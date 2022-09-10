 Skip to content
(WABI Bangor)   I am steel, you are glue. Your shotgun shell bounces off me and sticks in you   (wabi.tv) divider line
bisi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait, I know nothing about guns, but a bouncing shell is what did him in? How is that even possible?
Or is the writer just clueless (and it was actually a clip)?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: a shotgun shell ricocheted off a steel plate and struck him.

I call bullshiat.
 
Grognard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it was a slug, I suppose it is possible.  Highly unlikely, but not a zero probability.

Or, perhaps his friends weren't really all his friends.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bisi: Wait, I know nothing about guns, but a bouncing shell is what did him in? How is that even possible?
Or is the writer just clueless (and it was actually a clip)?


relaxitsjustme: FTFA: a shotgun shell ricocheted off a steel plate and struck him.

I call bullshiat.


A slug shot from a shotgun instead of small shot maybe...Or they could be referring to the pellets (shot) coming back at him in ricochet also..Kinda vague wording..
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bisi: Wait, I know nothing about guns, but a bouncing shell is what did him in? How is that even possible?
Or is the writer just clueless (and it was actually a clip)?


Writer is most likely using the wrong term. I'll wager it was a slug or a 00 buck pellet that came back off the steel and struck him. It's a freak accident but can and does happen.
 
