(The Detroit_News)   Qanon is a hell of a drug   (detroitnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody feel owned by this? Feel any stiggin?

Pathetically sad. RIP confused dude.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's really so shocking but it really can happen to anybody," Lanis told The News on Sunday night. "Right-wing extremism is not funny, and people need to watch their relatives and if they have guns, they need to hide them or report them or something because this is out of control."

Outside of logistics, I don't see what would be wrong about red flagging every conservative gun owner in the nation.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed."

He's going to the specialhell.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This was apparently posted on reddit by victim before article, J.F.C.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed. "

Must have been an ex-cop.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he had his keys with him.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mental illness is a hell of a drug.

i do wonder though at what point chronic stupidity at the level that keeps you from being able to easily dismiss obvious nonsense should be classified as a mental illness?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was in Chinese news this morning. Sadly, they aren't wrong:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

heywood-jablome: [Fark user image image 425x642]This was apparently posted on reddit by victim before article, J.F.C.


Pretty sure her dad is Taylor Swift.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Anybody feel owned by this? Feel any stiggin?

Pathetically sad. RIP confused dude.


Yup
This is how their civil war is going to play out.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed. "

Must have been an ex-cop.


Now that I think about it, the use of passive voice there is a bit worrying. Who shot the dog? The guy who shot his family, or the cops?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: "The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed."

He's going to the specialhell.


The dog wouldn't stop yapping about white guilt and demanding to be called Sam.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: heywood-jablome: [Fark user image image 425x642]This was apparently posted on reddit by victim before article, J.F.C.

Pretty sure her dad is Taylor Swift.


No it's Becky.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Madman drummers bummers: "The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed. "

Must have been an ex-cop.

Now that I think about it, the use of passive voice there is a bit worrying. Who shot the dog? The guy who shot his family, or the cops?


Everyone. Everyone took a shot.
He was one of those yappie dogs that never shut up. It was not his day
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I'd rather inject meth in my arm than snort Q
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you avoid the problem, it festers.  "I won't speak with anyone who believes in Q"...leaves them with only the option to further descend into the depths of conspiracy.

Due to the 'head in sand' approach to handling Qanon, we now have a vast web of influencers and misinformation peddlers who will actively fight any attempt to redirect their enthralled masses.  To shut down a channel or eradicate a Watkins from the internet results in further fuel on the fire.

Indifference and aversion to tough conversations helped enable this farce to reach critical mass.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yup


Exactly! People keep saying civil war is coming. It's already here. The right is slowing getting more and more brazen about killing any out group they don't like. As they realize there are no consequences, the frequency and severity of the massacre increases. Over time, these sort of killings become normalized. It won't be long before Maga start killing liberals and taking the homes and businesses.
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for it

"Fake news....crisis actors.....antifa false flag...."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: When you avoid the problem, it festers.  "I won't speak with anyone who believes in Q"...leaves them with only the option to further descend into the depths of conspiracy.

Due to the 'head in sand' approach to handling Qanon, we now have a vast web of influencers and misinformation peddlers who will actively fight any attempt to redirect their enthralled masses.  To shut down a channel or eradicate a Watkins from the internet results in further fuel on the fire.

Indifference and aversion to tough conversations helped enable this farce to reach critical mass.


Kind of wishful thinking. This guy's family lived with him and engaged with him plenty. Their reward for not cutting him off was a shotgun blast.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: "The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed."

He's going to the specialhell.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: When you avoid the problem, it festers.  "I won't speak with anyone who believes in Q"...leaves them with only the option to further descend into the depths of conspiracy


Yeah, but trying to talk to them can GET YOU SHOT
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police, who do not know what led to the shooting...
Well yeah, the police aren't going to admit that many of them hold the very same rwnj disconnected from reality beliefs as the shooter.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Anybody feel owned by this? Feel any stiggin?

Pathetically sad. RIP confused dude.


No, because I'm not a monster.

I do feel a bit helpless. I have a high school friend who has been slipping into Qanon-adjacent stuff for some time now, and I've heard that he has grown more isolated lately. Now most of the time, it's just him alone with his computer and his large cache of weapons.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His last words as he was shooting at the police were "Election hoax, No Russian collusion". Medically, the term is 'Trumpnuts'.
 
rhythm nation expat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all because they're upset that their sexy M&M is no longer sexy.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed.

"I never liked that dog"

I'd bet $1 million dollars that wasn't his dog, it was his wife's dog. No one kills a dog besides a cop.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the spear gun story.  Coleman's wife told investigators that "she and her husband were researching QAnon"

And look what a nice pastime that turned out to be.

And people should stop tossing around the term mental illness.  What's happening, on a large scale, is behavioral programming.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I take no responsibility"
Fark user imageView Full Size


"But the election was rigged and stolen from me"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate title:  When Incel's marry!
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: When you avoid the problem, it festers.  "I won't speak with anyone who believes in Q"...leaves them with only the option to further descend into the depths of conspiracy.

