(wtnh.com)   Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party, With video of it deciding the cupcakes were juuuuust right   (wtnh.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop living in the woods ppl
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl


I've heard it's where bears sh*t....and eat cupcakes.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the bear deigning to eat the rest of the cupcake, after licking the frosting off.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the two year old's birthday crashed the bear's cupcake party.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bear!?
onesnladay.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl


We should just kill all the bears instead.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a pic-a-nic, Boo-boo!"
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct answer: don't take raw meat or cupcakes into the woods.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl


West Hartford:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not exactly "the woods."

I have read somewhere that Connecticut has a fairly large population of bears, don't know if it's "overpopulation" or simply "inconvenient population."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is "Unedited footage of a bear"?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now, the Majidian family is worried this will be the new normal."

That's all up to you Laura. Feed your kids a proper ice cream cake for their birthday instead of chintzy cupcakes.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have fed the bear. Your neighborhood is now known as a prime source of food.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizyrd: waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl

West Hartford:
[Fark user image image 425x440]
Not exactly "the woods."

I have read somewhere that Connecticut has a fairly large population of bears, don't know if it's "overpopulation" or simply "inconvenient population."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear Down for Midterms - Community, S05E06
Youtube P1q7t07CW_E
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you named the kid Cyris so he's going to suck anyway.  he doesn't deserve a 2 year Bday party.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make a lot of noise so the bear doesn't show up.

You know how demure those 2 year olds are at parties.
 
no icon tact
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lizyrd: waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl

West Hartford:
[Fark user image 425x440]
Not exactly "the woods."

I have read somewhere that Connecticut has a fairly large population of bears, don't know if it's "overpopulation" or simply "inconvenient population."


population boom, bears all in the state park and reservoirs just west in the mountains
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lizyrd: waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl

West Hartford:
[Fark user image image 425x440]
Not exactly "the woods."

I have read somewhere that Connecticut has a fairly large population of bears, don't know if it's "overpopulation" or simply "inconvenient population."

[Fark user image 365x750]


The actual house is in the middle of the housing development just north of that green road.  Its yard is not up against the woods, but there are woods near the development.
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's amusing watching the on-the-scene reporter describe and reenact the bears movements through the property, as if it were a Dateline Special Investigative Report. I saw the footage, and listened to the homeowners comments, but I'm still not sure... I mean, what really happened?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dwight Schrute Bear Attack PSA
Youtube PYkWWnZm6-w
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: "Now, the Majidian family is worried this will be the new normal."

That's all up to you Laura. Feed your kids a proper ice cream cake for their birthday instead of chintzy cupcakes.


The older I get, the more I appreciate cupcakes, so you can get multiple flavors of cakes instead of one big cake that you might get sick of.

/caveat: it's impossible to make tres leches cupcakes
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mother-in-law whispers to aunt off-camera: "See, not even a hungry bear will eat her casserole."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Correct answer: don't take raw meat or cupcakes into the woods.


To clarify...YOU are raw meat.
 
whidbey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there are any bears in Connecticut.  Isn't it all urban?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: "Cyrus' dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn't expect an actual bear to show up during the track 'Bear Necessities'."

So, the song caused the trouble.
It is a good thing that parents were not playing "Under the Sea".
If they had, then the entire place would have been flooded.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Now, the Majidian family is worried this will be the new normal."


Yep. Time to move.

And don't tell the kids that animal control will come in to try to catch it to move it away but end up killing it because it's just easier.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "Cyrus' dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn't expect an actual bear to show up during the track 'Bear Necessities'."

So, the song caused the trouble.
It is a good thing that parents were not playing "Under the Sea".
If they had, then the entire place would have been flooded.


The Cult - Fire Woman
Youtube 8g6h1vI4Xv0


/they all burned to death
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was told there would be cupcakes.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl


I grew up in this town. its not really the woods.

there are some open spaces and woodsy and that was 25 years ago before they developed the area even more
 
borg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was expecting a San Francisco / West Hollywood "Bear" especially after I saw Bob in that vest.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl

We should just kill all the bears instead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "Cyrus' dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn't expect an actual bear to show up during the track 'Bear Necessities'."

So, the song caused the trouble.
It is a good thing that parents were not playing "Under the Sea".
If they had, then the entire place would have been flooded.


Calling BS on that. No way was that song playing when it happened. Not sure why they decided to add a fake detail to the story, but unless I see that in the video, it didn't happen.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lizyrd: waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl

West Hartford:
[Fark user image image 425x440]
Not exactly "the woods."

I have read somewhere that Connecticut has a fairly large population of bears, don't know if it's "overpopulation" or simply "inconvenient population."

[Fark user image image 365x750]


Yep, you're right, that fifth of a square mile of trees constitutes "living in the woods."  This game is fun:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those silly people living in the woods on W 108th!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Stop living in the woods ppl


Taken in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There used to be an albino deer that they named Casper. Some jackhole was driving too fast, in a cemetery, and well, ya know.

And because the opportunity arose.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
