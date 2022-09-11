 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 201 of WW3: UKR recaptures over 3,000 square kilometers of territory in east Ukraine. UKR opens new front against Russian defenses on the border of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonder how long Shoigu has before he's sent to a gulag or worse
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I won't post the link. I watched a couple minutes this morning. It was, umm, interesting.

NOTE: RT, a Russian state-controlled TV channel, has been accused of spreading propaganda, misinformation, and conspiracy theories. BNO News provides this and other live feeds for information purposes and does not endorse RT's reporting.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<slowly and stiffly pushes shop broom across the floor>

Morning everyone. PCB, did you get donuts? Please tell me you didnt get bagels. Or was jposkey right and someone brough crepes? There's still some nutella left in the cupboard.

anyone got any ibuprofen? back is killing me.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Wonder how long Shoigu has before he's sent to a gulag or worse


that thought has occured to me as well. the need for scapegoating will be hitting critical mass shortly.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Between Dolt 45 stealing into D.C. quietly, and waiting for a map update for Ukraine this is going to prove to be an easy interesting day.
/morning.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

What sunk the Moskva?
Youtube aNEtlMSCiCI


Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: <slowly and stiffly pushes shop broom across the floor>

Morning everyone. PCB, did you get donuts? Please tell me you didnt get bagels. Or was jposkey right and someone brough crepes? There's still some nutella left in the cupboard.

anyone got any ibuprofen? back is killing me.


Nope no donuts, Gail Simone was in town and there was a run on them. I brought a platter of beaver tails. Deal with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured more than 20 settlements - the General Staff

▪ The liberation of settlements from the Russians in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions continues. the Rashists abandon their positions and flee deep into the temporarily occupied territories or to the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower. The 810th separate marine infantry brigade (point of permanent deployment in the city of Sevastopol) lost almost 85% of its personnel.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kharkiv is unbreakable: water supply has already been restored in the city, which disappeared due to massive shelling by the Russian army. Metro and ground transport are operating as usual.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian military in the south is negotiating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the terms of assembly of weapons - the spokeswoman of OK "South"

According to Nataliya Humenyuk, in some areas, the Russian military finds itself in such difficult conditions due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive that they are trying to negotiate with the Armed Forces about the terms of assembling weapons and transitioning to the protection of international humanitarian law.I take it this means turning weapons over?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
may be the first in Ukraine to become operational Lviv Airport

"Technically, we are ready for launch. The security issue remains, which is the main issue today. The opening of the air corridor is an important step for strengthening the Ukrainian economy. I hope this is understood by our international partners, in particular the UN, who can provide the necessary security guarantees, " said Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Consequences of a large-scale fire at CHP-5 in Kharkiv, which resulted in power outages in 4 regions

Yesterday evening, the Russians shelled the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and hit the thermal power station in Kharkiv. By morning, the fire was extinguished and all interruptions with electricity and water supply were eliminated.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Kharkiv is unbreakable: water supply has already been restored in the city, which disappeared due to massive shelling by the Russian army. Metro and ground transport are operating as usual.


Can we send some Ukrainians to fix Jackson, Mississippi?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 3 to September 9. It was a busy week with Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Oblast retaking huge chunks of territory.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thecactusman17: But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv


And he ends it with a really appropriate callback to the final episode of Blackadder goes Forth
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* back to the office... for two weeks, then off for another bit of time for a nice big hike and more 'not work'

These Ukrainians seem pretty good at war.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: [Link][Fark user image image 600x207]


The conspiracy nutters turning on Erik prince would be delightful
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Prince died
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polish Hussar: Z-Channels are still trying to find an excuse behind the Kharkiv disaster.

The other day I read a Rashist MIL blogger who said there were 10,000 U.S. Navy Seals and 100,000 British special forces involved.

