notices of when some places will be in the deepest ish if no one is there to cover, and that responsibilty will be on the hospital to avoid fines AND they wouldn't be able to say the nurses abandoned their posts.

Nursing strikes generally do not shut down services. The "cost" is the healthcare system having to pay double or triple to bring in outside workers to cover the gap.

Nursing strikes are not so much "walking off the job" as they are "negotiate with us or you will pay through the nose."  They are communicated well in advance and are a surprise to no one.


Elective surgeries will be cancelled and rescheduled. Not dying or major pain? Expect longer wait times.
 
Sentient
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Narrowly averted a strike here in Wisconsin.
https://www.nbc15.com/2022/09/12/uw-health-strike-averted-eve-walkout/


Headed for a strike at Michigan Medical as well. Admin won't even discuss patient loads & their most recent offer to the nursing staff was to "phase out mandatory overtime" with no hard timeline.

BafflerMeal: Nursing strikes are not so much "walking off the job" as they are "negotiate with us or you will pay through the nose."  They are communicated well in advance and are a surprise to no one.


Yep, even the union recognizes that they won't willingly put patients at risk, but even travel nursing is desperately short so costs will be astronomical. I'm thinking that UM figures that since they made it through the COVID shut-down, they can do a few months of critical/emergent care only & lock in a shiatty contract for 3 more years to make up for it. We'll see.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Darn, there goes my Tuesday afternoon plans.
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.

From what I've heard it's not even the money so much as it is the ridiculous working conditions. Hospitals have been turned into corporations where efficiency and profit is the end all, patient care be damned. Rather than treating them as the important assets that they are, these medical professionals are being run into the ground as nothing more a means to increase shareholder value. This has been an ongoing issue for a long time - Covid finally brought it to the forefront.


So... just like every other job. They are just the last ones to join the party.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darkmythology: hobnail: bluejeansonfire: Harry Wagstaff: How are they even striking? I was assured the Minneapolis was burned to the ground a few years ago.

Same. People should have told me -- here I am walking around my structurally-sound home in the Minneapolis area. I must look like such a fool!

I have it on the best authority--the best-- that Minneapolis is a smoking crater, overrun by roving bands of petty criminals, antifa, and disaffected Bernie supporters.

Just this morning, as I was walking in to work at my office downtown, stepping over piles of still-smoldering rubble, I was accosted by a small gang of shiatlib thugs (all wearing masks, of course) forced me to put on a Mao jacket and took away my pronouns.

That's ridiculous.

If they made you a communist they aren't "my" pronouns. They're the people's pronouns.


That's why they had to take them away! But they told me that individual pronouns were relics of an oppressive system and that they wouldn't be needed once the state fully withered away.  There was some disagreement on that point, though, and the group got into a heated discussion about whether collective nouns should take plural or singular verbs-- and it was in the midst of that confusion that I was able to make my escape.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Weaver95: Karma Chameleon: Weaver95: Karma Chameleon: The collapse of our healthcare system is going to be fun

I'd like to avoid dying of easily preventable causes, thank you very much.

best get abroad friend :(

Or we could just start punching Republicans until money falls out....

Ah yes. Piñata Economics.  My personal favorite economic system.  Take a bat and hit rich people until money falls out.  Then do things that are good for everyone with that money.


I would watch this version of Robin Hood.

/ robbin' the rich hood
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Teddy Brosevelt: Weaver95: Karma Chameleon: Weaver95: Karma Chameleon: The collapse of our healthcare system is going to be fun

I'd like to avoid dying of easily preventable causes, thank you very much.

best get abroad friend :(

Or we could just start punching Republicans until money falls out....

Ah yes. Piñata Economics.  My personal favorite economic system.  Take a bat and hit rich people until money falls out.  Then do things that are good for everyone with that money.

I would watch this version of Robin Hood.

/ robbin' the rich hood


You mean Zorro (although Zorro was a rich guy, so more like Batman. Although Robin Hood was an actual nobleman depending on the version).
 
tobcc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Felix Tekat: Lumber Jack Off: bluejeansonfire: F*cking pay people more money

It's not that hard. Jesus.

From what I've heard it's not even the money so much as it is the ridiculous working conditions. Hospitals have been turned into corporations where efficiency and profit is the end all, patient care be damned. Rather than treating them as the important assets that they are, these medical professionals are being run into the ground as nothing more a means to increase shareholder value. This has been an ongoing issue for a long time - Covid finally brought it to the forefront.

So... just like every other job. They are just the last ones to join the party.


Where my daughter works, all the high skill nurses (ICU, ED, Et al) are either late 40's- Early 50's that are holding out till retirement, or they are like here and early 20's right out of school.  Covid (as well as stupid management) ran a whole bunch or folks out of the profession.  I know that staff where I work literally just walked up to the boss and quit on the spot, due to the pressure and suffering they were seeing.     The professions that make up running a hospital are really low on staff, and there isnt enough folks in the pipline to fix it.  Money isnt the issue, its the working conditions.
 
whitroth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sign outside: Heroes work here.
Sign inside paycheck envelope: a raise? are you joking? working fewer hours than 60? NO.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The collapse of our healthcare system is going to be fun


What do you mean by "going to be"? It is already collapsing.
 