Due to the 'head in sand' approach to handling Qanon, we now have a vast web of influencers and misinformation peddlers who will actively fight any attempt to redirect their enthralled masses.  To shut down a channel or eradicate a Watkins from the internet results in further fuel on the fire.

Indifference and aversion to tough conversations helped enable this farce to reach critical mass.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: "The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed."
He's going to the specialhell.


dog was in on it man, farking pedo paws globalist traitor
trust the plan! such as it is
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Think I'd rather inject meth in my arm than snort Q


Black tar heroin, barebacking crack whores, eating at Arby's.  All safer than Q.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: When you avoid the problem, it festers.  "I won't speak with anyone who believes in Q"...leaves them with only the option to further descend into the depths of conspiracy.

Due to the 'head in sand' approach to handling Qanon, we now have a vast web of influencers and misinformation peddlers who will actively fight any attempt to redirect their enthralled masses.  To shut down a channel or eradicate a Watkins from the internet results in further fuel on the fire.

Indifference and aversion to tough conversations helped enable this farce to reach critical mass.


What type of engagement are you thinking? I think nationally we've engaged with the nutjobs enough to give air to their craziness and expose it to millions of others. It gives it credibility when the media "both sides" ridiculous ideas.

If you can't rely on facts to snap people out of their rabbit hole once they're in then the only cure is prevention. Prevent people from seeing and hearing these lies. Presumably by executing people who speak them.
 
Astorix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There really needs to be a special division of the Government  that focuses on de programming cultists.

This is internet-induced mental illness and the victims need to be deprogrammed like any cultist. Also, people who used to be in the cult need to do outreach.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lusebagage: Alternate title:  When Incel's marry!


Uh, marriage leads to becoming involuntarily celibate, bruh.
 
whidbey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's almost as if some people shouldn't have guns.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's almost as if some people shouldn't have guns.


But until everyone has a gun, there's no way to know for sure. Study it out!
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed.

"I never liked that dog"

I'd bet $1 million dollars that wasn't his dog, it was his wife's dog. No one kills a dog besides a cop.


I knew someone who murder / suicided. Killed her dog before setting the house on fire and offing herself.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

heywood-jablome: [Fark user image image 425x642]This was apparently posted on reddit by victim before article, J.F.C.


Just incredibly tragic -- and maddening.

But Q-anon, at its core, was always about decoupling individuals from reality so that they could eventually be convinced of an alternate reality -- and be grifted -- and convinced stochastically to commit lone wolf acts of violence against imagined enemies...who just happen to be liberals and Jews.

FBI called this s*** at least 3 years ago. And more.
 
pacified
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Saw this on Reddit yesterday. The grifters won't feel any remorse, and more people are going to suffer
 
special20
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "It's really so shocking but it really can happen to anybody," Lanis told The News on Sunday night. "Right-wing extremism is not funny, and people need to watch their relatives and if they have guns, they need to hide them or report them or something because this is out of control."

Outside of logistics, I don't see what would be wrong about red flagging every conservative gun owner in the nation.


I've always been a fan of doing exactly that which your opponent fears most.
 
invictus2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rhythm nation expat: And all because they're upset that their sexy M&M is no longer sexy.


wrong conspiracy
Yet, here you go


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: When you avoid the problem, it festers.  "I won't speak with anyone who believes in Q"...leaves them with only the option to further descend into the depths of conspiracy.

Due to the 'head in sand' approach to handling Qanon, we now have a vast web of influencers and misinformation peddlers who will actively fight any attempt to redirect their enthralled masses.  To shut down a channel or eradicate a Watkins from the internet results in further fuel on the fire.

Indifference and aversion to tough conversations helped enable this farce to reach critical mass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's almost as if some people shouldn't have guns.


memegenerator.netView Full Size

Just say "fascists" and put a bow on it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you let terrorists run loose without repercussions for decades.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: whidbey: It's almost as if some people shouldn't have guns.

But until everyone has a gun, there's no way to know for sure. Study it out!


If the wife and daughters had guns too this whole situation could have been avoided.

An armed family is a polite family!
=Smidge=
 
RasIanI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Madman drummers bummers: "The family dog also was shot multiple times and killed. "

Must have been an ex-cop.

Now that I think about it, the use of passive voice there is a bit worrying. Who shot the dog? The guy who shot his family, or the cops?


I'll bet you any money his wife fed the dog most of the time -- when the dad started being aggressive, the dog probably turned on the dad to protect his wife. Because dogs will do that.

So he shot the dog, probably.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This is how their civil war is going to play out.


People like this are not going to be the participants.  Don't confuse this man with the people that will conduct operations in the unlikely event Most Holy is indicted/arrested.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
