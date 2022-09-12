 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Does this mean we don't need a cure for cancer if we are prevented from getting cancer?   (bbc.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not all cancer in the lungs is lung cancer.  The eight melanoma tumors in my lungs say hi.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Crucially, the researchers were able to stop cancers forming in mice exposed to air pollution by using a drug that blocks the alarm signal."

Well, there is folks. No need to clean up air pollution. Like many lifestyle issues in the modern world, the answer is pills.
 
lennavan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No unfortunately it does not.  We have a highly effective vaccine that prevents cervical cancer but lots of girls aren't getting it because their moms/dads are afraid it will turn them into whores.  So those girls will still need the regular gyno checkup with regular Pap smears and occasional surgical removals of their cervix and whatnot.
 
Cormee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, Americans are so good about soberly accepting the practicality of vaccines... Should we expect a "freedom convoy" against this soon?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Not all cancer in the lungs is lung cancer.  The eight melanoma tumors in my lungs say hi.


I'm sorry you are going through this. : (

FTFA:  They mention looking for the "trigger".
IMHO, I would put forth stress being the trigger that gets things going.
 
Nullav
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We could also stop shiatting up the air so aggressively.

/Offer not valid in Centralia, PA
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With Covid and MonkeyPox and Bonus Eruptus, who needs cancer anymore?   I've had skin cancer for nigh on fitty years and I'm still working as a lifeguard, dang-a-nabbit.  Skin cancer?  Can it be any lamer?  I said that sarcastically so I should be okay.  Hey, what's this growth?  And this one's new...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think we just need to achieve herd immunity from cancer.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "Crucially, the researchers were able to stop cancers forming in mice exposed to air pollution by using a drug that blocks the alarm signal."

Well, there is folks. No need to clean up air pollution. Like many lifestyle issues in the modern world, the answer is pills.


That will be ludicrously expensive to help recoup "R&D" costs that are already heavily subsidized by the government.
 
IDisME
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I think we just need to achieve herd immunity from cancer.


Let it just wash over the population.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
completely transforms our understanding of how tumours arise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Apparently being Hairy or Harry is a target for cancer...
kidding, wishing you both the best.  It is hard these days to find someone who isn't affected by cancer
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark cancer.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe our bodies will keep finding ways to kills us because we are only meant to live so long.  Hundreds of years ago it was a physically demanding lifestyle and lack of medical practice.


We should still stop farking up the air though.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So PM2.5 is like miniature asbestos?
 
