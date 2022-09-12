 Skip to content
Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of George Wagner, IV in the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families more than six years after their deaths.
    Sick, Murder, Child custody, trial of George Wagner, Plea, Arraignment, following month, members of the Rhoden, Hanna May Rhoden  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're all evil.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hanna May responded to Sexton: "They'll have to kill me first."

Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't even remember the original incident. This isn't the 1990s, you gotta murder a lot more people to gain any traction these days
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And he is facing the death penalty despite not (personally) killing anyone.  Only way to avoid it is if his brother (who confessed to shooting 5) testifies against him and the rest of the family.

/So to sum up - more testimony against him = less punishment

//If Manson didn't get the death penalty, I'm not sure why this guy might.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I don't even remember the original incident. This isn't the 1990s, you gotta murder a lot more people to gain any traction these days


I do. The initial speculation was it was meth related. It got a lot darker as time went on.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: And he is facing the death penalty despite not (personally) killing anyone.  Only way to avoid it is if his brother (who confessed to shooting 5) testifies against him and the rest of the family.

/So to sum up - more testimony against him = less punishment

//If Manson didn't get the death penalty, I'm not sure why this guy might.


Manson did get get the death penalty, but it was changed to life in prison when Calif stopped doing capitol punishment.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I don't even remember the original incident. This isn't the 1990s, you gotta murder a lot more people to gain any traction these days


It's was pretty big news when it happened.  An entire family wiped out without any apparent motive makes for good ratings.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This new Game of Thrones show is confusing.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Soon to be a limited series on Netflix.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
John Titor knows.
 
Two16
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, apparently, he's not related to Gorgeous George (Wagner), so I have lost any interest I had
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How the hell did he kill anyone six years after their death?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Shotgun Justice: And he is facing the death penalty despite not (personally) killing anyone.  Only way to avoid it is if his brother (who confessed to shooting 5) testifies against him and the rest of the family.

/So to sum up - more testimony against him = less punishment

//If Manson didn't get the death penalty, I'm not sure why this guy might.

Manson did get get the death penalty, but it was changed to life in prison when Calif stopped doing capitol punishment.


California recently denied parole for a couple of the women involved with Manson. We should reinstate and carry out the death penalty. I don't care how. Quartering would make a statement.  Only for those where hard evidence shows they are guilty. Circumstantial evidence can't lead to a death sentence. Conviction sure, which I still think is wrong, but sucking resources away from other vital needs to keep a mass murder alive for decades on death row seems like such a waste. Yeah he had the girls toe on his dinner plate and the body in the freezer but we should show compassion and keep him in a cell for the rest of his life. How is that more compassionate than removing the problem from society and spending finite resources somewhere more productive. The guy admitted to the murders. Get the horses ready.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I don't even remember the original incident. This isn't the 1990s, you gotta murder a lot more people to gain any traction these days


I do. I drive through eastern Ohio routinely on my way to visit family and for years every rest area was plastered with flyers from the state police and BCI asking "DO YOU KNOW WHO KILLED THIS FAMILY?" Eight people killed, all related, on the same night?

It didn't help that everyone in that county knew the Wagners were behind it, but most of the evidence was circumstantial. The whole case really came together when the younger brother, Jake Wagner, rolled over on the rest of the family so he could avoid the death penalty. The entire prosecution rests on his testimony. He also led the cops to the murder weapons.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seems to me that despite being amateurs, the family covered their tracks ENOUGH to make it difficult for the prosecution to have enough evidence to convict them.  If they hadn't done stupid stuff like chucking their guns in their pond or leaving the "murder truck" somewhere to be eventually found, they would be getting off like OJ.  The whole fleeing to Alaska to start over and eventually just saying fark it and moving back was also odd.
 
