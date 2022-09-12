 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) King Charles' most pressing issue? He now owns a dreadfully large number of palaces and must ponder which of them he fancies disposing of in an orderly fashion. How relatable
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, newly promoted Charles III, nice problem, Buckingham Palace, Times of London, Charles, Prince of Wales, George V of the United Kingdom, Windsor Castle  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am fully rid of palaces and if I can do it, he can do it.

He just needs to knuckle down, cut out the avocado toast, and just trust the process.  Put in y time and the rewards will come your way. It's what hard work is all about.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there's a subreddit full of people facing the same problem. He can definitely get lots of online help.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand. Had terrible time with Grandma's spoon collection.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buckingham could be split into 100 Airbnb's
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirBnB listing for Balmoral. Problem Solved.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
abolish this bucket of inbred assholes already
 
King Charles III
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm selling Holyrood to be used as a studio for soft porn.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After me Mum died, I sold the palace in Detroit and the summer estate in Gary. We now reside at our winter quarters in Arizona. It's a relief to be out of the limelight.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might I suggest a reboot in a new location: "Fawlty Towers II: The Royal Treatment"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my day, each player could only castle once

Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 420x420]
I can understand. Had terrible time with Grandma's spoon collection.


What will he do with mummie's clothes?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kings aren't supposed to be relatable to commoners, that's the whole point. That's why TFG loved the queen, he thought The Royal Family and he were in the exact same boat, and he still does.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: stuffy: [th.bing.com image 420x420]
I can understand. Had terrible time with Grandma's spoon collection.

What will he do with mummie's clothes?


Airplane II: Everything that's happened up 'til now
He's going to put them on and go to town. Just like he did with his late ex-wife's clothes.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: stuffy: [th.bing.com image 420x420]
I can understand. Had terrible time with Grandma's spoon collection.

What will he do with mummie's clothes?


BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there are oligarchs who would love a palace and could trade a yacht or two.  I wonder how many townspeople are employed in just keep those places running and dealing with the tourists.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Kings aren't supposed to be relatable to commoners, that's the whole point. That's why TFG loved the queen, he thought The Royal Family and he were in the exact same boat, and he still does.


Born into wealth, fat fingered, delusional...the boats aren't all too different. One has a MAGA coal rolling feature and the other burns fossilized colonial spoils.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite "I'm rich, biatch" lines from a rap song is "got so many spots
I don't even buy luggage".
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my grandma died, we argued over who had to take the 27" console TV with digital converter. Bunny ears were still attached. She kept them, just in case.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only seen pictures and articles describing the use of the various places. I'd love to split the time between Sandringham House as a primary residence and Balmoral during summers.

Windsor Castle must be nice to visit for the ceremonial things to be done, and same with Buckingham Palace when you have to be right in the middle of London for something.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: abolish this bucket of inbred assholes already


you should send the UK an angry telegram, they are not listening to your concerns
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers can't relate, because when mom dies they'll just move up from the basement into her room.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect he's as bored of this shiat as his kids are, it has to be a pain in the ass to manage.

Convert them into rehabs, hospitals, lodging and meeting places for veterans or pensioners or (easily managed public social health spaces). It would be an amazing PR mode and maybe even a money maker.

fark, I'd ship my dementia-laden granny over for a day of her diminishing life - maybe there's a river ride with a photo booth with a wax figure of the queen and shiat, the "It's a small world" ride might be creepy considering the whole colonialism thing that's ruffling feathers these days (the Canadian Residential School part of the ride may be awkward). Maybe the Falkland Islands  part of the ride might at least include a Harrier.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sort of like watching a fish pick which aquarium he wants to live in.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: stuffy: [th.bing.com image 420x420]
I can understand. Had terrible time with Grandma's spoon collection.

What will he do with mummie's clothes?


"Dibs" -- Andrew
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craigslist Ad:  Free bricks.  Take one or take 10000.  Must haul away.  Not responsible for injuries or damages.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crusader Kings III, kids.

Lambskincoat: Kings aren't supposed to be relatable to commoners, that's the whole point. That's why TFG loved the queen, he thought The Royal Family and he were in the exact same boat, and he still does.


beezeltown: Lambskincoat: Kings aren't supposed to be relatable to commoners, that's the whole point. That's why TFG loved the queen, he thought The Royal Family and he were in the exact same boat, and he still does.

Born into wealth, fat fingered, delusional...the boats aren't all too different. One has a MAGA coal rolling feature and the other burns fossilized colonial spoils.


"I hate somebody but I'm going to mention him all the time and make myself think of him so other self-loathers can commiserate with me."

You people are so farking weird, it isn't what a normal person does.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality Show:  Redecorate My Castle.   Five decorators each get a castle to decorate with the goal of their castle selling for the most.  Do they redecorate for multi families?  Soccer Stars or Rich Americans?  All the castles sell and the one that delivers the best cost to profit wins a crown (probably got a few spares laying around now).  Maybe Chuck III can do a walk on.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Crusader Kings III, kids.

Lambskincoat: Kings aren't supposed to be relatable to commoners, that's the whole point. That's why TFG loved the queen, he thought The Royal Family and he were in the exact same boat, and he still does.

beezeltown: Lambskincoat: Kings aren't supposed to be relatable to commoners, that's the whole point. That's why TFG loved the queen, he thought The Royal Family and he were in the exact same boat, and he still does.

Born into wealth, fat fingered, delusional...the boats aren't all too different. One has a MAGA coal rolling feature and the other burns fossilized colonial spoils.

"I hate somebody but I'm going to mention him all the time and make myself think of him so other self-loathers can commiserate with me."

You people are so farking weird, it isn't what a normal person does.