So I had to look: how many Navy Seals are there?  Apparently only about 2,400.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/high quality stuff
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Ukraine can seriously reduce the flow of men and material to the occupied southern areas. Even if it means squashing them as they travel through Russia
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always makes me particularly happy to see a TOS-1 thermobaric launcher among Russia's losses:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 452x683]

/high quality stuff


There's something about the shoddiness of the 'shop that makes it better.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | We reached Ruzzian Border! Enemy has huge losses!
Youtube Lyf3t2BgvPs

Yesterdays Denys for those that missed it
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: The other day I read a Rashist MIL blogger who said there were 10,000 U.S. Navy Seals and 100,000 British special forces involved.

So I had to look: how many Navy Seals are there?  Apparently only about 2,400.


Russia: It took twenty thousand men to drag me down, and I fought them all the way. It was a struggle for the ages, but there were too many. Still, I killed over a thousand of them before they--

Ukraine: You got your drunk ass handed to you three grannies with umbrellas. We have video.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter is coming, and ironically, the Russians are very badly prepared for it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.


I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A metric crapton of abandoned and destroyed Russian equipment, plus a joke:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: <slowly and stiffly pushes shop broom across the floor>

Morning everyone. PCB, did you get donuts? Please tell me you didnt get bagels. Or was jposkey right and someone brough crepes? There's still some nutella left in the cupboard.

anyone got any ibuprofen? back is killing me.


Here ya go, enjoy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Father_Jack: <slowly and stiffly pushes shop broom across the floor>

Morning everyone. PCB, did you get donuts? Please tell me you didnt get bagels. Or was jposkey right and someone brough crepes? There's still some nutella left in the cupboard.

anyone got any ibuprofen? back is killing me.

Here ya go, enjoy:
[Fark user image 850x478]


CSB:  There's a place by me that does their french toast by dipping it in crepe batter.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.

I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.


Thumbnails, and same. If your video looks more like clickbait than anything interesting, I assume you don't have anything meaningful to discuss and don't want to watch it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.

I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.


The YT Al Gore Rhythems prefer those title screens and prefers to select them instead of the normal screenshot.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: NM Volunteer: thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.

I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.

Thumbnails, and same. If your video looks more like clickbait than anything interesting, I assume you don't have anything meaningful to discuss and don't want to watch it.


It's too early in the morning for me to remember the word "thumbnail".
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: Russian military in the south is negotiating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the terms of assembly of weapons - the spokeswoman of OK "South"

According to Nataliya Humenyuk, in some areas, the Russian military finds itself in such difficult conditions due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive that they are trying to negotiate with the Armed Forces about the terms of assembling weapons and transitioning to the protection of international humanitarian law.I take it this means turning weapons over?


Any confirmation on what number of Ruscists are surrendering?  I have heard varying numbers online.  Better to be a POW than to get shot in the back by Chechnyans!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: NM Volunteer: thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.

I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.

Thumbnails, and same. If your video looks more like clickbait than anything interesting, I assume you don't have anything meaningful to discuss and don't want to watch it.

It's too early in the morning for me to remember the word "thumbnail".


You should move to a real timezone then
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.


I like that video but the fact that it confirms my biases perfectly makes me wonder if the report it's based on is the real deal, it just looks too good (too bad?) to be true. I do really hope it is real.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Polish Hussar: Z-Channels are still trying to find an excuse behind the Kharkiv disaster.

The other day I read a Rashist MIL blogger who said there were 10,000 U.S. Navy Seals and 100,000 British special forces involved.

So I had to look: how many Navy Seals are there?  Apparently only about 2,400.


UK special forces totals around 2,000 troops, including the reserves.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: NM Volunteer: thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.

I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.

Thumbnails, and same. If your video looks more like clickbait than anything interesting, I assume you don't have anything meaningful to discuss and don't want to watch it.


And I just hate the damn videos all together, I'd rather have well written analysis.

/I'd settle for shoddily written
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: KangTheMad: NM Volunteer: thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.

I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.

Thumbnails, and same. If your video looks more like clickbait than anything interesting, I assume you don't have anything meaningful to discuss and don't want to watch it.

And I just hate the damn videos all together, I'd rather have well written analysis.

