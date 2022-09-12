 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   First crisis of the reign of King Charles III sets in as England discovers he has sausage fingers   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe, over there, they're called sosig fingers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know the Windsors were from Vienna.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 73. They get puffy.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banger fingers?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a Vox article explaining why new monarchs are sometimes old.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Banger fingers?


I hardly know her.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it from the inbreeding?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me more!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'But my wings are still tired from last week.'

'Shushiathis is a new gig - with finger food on the menu.'
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been inside Camilla.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disenchantment on Gout #shorts #comedy ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Youtube Jelk2mGbfKI
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uuuummmm   sausage fingers....

They're self dipping
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An embarrassment of a man.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously from another universe.
slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: They've been inside Camilla.


Been playing a little to much "Toad on the hole"
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could've sworn this was known about for quite some time.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard he also has Spotted Dick, occasionally
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's comfortably numb?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsolicited medical diagnostics is just one perk of the job of being a public figure.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"And then when they finished, your brother Andy and his friend Jeff threw their pubes into the twelve year old's face and shouted Gorilla mask!"
                                                               
Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP Liz, I'm sure you knew nothing about your son's exploits
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's happening with those sausages Charlie?  Five minutes turkish.
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: They've been inside Camilla.


Gotta thicken em up for that royal well.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, that pinky ring really sets off the entire picture lol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I didn't know the Windsors were from Vienna.


They're not. They're from Germany.
 
Cormee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because Camilla likes it that way

/Xoxoxo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
King Harry I, long live the King, baby.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That ring is never coming off...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Huh, the Daily Fail is acting like it never sausage a thing.

/Making myself hungry for breakfast.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ukexpat: That ring is never coming off...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He looked goofy 90% of his life, but now just looks old.  Since most in his age cohort look old too he comes off better.

/Ignoring the banger hands.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

batlock666: Marcus Aurelius: I didn't know the Windsors were from Vienna.

They're not. They're from Germany.


This is such a stretch. 11 of  Queen Elizabeths 16 great great grandparents were British. Most kings and queens are of mixed background because they marry other royalty. She's not "German".
 
alitaki
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: I believe, over there, they're called sosig fingers.


I thought they were called bangers. Or is that over in Ireland?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gout maybe? Because gout and well to do English men go together like fish and chips.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ace in your face: batlock666: Marcus Aurelius: I didn't know the Windsors were from Vienna.

They're not. They're from Germany.

This is such a stretch. 11 of  Queen Elizabeths 16 great great grandparents were British. Most kings and queens are of mixed background because they marry other royalty. She's not "German".


FOUND THE KAISER'S FARK ACCOUNT!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

batlock666: Marcus Aurelius: I didn't know the Windsors were from Vienna.

They're not. They're from Germany.


Idiot.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alitaki: JerseyTim: I believe, over there, they're called sosig fingers.

I thought they were called bangers. Or is that over in Ireland?


Nope, we call them bangers too, as in "bangers and mash". We do not, however, call them "links".
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Obviously from another universe.
[slashfilm.com image 780x438]


Well then, clearly that means there's a universe where King Charles is secretly being controlled by a raccoon pulling on his hair.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Wow, that pinky ring really sets off the entire picture lol.

[Fark user image image 222x293]


I was going to mention that pinky ring.  I bet it has never been removed.  I would think it's cutting off the circulation in that finger.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tampon fingers
 
Rannuci
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ace in your face: batlock666: Marcus Aurelius: I didn't know the Windsors were from Vienna.

They're not. They're from Germany.

This is such a stretch. 11 of  Queen Elizabeths 16 great great grandparents were British. Most kings and queens are of mixed background because they marry other royalty. She's not "German".


Agreed. Smearing the Windsors as "Germans" because of their Saxe-Coburg Gotha and Hanoverian roots is a sign that people have forgotten where the Angles and the Saxons came from. It's also Dane erasure considering the Danish royals who married into family in addition to Phil the Danish Greek.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...and it looks like he bites his nails too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump is soooo jealous
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
at least it's not salad fingers.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: ...and it looks like he bites his nails too.

[Fark user image image 736x1121]


Wonder if he's about to launch into "Back in Black"?
 