I've noticed this talking point lately. Are you literally trying to argue that a former president likely selling our top secret intel documents to hostile foreign powers, is a news story we should all forget about and pay no attention? No offense, but you're f*cking crazy.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Salmon: I suspect he's as bored of this shiat as his kids are, it has to be a pain in the ass to manage.


Doubtful.  I'm sure these properties all come with a bloated staff of people to handle what happens when the 5th toilet on the 3rd floor gets clogged.  I'd be honestly surprised if Elizabeth II ever had to give much thought to the management of the places she owned.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As I have watched some of the goings-on in England these past couple days, I am wondering just how much money is spent in  that country to procure various uniforms, flamboyant costumes, bling and various ceremonial bullshait.  It has got to be more than the GDF of several countries.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Camilla will of course get the Royal Mews.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bulldoze em and turn them in to affordable housing or parks.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: When my grandma died, we argued over who had to take the 27" console TV with digital converter. Bunny ears were still attached. She kept them, just in case.


Heh. You joke, but over-the-air TV is a pretty good deal these days. It's free. And there's lots of good channels (obviously depending on location).
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Crusader Kings III, kids.


The solution is to have a gay horse son and make him the pope?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Then post the link on Fark
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Salmon: I suspect he's as bored of this shiat as his kids are, it has to be a pain in the ass to manage.

Doubtful.  I'm sure these properties all come with a bloated staff of people to handle what happens when the 5th toilet on the 3rd floor gets clogged.  I'd be honestly surprised if Elizabeth II ever had to give much thought to the management of the places she owned.


Exactly, and those people have to be paid, often to sit around and do very little because the royal family is in some other castle most of the year. Chuck III is trying to downsize and save his taxpayer subjects some money.

Obviously it's not as much as would be saved if they just chucked the whole notion of having a monarchy, but he's actually trying to be responsible here.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: As I have watched some of the goings-on in England these past couple days, I am wondering just how much money is spent in  that country to procure various uniforms, flamboyant costumes, bling and various ceremonial bullshait.  It has got to be more than the GDF of several countries.


I guess I'll do it.


All that stuff is paid for multiple times over with tourist dollars.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: I am fully rid of palaces and if I can do it, he can do it.

He just needs to knuckle down, cut out the avocado toast, and just trust the process.  Put in y time and the rewards will come your way. It's what hard work is all about.


And then you'll finally get that big promotion you were always promised, when you're in your 70s.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

angryjd: AirBnB listing for Balmoral. Problem Solved.


There's a special ring of hell for landlords, and a half level below for AirBnB hosts.
 
focusthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How much for Castle Anthrax?

... Asking for a friend.
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Reality Show:  Redecorate My Castle.   Five decorators each get a castle to decorate with the goal of their castle selling for the most.  Do they redecorate for multi families?  Soccer Stars or Rich Americans?  All the castles sell and the one that delivers the best cost to profit wins a crown (probably got a few spares laying around now).  Maybe Chuck III can do a walk on.


Pretty much my suggestion. Bonus points if one of the decorators is Hildi from Trading Spaces
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

focusthis: How much for Castle Anthrax?

... Asking for a friend.


I bet you could haggle it down to a fistful of metal.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can turn one of them into a paintball arena.  If Pablo Escobar could, so can the king...
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


Or a urban art center.  If Amado Carrillo could, the king can as well.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Prince Andrew's getting the corgis. I imagine he'll breed them, being an expert.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rent it out for filming, like House of the Dragon.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Crusader Kings III, kids.

Lambskincoat: Kings aren't supposed to be relatable to commoners, that's the whole point. That's why TFG loved the queen, he thought The Royal Family and he were in the exact same boat, and he still does.

beezeltown: Lambskincoat: Kings aren't supposed to be relatable to commoners, that's the whole point. That's why TFG loved the queen, he thought The Royal Family and he were in the exact same boat, and he still does.

Born into wealth, fat fingered, delusional...the boats aren't all too different. One has a MAGA coal rolling feature and the other burns fossilized colonial spoils.

"I hate somebody but I'm going to mention him all the time and make myself think of him so other self-loathers can commiserate with me."

You people are so farking weird, it isn't what a normal person does.


You NAILED it! Ima fire my shrink.

You know what's not normal? Spending 18 years on Fark then getting your panties in a twist because someone makes a third rate quip comparing the King of England with TFG. It's utterly normal banter on this site. I might be weird, but it's not because I compared two wealthy, delusional, delusional public figures using a half-assed joke.

Anyway, I digress. Sorry (not sorry) your candidate lost and is now careening toward indictment for treason.
 
nyclon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His problem is he spent seventy years waiting to be king by accumulating stuff while his mom was accumulating her stuff. Now they have to get rid of stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size


They should have a yard sale outside Balmoral and sell the place.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [Fark user image image 237x213]

Then post the link on Fark


First to find the leftover laudanum stash from George IV at Brighton wins!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Persnickety: Salmon: I suspect he's as bored of this shiat as his kids are, it has to be a pain in the ass to manage.

Doubtful.  I'm sure these properties all come with a bloated staff of people to handle what happens when the 5th toilet on the 3rd floor gets clogged.  I'd be honestly surprised if Elizabeth II ever had to give much thought to the management of the places she owned.

Exactly, and those people have to be paid, often to sit around and do very little because the royal family is in some other castle most of the year. Chuck III is trying to downsize and save his taxpayer subjects some money.

Obviously it's not as much as would be saved if they just chucked the whole notion of having a monarchy, but he's actually trying to be responsible here.


You're assigning noble motives to a guy who thinks he's too good to clear his own desk.  I think he's just lazy and doesn't want to deal with the hassle.
 
