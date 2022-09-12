 Skip to content
(WRAL)   US News and World Report names Duke as the 10th best University in the country, 1st in sucking   (wral.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like handbags and wine, these lists are about brand name as much as, if not more than, quality.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Devils in a new mess.  I thought their number was 666.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Which country?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No, Gonzaga is #1 at sucking.

Go Waves.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Duke was on my college tour. I really liked the school and atmosphere, but Durham kind of just felt weird to me. Nothing bad, per se. I just didn't think I could live there.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wake Forest now tied with UNC at 29th. Not sure if that's the result of Wake moving up, UNC moving down, or both. Probably both. But finding an even halfway-longterm trend would involve more research than I care to do.

My alma matter, Elon University, is now 89th. I think that's up. I went to their website to see, but it's taking the smart PR route of focusing on how it ranks them as the #1 school for undergraduate education. But it does say that they've been a Top 100 school since 2019, so it at least means they can't have fallen far, if they have at all.

/Still waiting to see if my loans from 2004-8 are going to be forgiven or not.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unless you're going to college nearly specifically for networking, whether or not your college is #1 or #10 in the country doesn't matter.

I got my degree. Most people wouldn't know the name of the place I got it, but since it's a piece of paper that says 'Chemistry' on it, with my name in fancy writing, it's gotten me in the door and gotten me a job.

It is my firm belief that nobody gives a shiat about where you went, as long as it wasn't ITT tech, or some degree by mail place.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Duke sucks so bad that they have to push false racism claims:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/09/us/duke-volleyball-player-racist-comment-byu-investigation/index.html

ESPN, CNN & ABC suck as well for pushing it and then *crickets*.
 
mjg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
USNWR lists are just crap.
20 years back I was in a meeting with the Editor of USNWR in DC, regarding grad schools I worked with and how to compare them (teacher ratio, and all the BS) and rank them. Basically, the Editor threw it back to the Deans of the Schools, "How do you want us to rank you?"

Ugh. These ranking systems are just to sell papers, which helps the top schools market better.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My alma mater comes in at #6, nice. Although it was more in the 10-12 range when I was there. #humblebrag
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Much like handbags and wine, these lists are about brand name as much as, if not more than, quality.


Anyone with $ can go buy a brand name.  You either need to be super smart or have enough money to buy a building to get into a top ivy league school.
It's not just the education it's the connections you make there.
At Harvard your friends daddy owns a billion $ company and can hire you, at a community Ccollege your lucky if your friends dad owns a Bodega and you can get free beer... ya I know 99% of farkers would take a free beer over a Jumpstart to a career.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Duke was on my college tour. I really liked the school and atmosphere, but Durham kind of just felt weird to me. Nothing bad, per se. I just didn't think I could live there.


They get a special mention for being the first ones to send me mail after I signed up to let the SAT people send me info from interested colleges based on my score. They didn't even offer my major (TV/video production), so I didn't take a second look at them. I ended up finding Elon through my friend's friend's AIM profile and offhandedly mentioned it to my mom as a place too obscure for me to be interested in, and she told me that it was a great school for TV production, and that I should give it a looksee. I ended up going there.

/A weird thing from back then and the Internet being in relative infancy is that there were colleges that we spent half a Saturday driving to and visiting just to learn that they only had Communications as the "how people communicate" major that everyone makes fun of, not the kind that I was looking for.
 
Altman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Duke sucks so bad that they have to push false racism claims:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/09/us/duke-volleyball-player-racist-comment-byu-investigation/index.html

ESPN, CNN & ABC suck as well for pushing it and then *crickets*.


You're seriously trusting BYU's investigation into... themselves?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Duke was on my college tour. I really liked the school and atmosphere, but Durham kind of just felt weird to me. Nothing bad, per se. I just didn't think I could live there.


Durham is a shiathole, especially when compared to most other college towns.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 500x500]


Came here to ask where it ranks as a Genesis album. Glad to see it's already been covered.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Unless you're going to college nearly specifically for networking, whether or not your college is #1 or #10 in the country doesn't matter.

I got my degree. Most people wouldn't know the name of the place I got it, but since it's a piece of paper that says 'Chemistry' on it, with my name in fancy writing, it's gotten me in the door and gotten me a job.

It is my firm belief that nobody gives a shiat about where you went, as long as it wasn't ITT tech, or some degree by mail place.


There are people who care, they travel in select social circles and do favors for the "in" crowd.

If you want to be an incompetent fool who gets a cushy VP job because you are somebody's kid it's the way to fail upward.

/for actual learning pretty much any public university is a good bet.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The details of the rankings list the North Avenue Trade School as #1 through #5 in all of the majors that its students actually concentrate in, but the school itself is ranked around #40. Message: don't go to the North Avenue Trade School for Spanish, Music, or Psychology.

#1 in Aerospace /Aeronautical / Astronautical (tie)
#2 in Biomedical
#2 in Chemical (tie)
#2 in Civil
#4 in Computer
#2 in Electrical / Electronic / Communications
#3 in Environmental / Environmental Health
#1 in Industrial / Manufacturing
#5 in Materials (tie)
#2 in Mechanical
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Article forgets Steph Curry and Davidson College.
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Duke was on my college tour. I really liked the school and atmosphere, but Durham kind of just felt weird to me. Nothing bad, per se. I just didn't think I could live there.


Not every Town can be Williamstown MA.
 
LamboAlpha
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People really do like to hold a grudge... There are links to the radio broadcast at the bottom if you would like to relive it again...

The Shot
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: nmrsnr: Much like handbags and wine, these lists are about brand name as much as, if not more than, quality.

Anyone with $ can go buy a brand name.  You either need to be super smart or have enough money to buy a building to get into a top ivy league school.
It's not just the education it's the connections you make there.
At Harvard your friends daddy owns a billion $ company and can hire you, at a community Ccollege your lucky if your friends dad owns a Bodega and you can get free beer... ya I know 99% of farkers would take a free beer over a Jumpstart to a career.


At a random school that I won't name because I don't want to give away exactly who I am, one of the buildings is named after my great-grandfather, who was their first dean. I saw recently that the school is being renamed and refurbished after a corporation made a donation in the $10 million range. I was super pissed off until I found a second article, weirdly written by the same people on the same day, saying that the School of (Subject) was technically never named, and that that's what was getting the new name. The building is staying named after my great-grandfather.
 
LamboAlpha
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LamboAlpha: People really do like to hold a grudge... There are links to the radio broadcast at the bottom if you would like to relive it again...

The Shot


Sorry, the wrong... The Shot (Duke-Kentucky)
 
