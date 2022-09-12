 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Fat Tony's yard trimmings disposal service wanted for questioning   (wfsb.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In before shroudofturin.jpg
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That rug really tied the room together.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Found by a social media influencer?  Grape juice/wine and soaked for a month in the river.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Found by a social media influencer?  Grape juice/wine and soaked for a month in the river.


Or internet sleuths doing the job of lazy feckless cops.

God damn it. I just don't know who I should hate more. Cops or kids on the internet

BSAB
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Social media influencer and self-proclaimed paranormal investigator Sean Austin

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it evidence in a cryptocurrency rug-pull scheme?
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fun river to go tubing on.
 
