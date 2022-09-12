 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Firetrucks racing to a blaze sometimes tangle with motorists, sometimes tangle with each other   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
That'll budd right out.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
*buff

Need covfefe
 
steklo [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
Cop walks up to the driver's window and says, "where's the fire?"
 
HotWingConspiracy
LOL
 
RiverRat
CSB

My local fire department CAUGHT ON FIRE, and BURNED TO THE GROUND.  Shortly thereafter they got a new, shiny state of the art facility.

Hmmmmmmmm

/CSB
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
Who was driving? Crate or Barrel?
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
The poor bastards at the fire standing there waiting for the firetrucks... and waiting... the fire grows... waiting... a cop with a radio says the firetrucks crashed... trading insurance info... filling out accident report...
 
doctorguilty
This never happened when Stoker was driving!
/ no way that's obscure here
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
Day one EVOC training, stop and clear your intersections!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
A few years ago, the fire department in my town parked a fire truck too close to a house on fire.  The truck itself caught fire and burned one side badly, causing $100,000 in repairs.  They get it back, and what do you thin they do with it?  Park it too close to a fire again and burn the thing up.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
IsThatYourFinalAnswer: Day one EVOC training, stop and clear your intersections!


Day 2:  Forget what we told you on Day 1, we were just joking.
 
Geotpf
This happens from time to time:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
Both at fault. If even one of them were following procedure, there would have been no collision.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Both at fault. If even one of them were following procedure, there would have been no collision.


Well, one of them probably had a green light.
Other one shouldn't have blasted through the intersection.

Both were moving too fast for vehicles that heavy, in such an area.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
F*****uck!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
Both those firetrucks got to the scene of the accident first, neat!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
Uchiha_Cycliste: Both those firetrucks got to the scene of the accident first, neat!


"How far do you think we'll make it on one engine?"
"All the way to the scene of the crash.  We'll beat the ambulance by about 30 minutes!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
RiverRat: CSB

My local fire department CAUGHT ON FIRE, and BURNED TO THE GROUND.  Shortly thereafter they got a new, shiny state of the art facility.

Hmmmmmmmm

/CSB


I can beat that. Fire Dept of the town I grew up in burned down twice, in '94 and '09.

(Bing translation, too early and not enough IPA coffee, yet)
"A vehicle hall of the volunteer fire brigade almost burned down in the night to Sunday in Syke (district of Diepholz). The flames completely destroyed six emergency vehicles, including tank extinguishing and turntable ladder trucks as well as a dangerous goods train. According to a police spokeswoman, the entire fleet of the fire brigade in Syke had already become a robbery of the flames in 1994."

Brand im Syker Feuerwehrhaus zerstört sechs Einsatzfahrzeuge - WELT
 
Russ1642
Hard to hear another fire truck's sirens when you've got one blaring too.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
SurelyShirley: RiverRat: CSB

My local fire department CAUGHT ON FIRE, and BURNED TO THE GROUND.  Shortly thereafter they got a new, shiny state of the art facility.

Hmmmmmmmm

/CSB

I can beat that. Fire Dept of the town I grew up in burned down twice, in '94 and '09.

(Bing translation, too early and not enough IPA coffee, yet)
"A vehicle hall of the volunteer fire brigade almost burned down in the night to Sunday in Syke (district of Diepholz). The flames completely destroyed six emergency vehicles, including tank extinguishing and turntable ladder trucks as well as a dangerous goods train. According to a police spokeswoman, the entire fleet of the fire brigade in Syke had already become a robbery of the flames in 1994."

Brand im Syker Feuerwehrhaus zerstört sechs Einsatzfahrzeuge - WELT


'Robbery of the Flames'

The follow-up to Bonfire of the Vanities.
 
