(Some Guy)   His license plate is just an anagram of "Fight Communism & knucklehead biatch liberal Marxists." He needs it for his business, Film Consulting KravMAGA Bloomberg, LLC. Honolulu says he has to turn in the plates if he wants to register his car. Bonus: all of this is real   (civilbeat.org) divider line
    More: Dumbass, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, Vehicle registration plate, Freedom of speech, U.S. state, Edward Odquina, Vehicle registration plates of the United Kingdom, Police  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Before anyone leaps in with "That's not an anagram, it's an acronym!"...

...it's an initialism. An acronym is when you pronounce it as a word.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABBA Assholes Become Bigger Assholes
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man what a frustrated, ugly, cringey, know-nothing unpleasant person.
 
tuxq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, the bureau of land management can be dicks sometimes.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Your license plate is pretty much property of the government. Free speech doesn't apply.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
While I firmly believe that everything this man stands for is odious and reprehensible, I do have to concede: "KravMAGA" is kinda funny.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder how many times his car has been keyed.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Your license plate is pretty much property of the government. Free speech doesn't apply.


Aye.  And your ability to sport a "personalized" plate is a privilege, not a right.  The strength of your "beliefs and views" don't change that.

Jeebus Peanutbutter Cracker, we've had enough people thinking that their "strong beliefs and views" give them special privileges over the past 50 years... just shut the fark up, sit the fark down, and pay the court a stupidity fine on your way out.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Your license plate is pretty much property of the government. Free speech doesn't apply.


That is a pretty common interpretation, but I think there is grounds to take this to court.

There are, indeed, limitations on what speech can be protected -  but political speech typically carries the highest levels of 'hands off'.

This is an interesting primer on what can typically not be controlled, and situations where it can be.

https://www.freedomforuminstitute.org/first-amendment-center/primers/basics/
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Poser. A true advocate of freedom from the tyrannical government would only use hand-drawn plates and registration.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Straight Outta Compton: Riot with the police HD CLIP
Youtube 6igQNVpyN3I
 
naptapper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keep up the good work, sir.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
d1l18ops95qbzp.cloudfront.netView Full Size

This man has eaten children.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: thatboyoverthere: Your license plate is pretty much property of the government. Free speech doesn't apply.

That is a pretty common interpretation, but I think there is grounds to take this to court.

There are, indeed, limitations on what speech can be protected -  but political speech typically carries the highest levels of 'hands off'.

This is an interesting primer on what can typically not be controlled, and situations where it can be.

https://www.freedomforuminstitute.org/first-amendment-center/primers/basics/


Nothing I saw in your link says that a license plate is protected by freeze peach.

Get a bumper sticker and it'll be protected.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Poser. A true advocate of freedom from the tyrannical government would only use hand-drawn plates and registration.


*with gold fringe
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That dude is just itching to kill someone, his Linkedin says as much as goal #2.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nightlifevip
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Before anyone leaps in with "That's not an anagram, it's an acronym!"...

...it's an initialism. An acronym is when you pronounce it as a word.



Oh, good grief! No need to be acrimonious.

(badump tish!)
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Nothing I saw in your link says that a license plate is protected by freeze peach.


Having fired frozen peaches out of a potato cannon, I can confirm you do NOT want to be downrange.
 
assjuice
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just put an end to all vanity plates. If you think you have something to say to everyone who just happens to be behind you in traffic then fark off. I don't care. Same goes for bumper stickers.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Asshole: I do what I want!

DMV: Haha! No.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Poser. A true advocate of freedom from the tyrannical government would only use hand-drawn plates and registration.


With or without gold fringe?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Ragin' Asian: Poser. A true advocate of freedom from the tyrannical government would only use hand-drawn plates and registration.

*with gold fringe


Dammit!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he wants to advertise his "business" he can get some bumper stickers made or a decal to put on the side of his car like everyone else.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: An acronym is when you pronounce it as a word.


I guarantee he pronounces the obscenity when he reads it in his head.

/the license plate is offensive because of the obscenity
//not the "idea" he is communicating
///(it is, but the state has to focus on the obscenity).
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: thatboyoverthere: Your license plate is pretty much property of the government. Free speech doesn't apply.

That is a pretty common interpretation, but I think there is grounds to take this to court.

There are, indeed, limitations on what speech can be protected -  but political speech typically carries the highest levels of 'hands off'.

This is an interesting primer on what can typically not be controlled, and situations where it can be.

https://www.freedomforuminstitute.org/first-amendment-center/primers/basics/


Not sure if serious?

It's a state issued license plate, not a bumper sticker. And it's profanity at issue not 'political speech' (I think, the stupid is near impenetrable).

Pretty sure stuff like 'MILF' has been pulled. Seems similar in a 'who cares go  farking find a new waste of time butthurt hobby'
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  

zgrizz: thatboyoverthere: Your license plate is pretty much property of the government. Free speech doesn't apply.

That is a pretty common interpretation, but I think there is grounds to take this to court.

There are, indeed, limitations on what speech can be protected -  but political speech typically carries the highest levels of 'hands off'.

This is an interesting primer on what can typically not be controlled, and situations where it can be.

https://www.freedomforuminstitute.org/first-amendment-center/primers/basics/


Is it being revoked for the hate speech or for the vulgarity? Plenty of precedent for the latter. Also only one side is making human rights political.
 
