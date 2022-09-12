 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "I noped out of that room real quick"   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
7
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While some people theorised that the blades were used to deter vagrants, locals revealed that the razor blades were part of an art installation held at the hotel in June 1999.

Lol... This world is so farked that that's even a serious thought.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: While some people theorised that the blades were used to deter vagrants, locals revealed that the razor blades were part of an art installation held at the hotel in June 1999.

Lol... This world is so farked that that's even a serious thought.


Two words - Hostile Architecture
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Creepy, but is it art?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Creepy, but is it art?


It did make you feel something, so yes?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Creepy, but is it art?


What's an opinion? What's a hypothetical? Art is any object ever that might make at least one person think about it.
 
August11
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Razor blades. Why'd it have to be razor blades?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

August11: Razor blades. Why'd it have to be razor blades?


The artist was being edgy.
 
