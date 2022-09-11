 Skip to content
(CNN)   How do you avoid inviting a 1,200lb traitorous loser no one wants to be around to a state funeral? Tell President Biden he only gets to bring one +1   (cnn.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CNN is really pushing hard this as a diss. State funeral invitations are generally addressed to the current leader of a nation, not specific folks.

John Malone's influence isn't just creeping into the voice of CNN, but is making it a slightly less strident Fox News. Which is kind of his point. He really wants more than a single large propaganda vehicle to protect his tax breaks.
 
Alphax
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, you don't want a thief of state secrets to leave the country alive.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cool, let's talk about this bullshiat some more.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't think I've seen Biden traveling with an entourage of sycophants.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: CNN is really pushing hard this as a diss. State funeral invitations are generally addressed to the current leader of a nation, not specific folks.

John Malone's influence isn't just creeping into the voice of CNN, but is making it a slightly less strident Fox News. Which is kind of his point. He really wants more than a single large propaganda vehicle to protect his tax breaks.


Is that what this piece is supposed to be an example of?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now is the time to strike at their hearts and take over.  American Europe.  No Mercy.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Now is the time to strike at their hearts and take over.  American Europe.  No Mercy.


...

Needs new batteries.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TFG would just make it about him anyway.  Besides, by then he might be under indictment and his passports confiscated?  One can only hope.  *sigh*
 
Zenith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: CNN is really pushing hard this as a diss. State funeral invitations are generally addressed to the current leader of a nation, not specific folks.

John Malone's influence isn't just creeping into the voice of CNN, but is making it a slightly less strident Fox News. Which is kind of his point. He really wants more than a single large propaganda vehicle to protect his tax breaks.


so what if it is, he certainly won't be wanted there and it's not about him.
so basically TFG can fark right off
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [i0.wp.com image 547x660]


Did you even try?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What if the UK faked the Queen's death to lure Putin to the funeral so they could take them out?
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [i0.wp.com image 547x660]


Looks like they didn't let your mother have that abortion after all. I hope that changes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [i0.wp.com image 547x660]


Conservative "humor" ladies and gentlemen.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aungen: Nana's Vibrator: Now is the time to strike at their hearts and take over.  American Europe.  No Mercy.

...

Needs new batteries.


They're all gonna be crying over somewhere else.  Their buildings will be empty.  We're taking over.  You want in?  You can be the Antarctic York Duke of North Tottenham Cheerio Spot of Tea!  Let's go!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Zebs just mad because our guy can read and write.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mistahtom: What if the UK faked the Queen's death to lure Putin to the funeral so they could take them out?


Putin already said he's not going so they wasted a queen for nothing.  Took 70 years for her to be ripe.  Shame.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fortress Funeral
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TFG could hire this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mistahtom: What if the UK faked the Queen's death to lure Putin to the funeral so they could take them out?


According to the Qnuts - The Queen WAS the head of the super secret pizza pedo ring these morons discovered (after literal decades of successful operation as they purport.  Funny morons with no grip on reality uncovered this, but whateves.)

So that she could fake her own death only to lure Putin into a trap completely tracks!

/Srsly - I fully expect the Q's to try floating this until the funeral.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a shame we can't abandon trump to a remote outpost in the Arctic circle.
Alas.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could it be because last time they had American guests TFG brought his kids so they could steal more spoons?
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Donnie will know it was a snub when every other country brings a delegation to the funeral. And I hope that happens.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [i0.wp.com image 547x660]


LOL... look who's upset that his embarrassing fat slob of a loser ex-president didn't get invited to the Queen's funeral!

Fat Donny won't have the chance to show up and waddle around London with an entourage of sycophants and misfits, complaining into every microphone in his perpetual nasal whine that the election was stolen from him, such a shame.

Look at the bright side: once Trump's greasy old heart finally explodes, we can ALL enjoy a big funeral.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can you imagine TFG attending? Like Teddy, he always wants to be the corpse at every funeral, the bride at every wedding and the baby at every christening.

Well, I for one think we should ask Charles III about working things out to oblige him on the first count. Bury him on his Scottish golf course.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zenith: hubiestubert: CNN is really pushing hard this as a diss. State funeral invitations are generally addressed to the current leader of a nation, not specific folks.

John Malone's influence isn't just creeping into the voice of CNN, but is making it a slightly less strident Fox News. Which is kind of his point. He really wants more than a single large propaganda vehicle to protect his tax breaks.

so what if it is, he certainly won't be wanted there and it's not about him.
so basically TFG can fark right off


This "TFG snub" narrative seems entirely contrived, and not by the mainstream news media.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sorry Dumpy, Air Force One's maximum takeoff weight is only 180,000 lbs. You should've went easy on the hamberders and kfc. Maybe next time.

Also no likes you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Simple and brilliant. But, just another thing Trump has destroyed.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I find nothing strange about this. It's a funeral, not a party. Keep calm and carry on.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Licinius Crassus: Cool, let's talk about this bullshiat some more.


Cool, let's hear what a weeks old troll account has to say.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Now is the time to strike at their hearts and take over.  American Europe.  No Mercy.


John Kreese like typing detected
 
