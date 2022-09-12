 Skip to content
(Hindustan Times)   OMG. Huge asteroid headed towards Earth today! Will it strike us? A: No. Bonus slideshow of fake asteroids throughout history   (tech.hindustantimes.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is a hot mess of units, which makes this rock seem more scary than it is. Let's pick km as the common unit:
Rock: 0.1km
Earth to Moon: 384,000 km
Closest approach of Rock to Earth: 6,700,000km

In the grand scale of the Universe, it's close, but once again, Big Asteroid is just a tease.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop teasing us, you asshole!
 
Merltech
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The article is a hot mess of units, which makes this rock seem more scary than it is. Let's pick km as the common unit:
Rock: 0.1km
Earth to Moon: 384,000 km
Closest approach of Rock to Earth: 6,700,000km

In the grand scale of the Universe, it's close, but once again, Big Asteroid is just a tease.


What is that in Rhode island units?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't read the article. Might just be my ad blocks.

Anyway:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: Private_Citizen: The article is a hot mess of units, which makes this rock seem more scary than it is. Let's pick km as the common unit:
Rock: 0.1km
Earth to Moon: 384,000 km
Closest approach of Rock to Earth: 6,700,000km

In the grand scale of the Universe, it's close, but once again, Big Asteroid is just a tease.

What is that in Rhode island units?


Right now? About 68RIs. After it hit's Providence, like, 2.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark THE DODGERS!
/ not obscure here
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/asteroid-watch/next-five-approaches
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Merltech: Private_Citizen: The article is a hot mess of units, which makes this rock seem more scary than it is. Let's pick km as the common unit:
Rock: 0.1km
Earth to Moon: 384,000 km
Closest approach of Rock to Earth: 6,700,000km

In the grand scale of the Universe, it's close, but once again, Big Asteroid is just a tease.

What is that in Rhode island units?


1 Rhode Island is approximately 3 furlongs or only a knot short of a hectare.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The article is a hot mess of units, which makes this rock seem more scary than it is. Let's pick km as the common unit:
Rock: 0.1km
Earth to Moon: 384,000 km
Closest approach of Rock to Earth: 6,700,000km

In the grand scale of the Universe, it's close, but once again, Big Asteroid is just a tease.


That's really lame.  17 times as far as the Moon at its closest point, plus really small.

My concern meter pings at 0.5 km and within the Moon's orbit.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Merltech: Private_Citizen: The article is a hot mess of units, which makes this rock seem more scary than it is. Let's pick km as the common unit:
Rock: 0.1km
Earth to Moon: 384,000 km
Closest approach of Rock to Earth: 6,700,000km

In the grand scale of the Universe, it's close, but once again, Big Asteroid is just a tease.

What is that in Rhode island units?


Taking the longest straight line measurement I can of RI, I get 87km.
So, the closest the rock will get to earth is approximately 77,000 Rhode Islands.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You laugh Subby, but those of us with interstellar space craft need to make adjustments to hyperdrive coordinates lest the asteroid's gravity throws off the ships trajectory and instead of landing on the planet nymphomaniac supermodels
we end up on the planet of flannel wearing lesbians.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, guess I'll get dressed and go to work today then. Oh well.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just send up a plucky group of oil drillers (I guess...for some reason) to drill less than 10% of the way into the rock(that totally seems far enough to make a difference), then detonate a nuke(okay...) and it'll blow it in half (somehow).

/Just like in the documentary
//Michael Bay, you suck
///I make this stupid joke every time this comes up :)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: You laugh Subby, but those of us with interstellar space craft need to make adjustments to hyperdrive coordinates lest the asteroid's gravity throws off the ships trajectory and instead of landing on the planet nymphomaniac supermodels
we end up on the planet of flannel wearing lesbians.


That's nothing, I knew a gal who forget to factor in the moon's gravity and ended up on the planet of horny incels. She barely escaped, but it took forever to scrub the hull clean.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Colossal? Meh, three colossals for a titanic, 5 1/3 Titanic for one behemoth. And we all know how many Rhode island's that is!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: You laugh Subby, but those of us with interstellar space craft need to make adjustments to hyperdrive coordinates lest the asteroid's gravity throws off the ships trajectory and instead of landing on the planet nymphomaniac supermodels
we end up on the planet of flannel wearing lesbians.


They're actually the same planet. The flannel lesbian plumage is seasonal.

Don't go after mating season, though. The larval form of the vulvacronian (the feral beach bunny surfer chick) has a voracious appetite.
 
suckfest
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
6,700,000km?  Does anyone have this converted into bananas, Empire State buildings for football fields that is yet?

On a different note, would be cool if we had probes ready to go for events like this, something to land on it as it wizzes by with some scientific instruments, mining gear, and maybe a tracking beacon so we know the next time it's coming back around to offload whatever it mined.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: big pig peaches: You laugh Subby, but those of us with interstellar space craft need to make adjustments to hyperdrive coordinates lest the asteroid's gravity throws off the ships trajectory and instead of landing on the planet nymphomaniac supermodels
we end up on the planet of flannel wearing lesbians.

That's nothing, I knew a gal who forget to factor in the moon's gravity and ended up on the planet of horny incels.


Are you 100% sure that wasn't Ohio?
 
