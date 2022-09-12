 Skip to content
(Guardian)   One of the fastest growing cities is in the Utah desert, it's citizens use twice as much water per person than Las Vegas, and it has the cheapest water in the country. This seems sustainable   (theguardian.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ we should have just ended the Mormon Experiment when they were waging war on our nation.

Now they're infiltrating it. Like Confederates and Nazis.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It has to be St George.

*Clicks link*

Yup.  We hike in Zion NP each year during spring break and each time we go, St George is building more and more housing.  It's a head scratcher as to where they're going to get water.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jesus Christ we should have just ended the Mormon Experiment when they were waging war on our nation.

Now they're infiltrating it. Like Confederates and Nazis.


That's right. Wipe out all of those people who worship differently from me. Everyone's a heathen except me and thee.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love getting out in nature, to get away from people. Oh wait.
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That name sounds familiar... oh yeah.

https://www.atomicheritage.org/history/nevada-test-site-downwinders
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: puffy999: Jesus Christ we should have just ended the Mormon Experiment when they were waging war on our nation.

Now they're infiltrating it. Like Confederates and Nazis.

That's right. Wipe out all of those people who worship differently from me. Everyone's a heathen except me and thee.


Not so sure about you, either.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: puffy999: Jesus Christ we should have just ended the Mormon Experiment when they were waging war on our nation.

Now they're infiltrating it. Like Confederates and Nazis.

That's right. Wipe out all of those people who worship differently from me. Everyone's a heathen except me and thee.


Wipe out all organized superstition.  It doesn't take violence or harm to anyone; it takes education and persistence.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jesus Christ we should have just ended the Mormon Experiment when they were waging war on our nation.

Now they're infiltrating it. Like Confederates and Nazis.


Or it's the California travel and fitness influencers who have to travel out of state for scenic vistas because everything around them is on fire.  Who also, coincidentally, don't care about the water shortages.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jesus Christ we should have just ended the Mormon Experiment when they were waging war on our nation.

Now they're infiltrating it. Like Confederates and Nazis.


There were a couple of massacres that drove them into the desert.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: puffy999: Jesus Christ we should have just ended the Mormon Experiment when they were waging war on our nation.

Now they're infiltrating it. Like Confederates and Nazis.

Or it's the California travel and fitness influencers who have to travel out of state for scenic vistas because everything around them is on fire.  Who also, coincidentally, don't care about the water shortages.


Okay, quick, now do Chicago!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this the place that has like 4-5, maybe more, golf courses?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: puffy999: Jesus Christ we should have just ended the Mormon Experiment when they were waging war on our nation.

Now they're infiltrating it. Like Confederates and Nazis.

There were a couple of massacres that drove them into the desert.


And it was a couple of kidnappings, child rapes, and bank robberies that made Joseph Smith create a new grift.

DeathByGeekSquad: Or it's the California travel and fitness influencers who have to travel out of state for scenic vistas because everything around them is on fire.  Who also, coincidentally, don't care about the water shortages


The uber cheap cost of water in the state is directed by the Church.  Just like most other things in Utah.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I predict a whole lot of gnashing of teeth, screaming, whining, and crying in the desert southwest over the coming decades regarding water. I expect them to remain in denial until it is far too late.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

little big man: It has to be St George.

*Clicks link*

Yup.  We hike in Zion NP each year during spring break and each time we go, St George is building more and more housing.  It's a head scratcher as to where they're going to get water.


And when someone there whines that water should be piped from the Midwest, tell them "You bought your ticket, so you ride the ride".
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Las Vegas recycles 100% of their water. You could go to every hotel room in the city and flush all the toilets and turn on all the taps and turn on all the showers and none of that would matter. All of that water going down the drains is recycled and reused.

Does St. George treat and reuse their water?
 
