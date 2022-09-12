 Skip to content
(CBS News)   If you thought the black pastor arrested for watering his neighbor's flowers was going away quietly, think again   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, Police, Associated Press, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Michael Jennings, Criminal law, Alabama police officers, United States Constitution  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good.

Not that they'll be paying. Immunity and all.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would have liked to see the arrest of him involve him spraying police in the face with the water hose in a very funny manner.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bon
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I would have liked to see the arrest of him involve him spraying police in the face with the water hose in a very funny manner.


I wouldn't, 'cause it might well result in him getting shot
 
olrasputin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I would have liked to see the arrest of him involve him spraying police in the face with the water hose in a very funny manner.


Or

Fark user imageView Full Size


/but seriously, good
//fark those racist assholes
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police need to start carrying their own professional misconduct insurance. Get rid of qualified immunity. Abolish asset forfeiture. Fire entire police departments that get most of their income from speed traps and seizures.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mrmopar5287: I would have liked to see the arrest of him involve him spraying police in the face with the water hose in a very funny manner.

I wouldn't, 'cause it might well result in him getting shot


might?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good, the best way to keep this from happening in the future is to hit them where it hurts...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A White neighbor called the police on Jennings, telling dispatchers that a Black male and gold SUV were on the homeowner's property while they were away

The gold SUV belonged to the homeowner that was away.
So the neighbor is a racist idiot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I would have liked to see the arrest of him involve him spraying police in the face with the water hose in a very funny manner.


Why did you want this man murdered by the police?
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would like to see the piece-o-klan-shiat neighbor included in the suit. They knew *exactly* what was happening.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"What they did that day was impunity...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nor should he.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Good.

Not that they'll be paying. Immunity and all.


No they'll settle. Look at major cities like NYC, they spend tens of millions yearly total on cases just like this, so many you barely hear of them. Few hundred K there, few mil here, it adds up.
 
hi13760
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jennings identified himself to authorities as "Pastor Jennings," but refused to provide proof of identification, the lawsuit states. The officers then arrested him on charges of obstructing government operations, the suit says.


Yes. this the way it is supposed to happen.  If you are in suspicion of a crime and you don't provide ID, yes you get arrested so they can determine you ID and collaborate your story. There is nothing wrong about this case.

He was on a property he didn't own and refused to give ID, what do you think the police should have done?
 
IDisposable
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I haven't seen the video.  Did he say, "I live next door - my neighbor asked me to water the flowers while he is away"?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe he was overwatering them and the police are qualified botanists. Did any of you consider that before just assuming racism on the part of Alabama police?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good.


I hope he nails these asshats to the wall and runs his own version of "Defund the Police.

We have come to a new low.

"Doing a good deed while Black."
"Watering flowers while Black."


Now to my question regarding what could derail this lawsuit;

1: Is there a law on the books in Alabama stating that you mustproduce ID if requested by LEO's?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Good, the best way to keep this from happening in the future is to hit them where it hurts...


In the balls?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Good.

Not that they'll be paying. Immunity and all.


Looks like he's going after them individually and arguing that immunity doesn't apply, which is what the paragraph of "No reasonable officer in the individuals defendants' position could have believed there was arguable probable cause that Pastor Jennings committed the offense obstruction of government, or any other criminal act, prior to his arrest" is aiming at.

Good, I hope he prevails.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hi13760: Jennings identified himself to authorities as "Pastor Jennings," but refused to provide proof of identification, the lawsuit states. The officers then arrested him on charges of obstructing government operations, the suit says.


Yes. this the way it is supposed to happen.  If you are in suspicion of a crime and you don't provide ID, yes you get arrested so they can determine you ID and collaborate your story. There is nothing wrong about this case.

He was on a property he didn't own and refused to give ID, what do you think the police should have done?


Then straight to jail or one of them concentration camps you love yet deny, right Champ?
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Walker: ..So the neighbor is a racist idiot.


Almost complete overlap Venn diagram there.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IDisposable: I haven't seen the video.  Did he say, "I live next door - my neighbor asked me to water the flowers while he is away"?


Yes and the police asked him how were they to know he was was watering flowers.
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: Police need to start carrying their own professional misconduct insurance. Get rid of qualified immunity. Abolish asset forfeiture. Fire entire police departments that get most of their income from speed traps and seizures.


That does make sense.  Doctors carry malpractice insurance.  They pay for it themselves.  Cops should have that too, but since they don't get paid nearly as much, have some sort of deductible and premium system.  But they really do need to be held accountable, and not only by circlejerking internal affairs departments.

I'm interested in those speed trap departments.  I'm not sure how they work.  Police departments are funded by cities, which are then funded by states, in my understanding.  I guess that I want to know where the money from speed traps and seizures go.  How does it get distributed?  But, I agree.  That should be illegal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IDisposable: I haven't seen the video.  Did he say, "I live next door - my neighbor asked me to water the flowers while he is away"?


Yes he did. Watch the whole 20 minute video here:
Body cam footage of Alabama pastor arrested for watering neighbor's plants
Youtube gR44B8EYoXw
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He was on a property he didn't own and refused to give ID, what do you think the police should have done?

The thing they would have done to a white person. Allow him to finish watering the flowers and go on his merry way.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone calls the cops when they see someone at an out of town neighbors house, cops come to investigate, watering dude refuses to give them his name.  If only there was some way to avoid all this trouble.
 
