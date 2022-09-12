 Skip to content
(Big Country News Connection)   Never bring a bat, or propane tanks, to a SWAT Team fight   (bigcountrynewsconnection.com) divider line
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and a female victim said she had been struck with a table, thrown at her by a male subject.

               彡 ┻━┻
(╯°□°）╯
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In WWII the USA experimented with 'bat bomb' by strapping little incendiary devices to bats. Which they'd release over Japan.

It didn't work very well and mostly ended up burning army bases.

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2011/04/old-weird-tech-the-bat-bombs-of-world-war-ii/237267/
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MacGyver would have easily won that fight given those two items.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are crazy eyes.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Gronk is getting bored in retirement
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That boy ain't right I tellyawhut
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcos P: That boy ain't right I tellyawhut


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Imagine, if you will, seeing that face through your outside bathroom window after just taking the messiest poop you've experienced in a long time.
 
