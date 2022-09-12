 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Leg amputee is told by hospital he may have to foot the bill   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At what point do authorities admit they are stumped by the declaration?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No knee to panic yet.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she's hopping mad?
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toe the line my friend.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't charge him for the arm too.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess brexit really did cost us an arm and a leg.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too good an opportunity not to take the financial hit & publically call for the removed limb to be inserted at high velocity up the collective ar$e of the hospital administration.


FTFA:

Fark user image

\oof
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong to think "Well that'll make a good dog treat"?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donate it to the Smithsonian, then go visit it once a year.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the level of inflation these days, leaving behind a good haunch of meat seems wasteful.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could probably get a few euro for it on Craigslist
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caring is creepy.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Is it wrong to think "Well that'll make a good dog treat"?


Ok, that made me giggle.  I'm three rows behind you in the window seat.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫  Come and get your leg... come and get your leg ♫
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having to dispose of your amputated limbs is a thing there? What the hell is he supposed to do with it?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Halloween decorations this year will be LEGIT!
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Having to dispose of your amputated limbs is a thing there? What the hell is he supposed to do with it?


Make Feetloaf!!

wordpress-live.heygrillhey.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: abhorrent1: Having to dispose of your amputated limbs is a thing there? What the hell is he supposed to do with it?

Make Feetloaf!!

[wordpress-live.heygrillhey.com image 850x566]


You are very weird and depraved.

I want to party with you!
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what UHC gets you--corners cut everywhere.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't say which leg. Is he all right?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Having to dispose of your amputated limbs is a thing there? What the hell is he supposed to do with it?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Having to dispose of your amputated limbs is a thing there? What the hell is he supposed to do with it?


Look pretty cool behind the bar.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd. I figured discarded body parts were just incinerated by default. Is it a weird European thing to be expected to take bits home for some reason? What do people normally do with the bits? Do they have them mounted? Use as bait for animals with a taste for human flesh? Make a lamp? Eat it?

I guess if it was me I'd just go get it, dig a hole, and bury it with a shrubbery on top. Either way I'm not paying a fine or a bill for them to get rid of it for me.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: It's too good an opportunity not to take the financial hit & publically call for the removed limb to be inserted at high velocity up the collective ar$e of the hospital administration.


FTFA:

[Fark user image image 563x44]

\oof


They were out of tomatoes and need people to hurl them at their building.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: Odd. I figured discarded body parts were just incinerated by default. Is it a weird European thing to be expected to take bits home for some reason? What do people normally do with the bits? Do they have them mounted? Use as bait for animals with a taste for human flesh? Make a lamp? Eat it?

I guess if it was me I'd just go get it, dig a hole, and bury it with a shrubbery on top. Either way I'm not paying a fine or a bill for them to get rid of it for me.


Some get passed around as a bit of Saint Choppy the Obscure.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here, and imagine they sue
 
Robinfro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is it wrong to think "Well that'll make a good dog treat"?


I was thinking black-market jewelry supplies. I imagine there's likely a few tribes & shamen somewhere where a body part(s) with the donor still alive would pay top-notch for something that still holds the vital "aura" or juju without the taint of death. Or a bar that needs pickled toes for drink challenges.
 
johndalek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
should have called jeff's body part removal service--for a very nominal fee he will pick it up and pick it clean.
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone know a pig-farmer?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Spend too much time in the hospital and you could develop a nasty calf.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: Odd. I figured discarded body parts were just incinerated by default. Is it a weird European thing to be expected to take bits home for some reason? What do people normally do with the bits? Do they have them mounted? Use as bait for animals with a taste for human flesh? Make a lamp? Eat it?

I guess if it was me I'd just go get it, dig a hole, and bury it with a shrubbery on top. Either way I'm not paying a fine or a bill for them to get rid of it for me.


There's an old internet forum story about a guy who had a post foot-removal party with some friends during which they decided to make and eat foot fajitas.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd say fight it in court, but he doesn't have a leg to stand on.
 
