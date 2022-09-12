 Skip to content
(MSN)   For some unknown reason, calls to the new 988 number for mental health emergencies is getting more calls than 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3 did   (msn.com) divider line
3 Comments     (+0 »)
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
nice one Subby.

The IT Crowd - Series 1 - Episode 2: New emergency number
Youtube HWc3WY3fuZU
 
COVID19
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
it's a depressing time... the GQP and Guy Fieri both exist
 
calufrax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's less worrying than when I dial 0898 333 201...
 
