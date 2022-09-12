 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Yep, those are clouds   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Placer County, California, Meteorology, Weather, Cumulus cloud, fire behavior, monster cloud, Mosquito Fire, Atmosphere  
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird, the bot-generated ads that I get with this article includes many slatted chairs.

Which one of you old Farkers figured out how to do this? I've been giving my screen the finger just out of nostalgia.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But mosquitos are so tiny! How many of them does it take to burn to make that much smoke??
 
tarkhuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10yrs working at that rag and she doesn't know smoke from clouds...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOPE
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...pushing into the El Dorado County town of Volcanoville

I am sure they didn't expect that a forest fire was how their town was going to be destroyed!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is all this pushing back Mudslide Season?  I was planning to be out there for mudslide season.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

...pushing into the El Dorado County town of Volcanoville

I am sure they didn't expect that a forest fire was how their town was going to be destroyed!


I wonder what the demise of Forestfireburg is gonna look like...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
probably a hurricane.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I wonder what the demise of Forestfireburg is gonna look like...

I am sure they didn't expect that a forest fire was how their town was going to be destroyed!

I wonder what the demise of Forestfireburg is gonna look like...


A big volcano!
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One spring, I was hunting for mushrooms in an area that had burned the previous summer.  I was in a creek bottom of a small canyon and there were a lot of fallen trees around.  Many of the trees that were standing looked odd because the dirt around their roots was gone, so the trees looked like they were standing tiptoe on their exposed roots.  These were all smallish trees.

The fallen trees were all large.  But the odd thing about them was you could tell they hadn't merely fallen over.  When a large tree falls, the roots rip a big hole in the ground, but these trees' root balls had no hole near them.  The creek was just a tiny one and there was no evidence that it had flooded, nor even that it was able, but it was obvious something moved those trees, and there were dozens I saw in this condition.  These were 100-foot tall trees, big ponderosas.

I found out later that due to the V-shape of the canyon and the extreme winds a big fire can generate, these trees had been ripped up by the roots and tossed a great distance, and that same wind probably hoovered up all the loose dirt on the forest floor leaving the smaller trees still standing.  My mind was blown by how powerful that wind must have been.

Didn't find any damn mushrooms either.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: One spring, I was hunting for mushrooms in an area that had burned the previous summer.  I was in a creek bottom of a small canyon and there were a lot of fallen trees around.  Many of the trees that were standing looked odd because the dirt around their roots was gone, so the trees looked like they were standing tiptoe on their exposed roots.  These were all smallish trees.

The fallen trees were all large.  But the odd thing about them was you could tell they hadn't merely fallen over.  When a large tree falls, the roots rip a big hole in the ground, but these trees' root balls had no hole near them.  The creek was just a tiny one and there was no evidence that it had flooded, nor even that it was able, but it was obvious something moved those trees, and there were dozens I saw in this condition.  These were 100-foot tall trees, big ponderosas.

I found out later that due to the V-shape of the canyon and the extreme winds a big fire can generate, these trees had been ripped up by the roots and tossed a great distance, and that same wind probably hoovered up all the loose dirt on the forest floor leaving the smaller trees still standing.  My mind was blown by how powerful that wind must have been.

Didn't find any damn mushrooms either.


Not sure, but maybe you found the mushrooms a couple of hours before your visit. Sounds like they were potent.

kidding
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I wonder what the demise of Forestfireburg is gonna look like...

I am sure they didn't expect that a forest fire was how their town was going to be destroyed!

I wonder what the demise of Forestfireburg is gonna look like...


It's a little bitty place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2KanZam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Is all this pushing back Mudslide Season?  I was planning to be out there for mudslide season.



This is how you get a mudslide season.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They using a Commodore 64 for rendering?
 
