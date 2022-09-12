 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Deading Rainbow   (yahoo.com)
35
•       •       •

35 Comments
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mental health issues amplified by the internet" trifecta in play?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For a second there, I thought the headline implied that LeVar Burton had died.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't do hard drugs, kids
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jamal, a self-described musical artist and deity, has a wide following on YouTube, where he recently uploaded a jailhouse song in which he seems to imply that human beings-especially NBA players-are injected with "nanobot technology" and become avatars at birth, after which society conditions them through "social programming through sex, violence and drugs and movies and music."

Check to see if he has a bunker.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Jamal, a self-described musical artist and deity, has a wide following on YouTube, where he recently uploaded a jailhouse song in which he seems to imply that human beings-especially NBA players-are injected with "nanobot technology" and become avatars at birth, after which society conditions them through "social programming through sex, violence and drugs and movies and music."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: investigators have successfully petitioned a Georgia court for a gag order on the case, apparently to not rouse suspicion among other members of the University of Cosmic Intelligence community.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does LaVar Burton have to choke a bastard?
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't scare me like that, I thought Levar Burton might have died or something, subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Still not as crazy a cult as Qanon/MAGA.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Jamal, a self-described musical artist and deity,


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a horrible story.

/And like the rest of you, I am glad Levar Burton is still with us.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: For a second there, I thought the headline implied that LeVar Burton had died.


Me too. But you don't have to take my word for it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cinemascomics.comView Full Size


I'm not saying we should join the Cult of Heimdall, I'm just saying we should hear them out.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BOOKING PHOTOS OF KRYSTAL PINKINS, LEFT, IN ORANGE, AND YASMINE HIDER, RIGHT, IN AN APPARENT HOSPITAL GOWN. PHOTOS VIA CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While it is not clear if Hider and Pinkins-who were followers of the group-carried out the alleged murder as part of their following, investigators have successfully petitioned a Georgia court for a gag order on the case, apparently to not rouse suspicion among other members of the University of Cosmic Intelligence community.

Thank goodness no one will see this article, then!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This clearly explains the rainbow photographed over Buckingham after the Queen died
 
special20
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WTP 2: BOOKING PHOTOS OF KRYSTAL PINKINS, LEFT, IN ORANGE, AND YASMINE HIDER, RIGHT, IN AN APPARENT HOSPITAL GOWN. PHOTOS VIA CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
[Fark user image 500x281]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
scontent-ord5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


This is the DND style banner image from their Facebook page. I'd say their goddess definitely rolled 18 for charisma.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This clearly explains the rainbow photographed over Buckingham after the Queen died


"Liz didn't die - she just went home." *pops in Elvis on 8-track*
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rainbows were explained to me differently,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [scontent-ord5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 540x306]

This is the DND style banner image from their Facebook page. I'd say their goddess definitely rolled 18 for charisma.


And a 3 for Wisdom, as that's stolen art.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How I Infiltrated a Bizarre Conspiracy Cult
Youtube EYvnKc908Fw


For decades now we've been coddling every nutball belief and paranoid delusion anyone cares to come up with. It started with unquestioningly showing respect for peoples imaginary friends religious beliefs, even the ones that obviously dont deserve it. We didnt mock them, we didnt satire them, we just told them "you have the right to believe whatever you want" and then went on.
And certain people took that and said "whatever i want, huh?"  And now they believe that they are super secret time travelling vampire super soldiers from the year 200 billion.... and they'll kill you if you try to tell them otherwise... and they can kill you because they have a huge arsenal, because being a crazy bonkers psychopath will not prevent you from buying military grade weapons in this stupid country.

Unable to cope with the fact that they are just a boring middle-class person living in a boring middle-class town working a boring middle-class job... they invent a more exciting "truth" for themselves composed of plot points from a 100 crappy 90s sci-fi movies.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember when I started a cult. Getting people to join wasn't an issue. The issue was that people who join cults are not self-sufficient and need so much hand-holding.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would wager that, up until recently, all those people were allowed to vote. Which is a problem.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...a conspiracy-theory sect led by a suspected child molester..."

Does the author have any idea how little that narrows it down?

=Smidge=
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chewd: And now they believe that they are super secret time travelling vampire super soldiers from the year 200 billion.... and they'll kill you if you try to tell them otherwise... and they can kill you because they have a huge arsenal, because being a crazy bonkers psychopath will not prevent you from buying military grade weapons in this stupid country.


HE KNOWS! LOCK AND LOAD, TIMESLIDE BY TWO - READY TO ROLL, NOSFERATU!
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTP 2: BOOKING PHOTOS OF KRYSTAL PINKINS, LEFT, IN ORANGE, AND YASMINE HIDER, RIGHT, IN AN APPARENT HOSPITAL GOWN. PHOTOS VIA CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
[Fark user image 500x281]


YOU DON'T HAVE TO YELL, YOU'RE USING A KEYBOARD
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"enlightening and illuminating the minds of the carbonated beings, a.k.a. your so called Black and Latino people of Earth"

I knew the whole "melanin grants superpowers" thing was gonna lead to some wacked-out stuff, I just never expected them to start calling themselves "carbonated".  To be fair, anyone spouting melanin theory sounds like someone's popped their cap off, so I guess calling them carbonated isn't far off.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I remember when I started a cult. Getting people to join wasn't an issue. The issue was that people who join cults are not self-sufficient and need so much hand-holding.


Wouldn't a Nurgle cult just require you to give than a cold or something?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Its comforting to know conspiracy cults embrace all peoples
 
buster_v
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: "Mental health issues amplified by the internet" trifecta in play?


fark, I hope not.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Creed from the Office discussing cults
Youtube AopWqv-eQFM
 
Capt_Fodder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IdentInvalid: "enlightening and illuminating the minds of the carbonated beings, a.k.a. your so called Black and Latino people of Earth"

I knew the whole "melanin grants superpowers" thing was gonna lead to some wacked-out stuff, I just never expected them to start calling themselves "carbonated".  To be fair, anyone spouting melanin theory sounds like someone's popped their cap off, so I guess calling them carbonated isn't far off.


Have you ever seen an NBA player advertising Mentos? Of course not - this is the reason.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Nurglitch: I remember when I started a cult. Getting people to join wasn't an issue. The issue was that people who join cults are not self-sufficient and need so much hand-holding.

Wouldn't a Nurgle cult just require you to give than a cold or something?


One would think so!
 
SNAFUq
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Huh. Wonder if that one leprechaun is involved somehow...
 