/I'd settle for shoddily written


If they can articulate the ideas well its an enjoyable listen, like a good lecture with visuals, you know?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Russian Su-25 going down apparently of its own accord.  The guy filming doesn't keep the plane in shot for the entire time, but I'd be surprised if the pilot successfully ejected given the low altitude:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: thecactusman17: I'm not sure if this guy has been posted here before, but youtuber LazerPig is a somewhat new youtuber (and former analyst for the British military) who started out with a few hot takes on military vehicles and unexpectedly called out Russia to the letter on its inability to actually prosecute a war with any competence against an enemy with any actual capability to fight back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNEtlMSCiCI]

Anyway, yeah, the Moskva? yeah we all thought it was done with months ago. But in this video LP first gives a brief but extremely solid update on the recent events in Kharkiv, then goes into an incredible breakdown on what actually happened with the Moskva using Russian documents released shortly before the war in Ukraine started. More importantly, he presents an actually compelling argument about how the Russian leadership has effectively sold out its soldiers and citizens alike with unfathomable levels of military corruption in the war on Ukraine.

I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.


There is a great deal of nonsense in the YouTube verse about 'The Algorithm" and what you need to do for the Holy Algorithm to pick up your video and suggest it to others. Title cards are believed to be on factor in this, and it's why at last half of them have the presenter's face on them, because supposedly that appeases the Algorithm.

Yes, I'm phrasing this like a religious thing because that's basically how it's done. There might be a kernel of truth somewhere in there but otherwise there are a whole lot of Do and Do Nots and the results is that "unique" titles and "unique" title-cards are all exactly the same.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't like the trend of cookie-cutter Youtube... link images?... covers?  I don't know what they are called.  But lately the "trendy" Youtube video makers have been doing custom ones instead of just doing a screenshot from the video.  But the custom ones are all the same, just an image, white text on red blocks, and one or two snippets from annoying meme cartoons.  At least the Cinema Snob has originality by having drawn link image thingies showing him being put into a scene into the movie he is reviewing.  But the link image thingy from your link is not appealing at all and would not cause me to click it to watch.


There was a food blogger who did an analysis of thematic year or two back, and found that it seems to be possible to have an image that's not actually a frame from the video...

Because there would be videos claiming to show how to make something in the title and have a picture of the item, but never actually talk about it.  There was some picture of a chocolate cake that showed up on dozens of videos, but wasn't in any of the videos.  It seemed to be some sort of network trying to trick people into clicking on their videos so they could get money for views
 
Saab Story [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: [Link][Fark user image image 600x207]


In hindsight, This seems like a great reason to keep NATO troops out. One less excuse for  RA to hide behind. More glory for Ukraine!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Russian Su-25 going down apparently of its own accord.  The guy filming doesn't keep the plane in shot for the entire time, but I'd be surprised if the pilot successfully ejected given the low altitude:

[Fark user image 600x712]


Pilot saw a tractor in the field and panicked.
 
Danack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From a possibly paywalled article: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/09/11/exclusive-russian-soldiers-literally-running-lives-chain-command/ that someone may have naughtily copied here: https://en.reddit.com/r/UkrainianConflict/comments/xc2020/russian_soldiers_literally_running_for_their/

Other Russian troops were unable to distinguish their own forces from advancing Ukrainian troops.

"I heard them asking what were the white crosses on the vehicles. Then I heard them die in real time, while I was listening," he said.
I thought the new Ukrainian symbol was quite close to those used by the Russians.

I guess at least in at least one instance the similarity bought a few seconds of confusion, that the Ukrainians took advantage of. That's unfortunate for the Russians.

Oh and also the Ukrainians may be listening to Russian comms....
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

somedude210: Wonder how long Shoigu has before he's sent to a gulag or worse


Didn't he already have a heart attack a few months ago? I guess the fact he survived means it was a regular heart attack, not a traditional Russian "heart attack."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's too early in the morning for me to remember the word "thumbnail".


They're only really thumbnails when they're small.  It refers to a printer dipping their finger in ink and drawing a rough layout of the page so they knew how to set up the job.

There needs to be some other name for them when they're full size and resolution.  'Cover' like an album makes more sense to me than 'thumbnail' for this.

/yes, I know language evolves with time
//but at least use something that doesn't have connotations like 'looks like shiat'
///oh, right, I guess it kinda fits
 
